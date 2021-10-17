From our own Ozark Hillbilly:

Some more pics from the past year:

Top pic: Flutterby Weed — This stuff grows wild on roadsides everywhere here and I’ve been trying to get it established and spreading about my place. Not much luck on the spreading.

Peek — one of the several box turtles I rescued from the Zen garden water feature.



Agastache — I’m going with some of the less popular flowers this time. This is Texas Hummingbird Mint or Heather Queen or Mosquito Plant. Hummingbirds are rather fond of it.



Cochsima — I could’ve sworn this plant was named cochsima but the internet refuses to confirm it. Regardless, hummingbirds love it.



Yum — A couple maters I actually beat the squirrels to.

