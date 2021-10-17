Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Ted Lasso

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Image is Roy Kent from the show Ted Lasso

On this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about the show everyone’s talking about: Ted Lasso.

If you haven’t watched it, you should. Bossy, I know, but it really is something special. It can be off-putting at first, as it seems like a formulaic gimmick, and pretty goofy. But this soon gives way to an exploration of a number of deep and abiding subjects: father-son relationships, mental health, community-building, the ways mental health impacts relationships, sports/trust/mentoring, and so much more. It’s a series that constantly surprised me in the ways it avoids cliché, and the courage it has in not succumbing to easy answers for hard questions.

Obviously this means SPOILERS, so be warned.

I’m curious to hear what you think about the show overall, but more so about particular characters, episodes, subplots, sub-themes, and any particulars you care to get into.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      The word that always comes to mind when I think back on the show is it’s very “kind.” The humor is sharp and clever, never raw, never ugly, there’s no gratuitous boobs or nudity (except one nude male butt), and I do believe Ted is the only major character who never curses — until episode 12, season 2.

      Speaking of episode 12, season two, the rat bastards at Apple TV didn’t include that episode in the free weekly trial I signed up for in order to watch, and I’m still trying to get back to speaking words instead of angry grunting.

      Random line — “Isaac’s mom has two left hands”.

    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      I haven’t read anyone talking about how Roy Kent is modeled on former Man United player/enforcer Roy Kean, though I honestly haven’t googled it. I’d like to read more interviews with Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent). Seems like a really smart, interesting guy from what I know about him.

    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      @BGinCHI:

      Oh, Roy Keane is most definitely part of the inspiration for Roy Kent, it’s the locker room stuff — “I’ll start punching dicks” — and such. Keane literally did knock a teammate out, and he was always angry, so there’s definitely a little Keane in Kent.

      Random line — “ain’t no policy like a hospital policy cuz a hospital policy don’t stop.”

    5. 5.

      pika

      Love the show–it brought me to tears several times, including Ted’s first panic attack and when Roy hugs Jamie after Jamie’s father is…well, Jamie’s father.

      Also great:

      Higgins’s marriage!

      Any scene with Sam, including the haircut scene!

      Sam Richardson as Akufo!

      Juno f*ing Temple.

      Dr. Fieldstone, every scene

    6. 6.

      FelonyGovt

      I love the women characters. Usually in a show about men’s sports, they are caricatures, but Rebecca and Keeley feel like real people and their friendship is just delightful. (I also love Rebecca’s friend, an occasional character, whose name escapes me at the moment- the one who calls Rebecca “stinky”. Oh, and also Harriet Walters as Rebecca’s mother.)

    7. 7.

      Joy in FL

      I’ve watched all the episodes in both seasons.
      Right now, I’m re-watching season 1. I had hoped to finish it before tonight’s discussion, but I’m only on episode 8.
      I love how each character unfolds. Some ways are predictable, and some are not. Roy Kent’s relationship with his niece, Phoebe, for example. At first I found the character a little annoying and I didn’t care for the actress. It was a child, so I didn’t want to be judgmental, but I was a little sorry to see Phoebe becoming a more significant character.
      But she has unfolded in ways that I find endearing and now I think she is a great asset to the plot as well as appealing in her own right. The discussion she and her uncle have about swearing was perfect IMO. If I were raising a child, I would type it and print it and keep it where I could find it at the right time.

    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @Joy in FL: Could not agree more. Was guessing a cliché, but like with so many other things in the show, they transcended it. Esp in the Xmas episode.

      Too bad Biden outlawed Xmas episodes in America.

    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      @pika:

      Juno f*ing Temple.

      Dr. Fieldstone, every scene

      You ain’t never lied. If you can’t love Kelley Jones, you have no fucking heart, and season 2 got real really quick when Dr. Fieldstone arrived. Watching the relationship develop between her and Ted was an absolute joy, and I was bawling like a baby while Ted talked about his dad.

      Interesting that the one guy who doesn’t have to see Doc is
      Roy, we watch Roy deal with his issues openly in his own inimitable way.

      Also interesting that the one guy who most desperately needs to see the Doc — Nate — never does so, and we see him unraveling early in season one. Watch him after he gets promoted. He treats Will like shit he tries to be hardass Johnny to the players, and it’s the first time we see the self-hate when looking in the mirror.

    14. 14.

      HumboldtBlue

      @BGinCHI: ​ 

      Jamie Tartt is absolutely perfectly named, also, I think Keeley and Roy are gonna split and Roy’s gonna hook up with the Irish teacher (what a soft, lovely brogue) and Keeley’s gonna become a workaholic.

    15. 15.

      Joy in FL

      @BGinCHI:  I normally do not like Xmas episodes, but that one was really good. That’s when I started being glad to see Phoebe every time her character was included the story.

      I loved how Roy and Keely supported her and gave her space to work out the problem herself at the level she could. It was another model for being a caring parent.

    16. 16.

      cope

      My wife and I enjoyed both seasons. Well written, well acted and filled with places and situations not common in my experience of watching teevee. Also, I feel so naughty listening to salty, adult language.

      I appreciated the change in tone from season one to season two and can brag that I reckoned Nate would turn down a nastier path. The Rebecca/Sam thing  (“Cheers” shoutout?) seemed odd but strangely fitting and we look forward to the next (last?) season.

      Having lettered in soccer in college, however, and coached at the high school level for 28 years, plus having followed EPL soccer pretty seriously since it became accessible on US teevee, I am willing to activate my willing suspension of disbelief to fully enjoy the show.

    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      We looked forward to Fridays for the latest episode of Ted Lasso on Apple TV. A great ensemble cast.

      Another show we love is What We Do In The Shadows, about a dysfunctional clan of vampires living on Staten Island. It’s on FX.

      Hightown returns tonight on Starz. A decent drama about off-season Provincetown, MA, where there are a bunch of drug-dealing lowlifes running around. I thought it was made up, but my brother in Boston says the Cape Cod area is kind of sketchy in winter.

      Squid Game is OK (Netflix). They did an amusing spoof of it on SNL last night.

    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      @FelonyGovt: ​ 

      That was my first comment on the family thread (cuz I have a clan of smart, extraordinary women in my immediate family) about how smartly and how real the women were written and acted. They also carry the show.

      Random line — “I’m being super mature you big dumb hairy baby twat”

    19. 19.

      BGinCHI

      @HumboldtBlue: ​
        Yes, great points. Especially on the opposite directions of Nate & Roy.

      Roy moves from antagonistic to kind (or kinder) and more helpful (a coach).

      While Nate becomes more of a bully with a little recognition, unable to work through his daddy issues. Notably, instead of actually coaching, he just becomes enamored of his own “ideas” and wants to be a boss.

      An interesting critique both of human psychology and the business of sports here.

      I really, really love how Roy confronts his issues openly, as when he doesn’t knock Jamie’s teeth out but instead forgives him (FUUUUCK).

    21. 21.

      Joy in FL

      When I was re-watching Season 1, I thought about how so many events and characters work out difficult and/or painful things and do not conceal how they feel and even share it. This struck me about the male characters especially. I wonder if that is encouraging to men in a culture where repressing emotions (especially ones seen as weakness) is normal and expected. It seems like the characters are showing alternates to patriarchal ways of handling disappointment and anger and sadness.

    22. 22.

      BGinCHI

      @Joy in FL: ​
        We’ve watching both seasons two times through, and I agree that this is what really stands out.

      I’d call it “the avoidance of melodrama.”

    25. 25.

      Joy in FL

      @FelonyGovt: I think I am biased toward Nate in that I want him to be on the side of wholeness and goodness when the series concludes.

      I thought what he accused Ted of was not wrong, even though Ted had good intentions. Nate is immature, of course, and can’t handle the attention and praise and responsibility maturely, so when he slips out of the spotlight because of the natural changes in life (or a TV plot), he is truly hurt.  He has to inflict hurt back. I hope he doesn’t become a Rupert. (And it is weird seeing Rupert Giles, Buffy’s Watcher, being such an evil character. I think Anthony Head is having a good time with this role.)

      /

    26. 26.

      HumboldtBlue

      Couple of other notes.

      A “Rupert” in the British Army is an officer who is pretty much an upper-class twat so I think the character’s name is apt.

      Jamie Tartt is very loosely based– mostly by physical appearance — on footballer Jack Grealish, who as a young, rich immature man has made his share of missteps.

      There is also a strong Jurgen Klopp feel to the show, a football manager known for his engaging personality, his open and honest countenance, his humility and kindness and willingness to build the entire team — staff, tea ladies, owners, janitors — and his man management which is very much of the kind mentor who will go Led Tasso every now and then if needed.

      Klopp is also on record stating how much he loves the show, so there’s that.

      Random line — Roy Kent during training — “Whistle! Whistle!”

    27. 27.

      Leto

      @BGinCHI: I’ve seen a few interviews of his where he’s spoken about who he took inspiration from on his character. Not sure if you know, but he hosts a podcast that would be right up your alley. Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein. There’s 174 episodes and he interviews some pretty amazing people and he asks excellent questions.

      About

      We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are. This is a podcast about those films. (And a bit about death.)
      Join comedian, actor, writer and swimmer Brett Goldstein and an extra special weekly guest as they go all the way into life and death by way of movies, to ultimately pick their Films To Be Buried With!

      The wife and I absolutely love the show. We were discussing it today and part of the reason we like it so much is because of all the years we lived in England, so it’s a bit like returning home. There’s little distinctly British things they do/say that just make us laugh. Sharp writing and great actors. What more could you ask for?

      Our favorite line is Beard and Ted explaining Chuck E. Cheese to the doc: “Y’all might call it something different here. Like, uh, Charles Edgar Cheeserton III or something, right?”
      Hahahahahhahahaha

    28. 28.

      Craig

      S1 ep7 is one of the best things I’ve seen on TV. It just effortlessly rolls along, Ted having to deal with his divorce papers, flirting with Sassy Smurf, Keeley’s real love/admiration  of Rebecca, Roy’s triumph on the field, Keeley’s karaoke ad leading to Rebecca absolutely killing it singing that Frozen song(with Roy singing along), Ted’s devastating panic attack, and Rebecca coming to his rescue. All that barreling along to a fantastic montage to that Celeste song, Sassy’s look and the closing hotel door. I must say I half expected Rebecca to be there when Ted opens the door, but the writers are a lot smarter than me.

    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      @BGinCHI

      That caritas piece is great and I get it all. That reminder of the end of season one brings me back to Klopp, that’s how Klopp talks after a tough loss and as a manager he’s a man who has seen a lot of tough losses. Until he won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 he was 0-4 in major tournament finals and when he talked about it you could see the pain but he also was always looking forward.

      “Tonight we go home sad, Tomorrow we wake up and we go again.”

