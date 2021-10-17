In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

On this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about the show everyone’s talking about: Ted Lasso.

If you haven’t watched it, you should. Bossy, I know, but it really is something special. It can be off-putting at first, as it seems like a formulaic gimmick, and pretty goofy. But this soon gives way to an exploration of a number of deep and abiding subjects: father-son relationships, mental health, community-building, the ways mental health impacts relationships, sports/trust/mentoring, and so much more. It’s a series that constantly surprised me in the ways it avoids cliché, and the courage it has in not succumbing to easy answers for hard questions.

Obviously this means SPOILERS, so be warned.

I’m curious to hear what you think about the show overall, but more so about particular characters, episodes, subplots, sub-themes, and any particulars you care to get into.