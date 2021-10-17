Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread

Reading that last post, I have several things to say about Ted Lasso. I started watching the show fully intending to hate it because everything I heard about it was that it was sweet and charming and witty, and I hear that about a show and I am totally amped up to go in and get my hate on and ruin it for everyone I talk to about it. Sadly, I fucking loved it. It’s really everything everyone says and more, and well worth your time. It’s even better that the whole thing is based on a commercial.

Second, I am ALL IN for a Roy Kent spinoff.

Third, I am in love with Hannah Weddingham.

In other news, my furnace needs to be replaced. I knew it would have to be replaced when I bought the house, but I had sort of forgotten about it, but the temps really dropped the last few days, I put the thermostat on 65 to warm up the house a bit, and a couple hours later noticed it was still cold. So I called up Gerald to have him look at it, since I don’t do anything repair wise that requires more subtlety than a hammer or hatchet, and honestly I shouldn’t be allowed to use them, either, and he said the whole thing is shot and has to be replaced. So the heating and cooling guys are coming this week at some point. Real fucking thrilled about that, but I suppose this means I will be installing something more efficient, which is good.

The upside is that now that there is no heat, the animals have all decided they like me again and are huddled around me on the couch. Which is nice. I am a little concerned about my mushrooms, though, which I am growing in a clear plastic tub, because I don’t want them getting too cold. I moved them into the bedroom where I have a little space heater.

I suppose I forgot to mention I am growing mushrooms now. I got interested in it in the spring and bought a clear plastic container, cut some wholes in it, dumped in some perlite, and ordered a couple different types of spores. Currently growing lion’s mane and turkey tail. It’s something new and fun and different, and another thing in my life I am trying to keep alive, so it’s worth the time.

How are you all doing. Also, fuck Joe Manchin.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Heh, after a long, hot summer of fending off the dog now we’ve come to a heat-exchange understanding for the next few months. Furnace started up last week (always a fraught moment after six months hiatus) so we’re good for another winter. It’s even “sprinkling” whatever that is.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      ronno2018

      Somehow I am picturing you with a possum, a raccoon, and squirrel snuggled up with you and your more normal pets.  LOL.  Maybe a turtle and a frog too. :)

      Reply
    Leto

      Leto

      Third, I am in love with Hannah Weddingham.

      Fun fact: if you watched Game of Thrones, the scene where Cersei is marched through the streets naked with the nun behind her chanting “Shame… shame… shame…”- Hannah Weddingham.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      slybrarian

      Depending on how old your air conditioner is, you might want to look into getting a heat pump. My cousin replaced their furnace and AC with one when they had to replace their old unit, and it’s saved them quite a bit of money in the long run. You can get them with a natural gas backup but for most of the year it won’t be cold enough outside that the pump can’t supply all the heat the house needs.

      Reply
    RaflW

      RaflW

      I have absolutely no idea what your current setup is, John, but I likely need to upgrade/replace the furnace here in WI in a year or two. I’m starting to learn about the new cold-tolerant heat pumps. If we as a country are ever going to decarbonize (or low-carbon output) our homes, ironically electric heat will be a key part. That assumes we do fuck Joe Manchin and electricity in this country is far less coal & fracked gas in a decade.

      This is nothing like the shit heatpump I tolerated for a couple mild winters in Houston in the 80s. It worked just fine as a/c but could barely warm a fart in winter. Mostly it switched to the expensive resistance coil.

      My cousin in SE put in an inverter heatpump in his house outside Stockholm a few years ago, and I thought, what? A/C? He said, nahh it’s 99% for heat. So they are for snowy cold places now.

      Some of the gear I’ve looked at can also have a nat gas aux furnace, if a heat pump really won’t cover the deepest lows. But who the f— knows what the lows will be in 5 or 15 years? Warmer because of warming? Or warm except for polar votex deep freezes?

      Anyway, if nothing else, yeah new gas furnaces are more efficient. Maybe consider a variable speed blower fan matched to a variable output furnace. Nice for shoulder season.

      Good luck!

      >eta: What slybrarian said so much more efficiently.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I was about to say, Cole, you’ve got all those critters to keep you warm at night.  That doesn’t help during the day, of course, so some sort of heat generating device is necessary, be it a furnace or electric baseboard heaters or something.   Perhaps a small heating unit for your home office would be helpful, you could probably tote it to the kitchen for meal prep.

      Oh yes, Manchin and Sinema both can both fuck off.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JAFD

      A story for the season …

      In old Trans-Sylvania, a young shepherd boy came running into the village.

      “There’s A Monster Coming Over The Hill!”, he cried

      His grandfather hugged him, said “What sort of monster ?”

      “It’s .. it’s .. a giant plucked-out eyeball, trailing nerves and blood vessels, walking on spindly legs …
      It’s wearing a bush hat, and carrying a guitar ..”

      “Oh, that’s nothing to worry about.”

      “It’s .. it’s .. not ?”

      “Of course not …”

      (Grandpa and the village elders start singing…)

      “It’s a wandering minstrel eye
      Yes, a wandering minstrel eye …”

      Have a glorious Halloween, Samhain, All Saints’ Day, Day of the Dead, or other autumn* festival of your choice.

      *Or spring festival, for yon south-of-the-Equator jackals.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Leto: And the directors waterboarded her for 10 hours in her character’s comeuppance scene:

      https://ew.com/tv/hannah-waddingham-waterboarded-game-of-thrones/

      But Ted Lassostar Hannah Waddingham had a particularly traumatizing experience one the HBO drama. The actress, who played the religious zealot Septa Unella (of the infamous “shame” meme) in seasons 5 and 6, opened up about her harrowing torture scene on Collider Ladies Night, saying she was “waterboarded” for 10 hours while filming.

      Waddingham said the original scene was meant to be even more tortuous, with Unella being raped by Gregor Clegane, a.k.a. the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). “I think they’d had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa [Sophie Turner] that they chose not to go with it,” she said. “Unbelievably, they changed it quite at the last minute. I think they possibly changed it when I was mid-air flying to Belfast because suddenly I got sent these new sides that said I would need a wetsuit top. I thought they’d sent me the wrong bits.”

      Apparently they hadn’t, and when Waddingham arrived on set, she was indeed outfitted with a wetsuit. “They were like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be waterboarding instead,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘But we’re not actually doing waterboarding.’ And they were like, ‘No, no, no, we are.'”

      Waddingham said she was bound to the wooden table in the scene with “proper big straps” for hours as Cersei (Lena Headey) poured wine into her face. “Definitely other than childbirth, [it] was the worst day of my life,” she said. “Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments, you go, ‘Do you serve the piece and get on with it?’ Or do you chicken out and go, ‘This isn’t what I signed up for.'”

      She also recalled walking past the episode’s director, Miguel Sapochnik, after finishing filming for the day and telling him, “Not really,” when he asked if she was all right. “[He then said], ‘The crew have just been saying we are actually really waterboarding you here.’ And I was like, ‘Yup, you don’t need to tell me that!'”

      HBO did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

      When Waddingham returned to the hotel that night, she said she was unable to speak above a whisper and had “bruises already coming up like I’d been attacked.”

      Filming the scene had a lingering impact on her. “It definitely gave me claustrophobia around water,” she said. “It’s quite full on being waterboarded for 10 hours — and then, for only one minute and 37 seconds to be used on camera.”

      Waddingham was driven by the creators’ desire for authenticity and her trust in the production team. “I didn’t want the strap tight around my neck, but as they pointed out if the camera can see you lifting your head up to save yourself, that’s not authentic,” she said. “As [GOT co-creator] Dan Weiss pointed out, he came up and said, ‘Look, in the script it says Cersei empties the remainder of her glass of red wine to wake up Unella. People aren’t going to think that’s enough. That is not enough retribution for Cersei. It needs to be three-quarters full or so — if we can cheat it, even more — of a carafe of wine.’ The one thing I kept thinking to myself was the production company aren’t going to let you die, so get on with it, be uncomfortable.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      @JAFD:  And there was much wailing and lamentation in the land.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Auntie Anne

      I changed out my old gas furnace for a high efficiency model with the variable speed fan and the variable output furnace 10 years ago.  There was maybe $1500 difference between that model and the basic gas furnace.  I “made” $1500 in savings the first year.  It’s more uncomfortable on the old pocketbook, but oh, so worth it.

      When my father was faced with the same decision last year, he did the same.  And “made” the difference in savings his first year too.

      Reply
    Leto

      Leto

      @Adam L Silverman: Just more proof that those assholes don’t need to be around a camera, script, or anywhere near people. Jesus fuck, that’s some Stanley Kubrick Shelley Duval shit. Or Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider. Wtf is wrong with these people.

      Reply
    Jess

      Jess

      I just started Ted Lasso this evening, thanks to all of you pushing it like crack. And just like crack, it is fucking hard to put down. I finally quit at 11:30 b/c I still have to prep for lecture tomorrow, but I’ll be at it again tomorrow evening. And yes, Hannah Waddingham is da bomb.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Citizen Alan

      So you’re growing mushrooms. In your bedroom. If you’re naked at any point in the mushroom-growing process, that’ll be the most John Cole thing ever.

      Reply
    mvr

      mvr

      @TaMara (HFG): ​
       To add to the chorus, the latest issue (10/21) of Fine Homebuilding (good magazine for builders and advanced DIY folks) has an article on variable capacity heat pumps that is worth reading. Looking into these myself since our AC is 24 yo and we are going to have to disconnect it for some basement work in the early spring. Might be the time for us to upgrade.

      A consideration is that fuel prices are apt to go up over time, so you may save more than just what you save relative to today’s prices. Though perhaps if you have a coal furnace Manchin can see to it that the the citizens of WV get a permanent price break in exchange for killing climate change legislation.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BeautifulPlumage

      John, we need to hear more about the cat cave wool ball thingy you got for Steve last year. He loved it then…does he still use it? Should other cat owners consider it? Seems it would come in handy about now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      Sorry about the furnace, JC.  It’s painful.  :-(

      Last year we got a variable speed heat pump with a variable speed/variable output gas furnace backup.  We got the highest SEER Trane unit.  Carrier has some higher ones, I think, but we’ve had good luck with Trane.  It works well.  The thermostat is on Wifi so one can operate it via the phone.  We went with the heat pump to reduce our carbon output when it’s not extremely cold, but I have too many bad memories of old heat pumps not being able to cope with 25 degree weather to trust the claims that the new ones work to 19F(?).  We do have occasional nights below that, so keeping the gas option made sense.

      The prices can be scary, but fuel prices will keep going up so it’ll work out sooner than you think.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Dangerman

      I’ll have to check it out.
      In the vein of sports comedy, a shout out for Brockmeier. I laughed until tears many times.
      Not for children, obviously.

      ETA: Fuck Manchin.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to watch some rugby, give the doggos some scritchees, and rack out.

      Catch everyone on the flip!

      Reply

