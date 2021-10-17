Reading that last post, I have several things to say about Ted Lasso. I started watching the show fully intending to hate it because everything I heard about it was that it was sweet and charming and witty, and I hear that about a show and I am totally amped up to go in and get my hate on and ruin it for everyone I talk to about it. Sadly, I fucking loved it. It’s really everything everyone says and more, and well worth your time. It’s even better that the whole thing is based on a commercial.

Second, I am ALL IN for a Roy Kent spinoff.

Third, I am in love with Hannah Weddingham.

In other news, my furnace needs to be replaced. I knew it would have to be replaced when I bought the house, but I had sort of forgotten about it, but the temps really dropped the last few days, I put the thermostat on 65 to warm up the house a bit, and a couple hours later noticed it was still cold. So I called up Gerald to have him look at it, since I don’t do anything repair wise that requires more subtlety than a hammer or hatchet, and honestly I shouldn’t be allowed to use them, either, and he said the whole thing is shot and has to be replaced. So the heating and cooling guys are coming this week at some point. Real fucking thrilled about that, but I suppose this means I will be installing something more efficient, which is good.

The upside is that now that there is no heat, the animals have all decided they like me again and are huddled around me on the couch. Which is nice. I am a little concerned about my mushrooms, though, which I am growing in a clear plastic tub, because I don’t want them getting too cold. I moved them into the bedroom where I have a little space heater.

I suppose I forgot to mention I am growing mushrooms now. I got interested in it in the spring and bought a clear plastic container, cut some wholes in it, dumped in some perlite, and ordered a couple different types of spores. Currently growing lion’s mane and turkey tail. It’s something new and fun and different, and another thing in my life I am trying to keep alive, so it’s worth the time.

How are you all doing. Also, fuck Joe Manchin.