COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 16-17

7 Comments

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose versions available to the nation’s 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11.

To help states and cities prepare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent out a seven-page document with guidance on how to set up expanded vaccination programs.

For example, it notes pharmacies in every state can give COVID-19 shots to children, but it clarifies that only doses prepared and packaged specifically for children are to be used for those under 12.

It doesn’t speak to some thornier questions, however, such as how much school-based clinics should be relied on or whether kids should be required to get then shots as a condition of school attendance.

Those questions will have to be worked out in each state and city…


How much of this is self-sorting?

Polling from YouGov conducted for the Economist gives us a sense of the second-degree toll of the pandemic. About 1 in 8 Americans say that a member of their family died of the virus; another fifth say that they lost a close friend. Only about two-thirds of respondents said they didn’t know anyone who had died of the virus. In other words, more than 710,000 people have died, and those deaths were felt by as many as 110 million Americans.

As you would expect, YouGov’s polling has shown an increase in the number of people who know people who died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Interestingly, though, as the number of cases declined nationally, so did the number of people who indicated that they’d lost family and friends to the virus. In mid-May, more than a fifth of respondents said they lost a close friend to the virus. By early July, that had fallen to 15 percent before climbing again. There was a similar pattern with those who said they’d lost family…

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 6,145 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, the fewest daily new cases in three months, for a cumulative reported total of 2,390,387 cases. It also reports 81 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 27,858 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21 % of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.88.

      640 confirmed cases are in ICU, 281 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 9,281 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,270,520 patients recovered – 95.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      Nine new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,672 clusters. 676 clusters are currently active; 4,996 clusters are now inactive.

      6,133 new cases today are local infections. 12 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 128,347 doses of vaccine on 16th October: 15,421 first doses, 109,745 second doses, and 3,181 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 46,761,751 doses administered: 24,715,782 first doses, 22,146,626 second doses, and 18,766 booster doses. 75.7% of the population have received their first dose, while 67.8% are now fully vaccinated.

    2. 2.

      The Oracle of Solace

      Well, it looks like I’m part of that 1-in-8 who lost a family member: My father’s sister succumbed to COVID in December. Fortunately, my immediate family and all my friends have taken the Plague seriously from the beginning; none of us have been touched by it. But widen the circle to acquaintances of acquaintances and there are cases, even when people were cautious. So even though I’m usually pretty sanguine, as long as there are so many unvaccinated people, I feel pretty sure I’m going to get it at some point. I just hope I don’t spread it to anyone else.

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So basically 0.5% of the population is Jihadist level self destructive crazy Conservative Culture Warriors.

    4. 4.

      JMG

      Had my Pfizer booster Friday. Felt completely out of it yesterday until dinnertime, feel normal this morning. No one I know even slightly has died from or as far as I know even had the virus.

    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m amused by the guy who says:

      If Navy service members don’t get vaxxed by the deadline, the Navy “may seek recoupment of applicable bonuses, special and incentive pays, and the cost of training and education for service members refusing the vaccine.”

      And then asks:

      Is this real life?

      Well yeah. In the military, they have to be able to count on people to obey orders. So if you refuse to obey a direct order, they’re gonna come down on you with both feet. Is this some sort of surprise?

      FWIW, this guy is CEO of Blaze Media, an organization descended from a website called The Blaze that Glenn Beck created a decade or so back. So that’s where he’s coming from. You’d think these RWNJs would have a clue about how the military works.

