Saturday Evening Open Thread: Good News, Probably

As I understand it, there’s already a paywalled version, Politico Pro, for the ‘policy pros’ who can write off the real deep-dive insider legislative phart-sniffing as a business expense. I’m just not sure there’s a viable market space for another subscription-driven competitor to the New York Times and the Washington Post — especially since those two offer recipes and crosswords to go with the political commentary.

In my ideal world, Axel Springer would take the advice of their current employees (Tara Palmieri, looking at you) and hire all the most flagrant media mean girls and professional trolls (Annie Linsky, Ken Vogel, etc.) before flaming out and leaving the whole crew abandoned on a desert island…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I haven’t read it in a while, but Politico Pro was the only game in town for comprehensive information about what was going on across the federal government. Not as click-baity as the regular politico

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Speaking of supermarket tabloids, I was checking out today and spotted the latest National Enquirer, with the front page article “Why COVID Shots Don’t Work”. What else to expect from a piece of trash put out by the Orange Turd’s buddy David Pecker?

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Politico, the Morning Joe of the internet.

      efgoldman the lot of them.

    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      @Mike in NC:

      Readers of the National Enquirer are low-info, gossip-hungry, gullible wingnuts.  I feel a little sympathy for them:  they’re being exploited and endangered by the “news” sources they’re too ignorant to quit.

    9. 9.

      Kropacetic

      @debbie: It raised the question for me whether it’s normal behavior for an elephant to trample its food first.

      Update: Given their diet, doesn’t seem remotely likely.

    11. 11.

      Raven

      Absolutely beautiful day for football as the number one Dawgs roll Kentucky. I didn’t know home much I missed being there.

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: It was a previous thread here, yesterday.  :-)

      Meanwhile, …

      Arrived in the UK today from Switzerland. Very, very freaked out.

      Every station you travel away from Heathrow the masked level in the train drops by 20%.

      Been in the country for going on 10 hours, multiple restaurants and bars, yet to be asked for my vaccine certificate. Why? https://t.co/rJAYDiPcVf

      — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) October 15, 2021

      Who among us hasn’t been shocked, shocked, when they go restaurant and bar hopping during a respiratory pandemic??

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      (via dsquareddigest)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      Kropacetic

      @Ken: Good catch. I wasn’t thinking of such heavy-duty fruit.

      we also get daily elephant feeding videos?

      See? Now we’ll be expecting them.

    15. 15.

      Ascap_scab

      I wonder why some Silly-con Valley VC hasn’t come up with a ‘Spotify’ for news papers.

      I occasionally would like to read an article from the NYT, WP or WSJ, but I don’t want to buy a $50-100 year subscription for each. If there were some service where I paid them $x and they then sent the NYT 10 cents for every article I read we could all be happy.

    19. 19.

      raven

      @sab: Not since I’ve been here for 37 years. He may have just been pulling for anyone but #1.

      eta I checked, they have never played.

    20. 20.

      JMG

      @Ascap_scab: Back in the print days, you could buy a paper for a nominal sum and read all that day’s articles. Why is it impossible in the digital age to allow you to buy a one-day access pass to a website for like a dollar or even two?

    24. 24.

      Urza

      @Ascap_scab:  Makes too much sense. And if they really were willing to do that it would have been a thing when all the papers realized online advertising wasn’t enough to support themselves and they went behind paywalls. No, at this point its more like the Streaming services. Each one sees Netflix and Disney+ doing well, so they want to try it themselves. But most of them barely have enough content to cover the free month, and just hope people forget to cancel.

    28. 28.

      Ken

      @JMG: Why is it impossible in the digital age to allow you to buy a one-day access pass to a website for like a dollar or even two?

      blah blah blah synergistic blah blah levered blah blah storyscaping blah blah algorithmic blah blah contextual blah blah hyperlocal blah blah…

    32. 32.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Raven: who were those young people in the front row wearing black suits and red shirts?  College Republicans?  Visiting dignitaries?

    33. 33.

      Sure Lurkalot

      How did we get a world where communication and information is funded and monetized by advertising? It’s totally perverse.

    34. 34.

      Ramalama

      This movie trailer for a film called Rebel Hearts is so good it put me in a mood: Rebel nuns putting their bodies on the line. With Rufus Wainwright in the soundtrack. USC film school produced it or something with it and are showing it on a ‘webinar’ tomorrow night. Open to the public but you got to sign up for it. For those of you who grew up talking about Vatican II, and guitar masses, and nuns on busses, that is. Here’s the sign up link to view the movie: http://cinema.usc.edu/RebelHeartsRSVP

      I have lucked out with mostly good clergy teaching me, though nothing could be done with me later as an a-dult. But I understand anyone who wants nothing to do with Catholicism.

