Scoop from @bopanc: Axel Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner says the company will eventually put Politico’s content behind a paywall and says he’s going on a 100-person hiring spreehttps://t.co/fvCyN7jZcq — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) October 15, 2021

As I understand it, there’s already a paywalled version, Politico Pro, for the ‘policy pros’ who can write off the real deep-dive insider legislative phart-sniffing as a business expense. I’m just not sure there’s a viable market space for another subscription-driven competitor to the New York Times and the Washington Post — especially since those two offer recipes and crosswords to go with the political commentary.

In my ideal world, Axel Springer would take the advice of their current employees (Tara Palmieri, looking at you) and hire all the most flagrant media mean girls and professional trolls (Annie Linsky, Ken Vogel, etc.) before flaming out and leaving the whole crew abandoned on a desert island…

politico is mostly just a supermarket tabloid for politics, except that Serious Journalists would never deign to treat a reporter for like, InStyle with the same kind of gravitas they lavish on these bottom-feeding dweebs pic.twitter.com/FGy9YQG0uB — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 7, 2021