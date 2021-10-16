Believe them!
President Biden visited a daycare today—the result is ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/h6jg4Wc4l4
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 15, 2021
Our infrastructure has fallen from the best in the world to 13th.
But just as importantly, America ranks 35th out of 37 major economies when it comes to investing in early childhood education and care.
We cannot be competitive in the 21st century if we continue to slide.
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden touted his funding for childcare plan at a speech, ‘How can we compete in the world if millions of American parents, especially moms, can’t be part of the workforce because they can’t afford the cost of childcare or eldercare’ https://t.co/iSDJjyK8O8 pic.twitter.com/dKsfmBk6FW
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021
Hmmm beginning to think that whole 'deplorables' thing might have had just a littttle bit of merit. https://t.co/l9WqzSzqTT
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) October 15, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings