Open Thread: When People Show You Who They Are…

by | 23 Comments

This post is in:

Believe them!

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Obama and Biden are the most decent people who have been elected in my lifetime. Obama is Cool Dad and Biden is Grandpa. Why the hell are people surprised about that? Biden lived for his children and lives for his grandchildren. I’d be worried if this wasn’t the case.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MomSense

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Biden was a single dad before there was any public acknowledgement of the challenges of single parenting.

      ETA I’d add Carter to your list of most decent people.  I’d put him at the top of the list actually.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Biden Retreats To Daycare As Adult World Proves Too Challenging

                   Is this the final death knell for the Biden presidency?

      Trump supporters demonstrate strength, claim victory

      Special to the New York Times

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      Of course, we know the right is just going to screech about “why isn’t he wearing a mask?????” even though none of them ever bother.

      But help me out, what is the “now-familiar expletive phrase” because it’s apparently not familiar to me. I’m trying to think of how you turn “Biden” into a swear word.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife had to yell at her sister and her aunt out at dinner last week because they were whispering about fetal tissue in vaccinations. I’d cut off any of my own family if they were bugfuck crazy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      @Alison Rose: Sorry. Petri’s piece is hard to summarize.

      Maybe we are just too bound by time and linear thinking, where one action follows the other and personality is supposed to be bound by logic and consistency. Maybe what we need is to experience time the way a more godlike mind does, through some kind of industrial accident that allows us to exist everywhere at once.

      … and continues in that vein…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Raoul Paste: Actually, the angry mob party is less of a problem than Mansemina. He’s boozin’ it up on this yachet and she’s yuckin’ it up in Paris, all while Rome burns. As soon as we elect two more D Senators, I say put ’em on Manchild’s boat, set them adrift halfway to Bermuda, and let nature take its course.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @zhena gogolia: But they say it a lot! So they got that goin’ for them.

      Hell, I’m so old that I can remember when Secret Service would detain you if you yelled “Fuck you!” just once to Darth Cheney.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      columbusqueen

      Children, like pets, know the truth about adults. Compare any encounter between little ones & Barack and/or Joe, with how kids react to the shitgibbon. Can’t forget the look of terror on Little Miss Detroit’s face in 2016 as Trump leaned over her.

      Reply

