Cryptic crosswords are common in the UK, appearing daily in multiple newspapers and regularly in other periodicals. Publications in Australia, Canada, India, and New Zealand feature daily or weekly cryptics, with a few US newspapers (The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times) occasionally printing cryptic crosswords.

The popularity of cryptic crosswords (sometimes called ‘British-style crosswords’ in the United States) is attributed to the challenge in deciphering each clue. Traditional US crosswords rely on pure definitions to indicate the words or phrases to be entered, with many of those definitions recycled within and across publications (e.g. “Guido’s high note” is ridiculously common as a clue for ‘ELA’).

By contrast, “[c]ryptic crosswords comprise a compendium of different types of brain teaser, so you get a lot of variety within each puzzle – anagram clues, acronym, puns and riddles,” as described by Dr. Kathryn Friedlander, a researcher in psychology at the University of Buckingham, in a 2021 BBC.com article (‘Cryptic crosswords: A puzzling British obsession’). A solver will not achieve success by memorizing definitions and the associated words; although the clues of cryptic crosswords must include a definition of the word or phrase to be entered, said definition will not be obvious.

Cryptic clues are, by definition, designed to mislead, but also to indicate their solution. Apart from uncommon literal (‘&lit’) clues and punning ‘cryptic definitions’, clues must consist of the word or phrase’s definition and wordplay that encodes that word or phrase. The primary (denotative) definition can appear before or after—never within— the subsidiary definition (wordplay), and while linking words may be included, superfluous verbiage included merely to mislead are considered unfair to the solver: the primary and subsidiary definitions must be separate and sequential within the clue.

Acceptable clues are written in the form of sentences or headlines; most often, the clue’s ‘surface’ (apparent meaning) is unrelated to the word to be entered, adding another layer of misdirecting challenge. The human brain’s attempts to create meaning allows the solver to be fooled by the clue’s surface and requires them to ignore what is plainly visible in order to identify the word that is meant. “Detainee repatriated, hangs around every bash (6)” calls to mind a former captive being observed at all of the best parties. The six-letter word—its length indicated by the numeral in parentheses—thus described is ‘WALLOP’, a synonym of ‘bash’; the rest of the clue is the wordplay that forms ‘WALLOP’, namely “Detainee” (POW) “repatriated” (sent back, or reversed), “hangs around” (surrounds) “every” (= ALL).

In shorter terms, the reversed letters of POW, a sort of detainee, surround ALL, a synonym of ‘every’, and the result is ‘WALLOP’, synonymous with ‘bash’. [“Hangs around” may be considered to be an unsound indicator of ‘surrounding’ but it can be argued that the reversed letters of ‘POW’ are indeed suspended about the letters of ‘ALL.’] The goal of the ‘setter’—the cryptic crossword’s constructor—is to create clues that are fair but challenging: Dr. Friedlander states that “[s]olvers experience a powerful insight moment when they [realize] how the clue should actually be interpreted. It’s a highly pleasurable kick which rewards the solver.”

Musical composer Stephen Sondheim attempted to popularize cryptic crosswords in the United States (you can determine whether his efforts have been successful), writing in a 1968 New York magazine article that “[a] good clue can give you all the pleasures of being duped that a mystery story can. It has surface innocence, surprise, the revelation of a concealed meaning, and the catharsis of solution.” Famed British setter Jonathan Crowther, under the pen name of Azed, summarizes the rules succinctly:

A good cryptic clue contains three elements:

a precise definition a fair subsidiary indication nothing else

Standard crossword grids also tend to feature ‘crosswordese’—words found only in crosswords, often because the crossword’s constructor cannot complete the grid without including ‘STLO’, ‘ASTA’, ‘ERSE’, and the aforementioned ‘ELA’. Cryptic crosswords will include some rare words, but a vast vocabulary is unnecessary, as the wordplay can lead to the solution where the definition does not. ‘RHOMB’ is an uncommon term and may not spring to mind when one uses ‘diamond (shape)’ as its definition, but it can be identified from “Facets of rare, heavy, oval, magnificent blue diamond (5)”: the “facets”, or ‘faces’, of “rare heavy oval magnificent blue” spell out the word to be entered.

… I began composing cryptics in 2015 after many years as a consumer. With no hope of being hired as a full-time setter, the quest was either to be a vanity project—wherein I would share the few compositions with a few interested acquaintances—or to result in larger sets of cryptics to be published as print-on-demand collections. In addition to having no prior experience writing single clues, let alone entire puzzles, I decided to complicate the process further by creating only themed cryptics, viewing unthemed cryptics as a mere exercise in clue-writing.

In a themed puzzle, multiple entries are related; examples from my own creations reference include ‘one-word album titles released by a particular musical group’, ‘words that exist with a particular letter of the alphabet and also exist, as different words, without that letter’, and especially silly contrivances (intersections of BULLS with CAPES). [I hope that the themes are incorporated more elegantly than the descriptions provided above would suggest.] Some of the published puzzles are also ‘variety puzzles’, in which words—once identified from their clues—must be modified before entry according to rules stated in the puzzles’ introductions.

As an example, otherwise innocuous words that contain letter sequences that are viewed as ‘naughty words’ must be bowdlerized by replacing the offending letter sequence with an asterisk. Each member of the Price family has a dedicated cryptic that (with one exception) is related to a feature of her or his name. The Excruciverbiage® series currently consists of four volumes of original cryptics, along with three compilations. Links to books, a sample cryptic, and a guide to identifying and solving cryptic clues, can be found at excruciverbiage.com. Should my works ever be published in magazines or newspapers, I would, in keeping with tradition, adopt a pseudonym (those of Spanish Inquisitors are popular); for now, I compose under my given name.