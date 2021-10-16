Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 15-16

The claim originated with a social media post on Thursday by Pam Long, a vaccine critic and writer for The Defender, a publication of the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense.

Long was previously the president of Colorado Health Choices Alliance, which opposes vaccine requirements.

“Denver Airport. The owner of 5 restaurants in C terminal made a Nov. 1st mandate or get fired,” Long posted on Twitter. “None of the cooks, dishwashers, bussers and hosts showed up to work. So there were no restaurants open in C Terminal. He immediately sent an email reversing mandate.”

Long’s claim quickly gained traction among vaccine critics, amassing 7,983 retweets and 28,300 likes…

[DIA’s] Rentaria said there was no unexpected closure of restaurants outside regular hours, let alone a mass closure of every restaurant in Concourse C due to an employee strike over a vaccine mandate…

Reached by phone, Long said she had heard about an employee revolt against a vaccine mandate at DIA and did not attempt to determine if it was true before sharing it on social media.

“I’m not a reporter,” Long said. “That’s your job.”

Long warned 9NEWS against airing a fact-check of her claim.

“I would not run this story if you consider libel a threat,” Long said.

Minutes later, her social media post was deleted.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      The more testing, the more options, the better.

      The University of Hawaii’s School of Medicine is in the final stages of developing a COVID vaccine that could prove an important tool in underdeveloped countries.

      Current COVID vaccines are liquid and must be frozen to store or transport.

      But Teri Ann Wong, a lab manager at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, said the vaccine they’re developing can be stored and transported at room temperature.
      [snip]
      “What we developed is a vaccine that is based on protein subunits, which is different from the current Pfizer, Moderna vaccine and also the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said JABSOM post-doctoral fellow Dr. Albert To.
      [snip]
      The UH vaccine has gone through pre-clinical development and the next step is manufacturing to meet FDA standards so that it can be tested on humans. Source

      Also, locally –

      The Honolulu Zoo’s only male lion, Ekundu, died Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced this afternoon. Source

    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County web site says 241 new cases yesterday, NYSDOH says 266 new cases.

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the United States have risen by more than 20 percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine requirements”

      “No vaccine, no job here” apparently works.

    7. 7.

      The Dark Avenger

      Anti-Vaxxer:  This is true.

      Reporter: How do you know that?

      Anti-Vaxxer:  I’m not a reporter, that’s your job.

      Reporter:  (Doing their job of fact-checking)

      Anti-Vaxxer:  Don’t do that or I’ll sue for libel!

      Anti-Vaxxer:  (Deletes social media post)

    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      Willingness to use Ivermectin by primary news source.

      •Newsmax, OAN, Gateway Pundit: 75%

      Well, if you listen to (read) the Stupidest Man on the Internet (GP)…

    10. 10.

      Robert Sneddon

      Britain is already vaccinating higher-risk people with booster doses, timed for six months after their second regular vaccination. About half of the original vaccinations in the late winter and early spring were doses of AstraZeneca adenovirus vaccine but the boosters are all Pfizer mRNA. As far as I can tell from the information online these are full-strength doses. Personally I’m expecting to receive my own booster vaccine in a week or two (my second AstraZeneca vaccination was at the end of April).

      Here in Scotland the authorities are giving a flu vaccination at the same time as the COVID-19 booster vaccination since the epidemiologists are predicting that this year’s influenza season will be a bad one and they don’t want the health services overrun with a second respiratory disease at the same time they’re trying to cope with the expected winter surge of COVID-19 cases.

    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Police unions and officers are filing lawsuits to block the mandates.

      In Chicago, the head of the police union called on members to defy the city’s Friday deadline for reporting their COVID-19 vaccination status.

      We should celebrate Halloween this year with cannons.  Particularly, shooting this asshat out of a cannon and into the lake.

    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 7,509 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,384,542 cases. It also reports 89 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 27,777 deaths – 1.16% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21 % of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.87.

      630 confirmed cases are in ICU, 281 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 9,531 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,261,289 patients recovered – 94.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      Nine new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,663 clusters. 702 clusters are currently active; 4,961 clusters are now inactive.

      7,493 new cases today are local infections. 16 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 174,732 doses of vaccine on 15th October: 35,198 first doses, 129,359 second doses, and 10,175 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 46,633,404 doses administered: 24,699,864 first doses, 22,036,881 second doses, and 15,585 booster doses. 75.7% of the population have received their first dose, while 67.5% are now fully vaccinated.

    14. 14.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/15 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      At Fujian Province 17 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 44 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Quanzhou the last domestic confirmed case recoveres.
      • At Xiamen 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      At Heilongjiang Province 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Harbin 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • At Suihua there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining.

      Erenhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region did not report any new positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a worker at a logistics park

      Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • Ürumqi reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a worker at a logistics park, found via daily screening of all workers at such facilities.
      • At Yili Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture (both at Cocodala).

      Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts at centralized quarantine facilities. There currently are 6 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining t, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/15, China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic), 15 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Addis Ababa), Japan & Serbia (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 3 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Singapore
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), both coming from Germany; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Cameroon
      • Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Tengchong in Yunnan Province- 1 a symptomatic case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (off a flight diverted from Beijing)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Algeria & 2 from Singapore
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 49 confirmed cases recovered (28 imported), 17 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,094 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 521 active confirmed cases in the country (462 imported), 1 in serious condition (imported), 372 active asymptomatic cases (359 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 20,223 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/14, 2,229.212M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 1.878M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/15 Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, all imported (from Russia, the UK, Indonesia & the Philippines; all had been fully vaccinated).

