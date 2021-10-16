Looks like the bottom left pumpkin did their own “research” pic.twitter.com/CrjFCyblpR
— March For Science (@MarchForScience) October 15, 2021
Mix 'n match: Just before a panel of experts voted to recommend a J&J booster shot, top FDA official, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency might consider allowing J&J vax recipients to receive boosters of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines https://t.co/8I6HW0nc21
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 15, 2021
#VRBPAC voted unanimously that people who get the J&J vaccine should be boosted after 2 months.
There will be a catchup for people who were vaccinated longer ago.
This vaccine is en route to being a 2 dose vaccine in the US, it appears. https://t.co/219lfjoDQe
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 15, 2021
.@Reuters: "Vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the United States have risen by more than 20 percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine requirements" https://t.co/EpoO1STBuY
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 14, 2021
The US had +89,680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to 45.6 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 86,428 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/jBpZAkwwWx
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 15, 2021
The US reported +1,654 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 741,893. The 7-day moving average declined to 1,369 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/ATz3zJslVC
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 15, 2021
This latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where COVID-19 continues to spread most rapidly across the US, over the past week. pic.twitter.com/wRbilTmD2p
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 15, 2021
2. FDA has only approved/authorized Pfizer, Moderna & J&J. But the WHO has given emergency authorizations to a number of vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine, which many Canadians received.
Believe this goes into effect Nov. 8, when the land border opens. pic.twitter.com/njo02Enc2q
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 15, 2021
Horse race marks Sydney's emergence from long COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/soqM1kNg83 pic.twitter.com/fK5GwPDLBK
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021
New Zealand health care workers have administered a record number of vaccine jabs as the nation holds a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus. By @nickgbperry. https://t.co/hYPCDE195Y
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2021
The record for daily coronavirus deaths in Russia has been broken repeatedly over the past few weeks. The latest single-day number, another record, is 999 fatalities as infections surge and the government refuses to order a nationwide lockdown. https://t.co/9Fou72ZZSV
— AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 15, 2021
Protests erupted in Italy as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment. https://t.co/y6R8GrKFAG
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021
How to deliver Covid vaccines in a country with few roads https://t.co/ABkjoWkRRW
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 15, 2021
Brazil pandemic probe to recommend Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, senator says https://t.co/eCsHxgNIWX pic.twitter.com/V9z8c3c9iI
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021
Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East have been left anxiously waiting for more doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as Russia struggles to meet global orders. https://t.co/1GeyCg2BWi
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021
Conclusions from @NIH comparing three #COVID19#vaccines with boosters.
They all work.
No serious side effects seen with any of them.
Moderna mRNA vax gives the strongest responses both with and without boosting.
Presented @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/Dg1FvvcBHD
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 15, 2021
Overall, regardless of the variant strain of #SARSCoV2 individuals are exposed to, boosted #COVID19 vaccines give immune responses & antibody levels at high levels, with @moderna_tx best, followed by @pfizer & then @JanssenGlobal (J&J). Results from @NIH presented to @US_FDA now.
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 15, 2021
People who have previously recovered from #COVID19 have a stronger immune response after being vaccinated than those who have never been infected.
Scientists are trying to find out why.https://t.co/xE3EO7fVNz pic.twitter.com/7Zl4qQIHbf
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 15, 2021
Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated: CDC data https://t.co/mWVZehIyOl pic.twitter.com/q3tiUilfUf
— The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2021
Commenting about #COVID19 science is dangerous. 15% of surveyed scientists who have, say they've received death threats.
“If you’re a woman, or a person of color…abuse will probably include abuse of your personal characteristics.”https://t.co/xh9b91Shig pic.twitter.com/xSkGTJP8IL
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 14, 2021
Willingness to use Ivermectin by primary news source.
•Newsmax, OAN, Gateway Pundit: 75%
•Fox News, Mark Levin, or Breitbart: 70%
•Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter: 46%
•Major non-cable networks and press: 35%
I’m surprised social media isn’t worsehttps://t.co/KDVTIs5ZLx
— **Sarcasio del Fantasma** (@SarcasmoDeMiami) October 14, 2021
62 percent of police deaths last year were COVID-19-related: analysis https://t.co/GwkdNECqw4 pic.twitter.com/GTYtPR7hmT
— The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2021
Police departments around the U.S. that are requiring officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are facing pockets of resistance that some fear could leave law enforcement shorthanded. Police unions and officers are filing lawsuits to block the mandates. https://t.co/tv7nL0AjwF
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021
Perspective: Parents love their kids. That doesn’t make them experts on masks and vaccines. https://t.co/Wbz6p64NSM
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 13, 2021
GOP lawmaker, banned from flying Alaska Airlines over mask mandate, tests positive for covid-19 https://t.co/dkAUOnaqhg
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2021
It’s not *that* strange if you take into account that we are living through a pandemic where more than 700k people have died pic.twitter.com/bwXn3u777Q
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 13, 2021
That viral tweet about every restaurant worker in a Denver airport terminal walking out due to a vaccine mandate was bullshit. bonus: the person who tweeted it threatened a reporter who fact checked it with a libel suit https://t.co/8v0jYJpE1a
— Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 15, 2021
… The claim originated with a social media post on Thursday by Pam Long, a vaccine critic and writer for The Defender, a publication of the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense.
Long was previously the president of Colorado Health Choices Alliance, which opposes vaccine requirements.
“Denver Airport. The owner of 5 restaurants in C terminal made a Nov. 1st mandate or get fired,” Long posted on Twitter. “None of the cooks, dishwashers, bussers and hosts showed up to work. So there were no restaurants open in C Terminal. He immediately sent an email reversing mandate.”
Long’s claim quickly gained traction among vaccine critics, amassing 7,983 retweets and 28,300 likes…[DIA’s] Rentaria said there was no unexpected closure of restaurants outside regular hours, let alone a mass closure of every restaurant in Concourse C due to an employee strike over a vaccine mandate…
Reached by phone, Long said she had heard about an employee revolt against a vaccine mandate at DIA and did not attempt to determine if it was true before sharing it on social media.
“I’m not a reporter,” Long said. “That’s your job.”
Long warned 9NEWS against airing a fact-check of her claim.
“I would not run this story if you consider libel a threat,” Long said.
Minutes later, her social media post was deleted.
