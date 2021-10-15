Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What, No Friday Afternoon News Dump?

I just read that the Department of Justice said today that they will ask the Supreme Court for an emergency halt to the Texas law that has restricted access to abortion in the nation’s second largest state to an extent not seen in 50 years.  (Washington Post)

Not the typical Friday afternoon news dump that we had grown accustomed to!

The announcement followed a decision by a federal appeals court Thursday night that allowed the law to remain in effect. lower court judge last week said the law was unconstitutional.

The department’s announcement meant the high court for the second time will be asked to put the law on hold while legal challenges to it continue. In a divisive 5 to 4 decision last month, the court allowed the law to take effect as the case goes forward, even though the majority said it raised constitutional concerns.

I have seen tons of comments here complaining that the DOJ isn’t dong doing enough.  Or we complain that Democrats don’t talk enough about their accomplishments.

So I had an idea.  (uh oh)  Would there be interest in something like “This Week at the DOJ”?  Or “This Week in Good Government”.  I don’t have time to do a bunch of research on what’s going on – I’m certainly no Anne Laurie!  But between my regular reading and you guys sharing things as you came across them, I thought maybe we could give it a try.

But only if there’s interest.

So weigh in on that – and anything else – in the comments.  Open thread.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Good. The Republican justices argued that they were flummoxed by Texas’s shenanigans and didn’t really overrule Roe in the dead of night. Now they have a chance to back that up.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl: Who knows?  We only need one to flip.  Roberts would have granted the stay the last time.

      On topic, it would be good to have a round up of positive developments.  The media, and thus the internet, focuses on hot topics and leading edge issues, which are by their nature difficult to resolve swiftly (especially given the Senate’s double trouble).  People are left unaware of good stuff happening on a day-to-day basis, which may lead them to forget that elections matter.

      If you have time, that is.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SpaceUnit

      So we’re going to find out if this SCOTUS has any interest in principle / precedent or if instead it’s become the Scalia court.  Not sure I feel real good about this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      It was an important news day. Bidens SCOTUS commission met to discuss a set of “draft discussion points”. Demand Justice – Some members are screaming Foul!:

      Supreme Court Commission Members Speak Out Against Draft Discussion Materials

      On Friday, several members of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court criticized the draft discussion materials released the night before for not fairly presenting arguments in favor of expanding the Court.

      Commission members said the draft materials on Court expansion do “a disservice to the commission … and to this issue,” that the chapter “distorts not just the chapter but the entire report,” that the materials “shade against Court expansion without sufficient basis for doing so,” that it offered “a false equivalency … [a] distorted view of how we got here,” and that “a report that pours cold water on the one clearly legitimate exercise of congressional power to respond to a major jurisprudential trend … would be a report I would have trouble signing.”

      Abbreviated transcripts of remarks are below. Videos can be viewed here.

      Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund:

      I actually don’t think that the text of the chapter ultimately reads as a balanced presentation of the issue. … This entire discussion is framed in the context of partisan politics. The architecture of the section, and the way in which it is framed, leads to a conclusion that I think is not warranted by the arguments presented in the text. And I actually think that that is a disservice to the exploration of this issue, and to the argument.

      To read a chapter in which all of the calculations are about one political party or another to give the Democrats this to give the Republicans this, as though there are no arguments that go to court balance, that go to the fact that lifetime tenure means that justices are locked in for decades… There are reasons that relate to diversity of background and of profession, of race and gender, of geography, of law school. There are many reasons why one might support the idea of expanding the court that don’t have to do with your being, you know, beholden to a particular partisan agenda or another. And to the extent that this report frames the entire discussion that way, I think it does a disservice and actually silences what are the arguments that I think might be raised by people who are operating in that space of thinking about democracy, respect for the rule of law.

      I think this does a disservice to the commission and does a disservice to this issue. And once you put it in that category, that this is purely an issue about whether the Democrats should get a greater advantage, or whether the Republicans to get a greater advantage, you basically allow people to check out from the arguments that actually relate to the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, not its own legitimacy and its eyes, but its legitimacy in the eyes of the public.

      […]

      It’s good this is getting push-back. I was shocked that the documents that I skimmed yesterday were so slanted toward the status quo as being the best of all possible worlds…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Peale

      Sigh. Ever time I go out to my balcony the past two days, I’ve found either a stink bug or a Chinese lady bug trying to get inside. Its that time of year. But it looks like we’re having a bumper crop of ’em this year.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      *cough* I spy a dong typo in the op.

      On topic, I have zero faith in the TFG’s SC, so we’ll see how this goes….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fake Irishman

      @CCL

      Same here. Lots of good administrative stuff going on, (e.g. at EPA, education, Interior, DOJ) many good appointments being made to courts. And some states are doing good important things. We’ve focused on the bad stuff coming out of Texas and Florida and AZ. But Illinois passed a really far reaching piece of environmental legislation about a month ago. NC just passed a decent (not perfect, but decent) decarbonization bill after a (no fooling) bipartisan agreement. Oregon passed a good bill for the energy sector too.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty

      An update on the reloading issue. I tried going back through some of the posts with lots of comments, one with a tweet in it, using my phone instead of the Kindle. It is an older Android – 5.1.1.  No reloading issues.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SpaceUnit

      @Peale:

      I get invaded by ladybugs every year around this time.  They’re cute but annoying.

      I just got my windows and doors replaced so maybe they’ll have a harder time getting in this year.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      eclare

      @Fake Irishman:  I’ve been very impressed by the actions at Interior.  First reversing the cuts at the parks like Bears Ears, now the offshore windmills.  Joe and Deb know how to get things done.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ten Bears

      That rumble you hear off in the distance, the six point five on the Richter Scale rattling your window?

      Your ideologically stacked unelected panel of Catholic Illuminatti vigilantes rolling on the floor laughing their asses off. The ones that don’t have their fingers to their lips going a-wubba-wubba.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @Peale:

      They migrated through here last week. Since I’m still working from home, protecting the perimeter was pretty easy. I fought off about 10 each day. They’re pretty spry this time of year.

      I don’t kid myself to think that was the only migratory visitation, but I and my spray bottle of watered down Dawn are ready for the rest of them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      moops

      Sadly, I’m losing faith in an active and effective DOJ.  Garland has so far not impressed me.  We are 9 months out from an insurrection.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      I think a series on “Good Government” would be a valued add to the discussion here. Our federal elected officials run under some rather bizarre rules of procedure and much of the structure, like the size of the house and it’s election every 2 yrs while senators is every six do not make any actual sense. The concept of 2 senators per state and the senate having more power, of people staying on until after senility has reared not just it’s head but the entire body…. Sure we elect people but that power is often at least attempted to be subverted, sometimes obviously so. We need the discussions and they should include groups that have traditionally been marginalized in this country. I’ve seen over the course of well over a decade I’ve been here that there are many discussions we could have, to increase knowledge, to discuss the future, to discuss bigotry and therefore equality, to help, if nothing else, political participation. This is supposed to be a country of all of us, and it damn well isn’t.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      I try to do my own ‘This week in good government, CA edition’.

      Speaking of which, CA has banned gas powered lawn equipment effective 2024. Wish that was a year earlier, but I’ll take it. This isn’t quite the measure I had expected. I had expected a ban on 2-stroke engines, similar to what CA did for boats, allowing 4 stroke engines to remain  (larger chainsaws, for instance) but this should have a similar impact, missing some things a 2-stroke ban would have caught and catching some things it would have missed.

      2-stroke engines are wildly polluting, even relative to 4-stroke. Oh, and CA is leaning into the offshore wind leases Biden announced. Now that floating turbines of suitable size are a thing, that’s a thing we can do now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ksmiami

      @moops: he’s just not up to the moment- not tough enough, more institutionalization than a fighter/prosecutor. Biden needs to replace him asap

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: I’m of the view that they should just let Sherrilyn write the recommendation.

      At a minimum the court should have the same number of justices as we have district circuits, as that’s historically the standard.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fake Irishman

      @Martin: great stuff! Maybe we could get a few regulars commenters to volunteer to do one of these updates on a specific good news policy item, one item a week. I’d be game doing one or two.kind of like Dave’s health care updates, but slightly less technical and more.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @moops:

      What did you expect, instantaneous hangings or firing squads?

      Many people appointed by TFG have to be routed out, new people appointed and them get up to speed. Evidence reviewed, people identified, found, arraigned, trials scheduled, trials held, all for an attempted coup. And that has happened for some already. Such a project takes time, likely far more than we would like, but it is progressing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mike in NC

      Steve Bannon wanted very badly to appear before the January 6 committee, but he couldn’t find three clean shirts to wear.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty: Nah.  I check back on posts like that for a couple of days.  You might be surprised by how many folks don’t get to threads in real time.  It’s almost like they might have jobs or other things to do!  Wrong, I know.  :-)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lurker

      good government roundup seems like a good idea.

      the ratings will be lousy, so john will have to bribe nielsen with some canned goods.

      think there was a song about watching dirty laundry rather than good news, sung by some sort of bird

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @Ben Cisco: I am most definitely not a lawyer, but this move by Garland seems to be a challenge to the higher court that they aren’t going to be able to pull that “bullshit in the dark of night” crap and get away with it.

      It seems to me that he’s basically giving them the opportunity to show their true colors – either to stick with their bullshit ruling or to take the opportunity to walk back what was clearly a miscarriage of justice.

      I will await the attorneys possibly telling me how wrong that is and that isn’t how it’s done.

      Reply

