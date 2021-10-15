I just read that the Department of Justice said today that they will ask the Supreme Court for an emergency halt to the Texas law that has restricted access to abortion in the nation’s second largest state to an extent not seen in 50 years. (Washington Post)

Not the typical Friday afternoon news dump that we had grown accustomed to!

The announcement followed a decision by a federal appeals court Thursday night that allowed the law to remain in effect. lower court judge last week said the law was unconstitutional. The department’s announcement meant the high court for the second time will be asked to put the law on hold while legal challenges to it continue. In a divisive 5 to 4 decision last month, the court allowed the law to take effect as the case goes forward, even though the majority said it raised constitutional concerns.

I have seen tons of comments here complaining that the DOJ isn’t dong doing enough. Or we complain that Democrats don’t talk enough about their accomplishments.

So I had an idea. (uh oh) Would there be interest in something like “This Week at the DOJ”? Or “This Week in Good Government”. I don’t have time to do a bunch of research on what’s going on – I’m certainly no Anne Laurie! But between my regular reading and you guys sharing things as you came across them, I thought maybe we could give it a try.

But only if there’s interest.

So weigh in on that – and anything else – in the comments. Open thread.