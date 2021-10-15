Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, that’s unfortunate…

I just…well:

Get your JesusWeens at Party City! But seriously, y’all — do these people not have teens, siblings, coworkers, hairdressers, grocery clerks, anyone who can clue them in when they come up with something ridiculous like this?

Oh well. Anyone got fun plans for the weekend?

For the past month or so, we’ve taken advantage of unusually high water levels in the river to explore upstream past the dam. Water levels have dropped a bit, so now it would be more of a hassle to go upstream (there’s a spottily attended lock at the dam).

But temperatures are plunging into the low 80s this weekend, so we may cruise downstream further than we’ve ever gone before on Sunday. Should be fun!

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      zzyzx

      This weekend? No.

      However mid next week I have some. The one advantage to getting and recovering from Covid is that at least I don’t have to worry about getting it again in the next few months.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Only if we can replace Christmas with Hallowmas.

    5. 5.

      Jerry

      This weekend I shall be spreading the good news of JesusWeen! How wonderful for all of us! JesusWeen is the truth and the way! Except for my left wing Christian friends. Y’all keep on doing what y’all do. The world is much better with you in it.

      Also this weekend, I shall be heading to a vintage motorcycle swap meet in Durham. Should be fun. And maybe hit a few record stores while in town? Perhaps. We shall see.

      Not sure what to watch. May end up perusing Shudder for some old horror movie that I’ve never seen before. I wish they had the over the top Lucifer’s Satanic Daughter. It’s a low budget Aussie horror flick that has a soundtrack provided by Electric Wizard and features lysergic evil witches that kill a bunch of kids looking for a secret satanic drug stash in the woods. What’s not to love?

      One thing’s for sure, I will keep making my way through Gene Wolfe’s novel, Peace. Hopefully I’ll be done with it by weekend’s end. I’m a super slow reader though, so probably not.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      Dune, the movie, is coming to my neighborhood next week. It’s gotten pretty good reviews.  So, I’ll go see it, but now considering the details… see it at a daytime showing… or maybe the week after…

    9. 9.

      RSA

      How It Started – In 2002, Pastor Paul Ade requested 300 copies of New Testament pocket size Bibles from the Bible Society to use for personal evangelism. A few days before Halloween, a word came to him to give out bibles to everyone knocking at his door expecting candy. On that day over 40 bibles were given out without him stepping out of his house. All it took was putting a bible into every bag as they opened each bag with a smile.

      Just what kids want in their goodie bags.

    11. 11.

      laura

      I predict that jesusween will be a strain of top shelf indica at the cannabis dispensaries faster than you can say rat ran over the roof of the house with a piece of raw liver in his mouth.

    14. 14.

      Baud

      Jesus: I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God (Matthew 19:23).

    15. 15.

      Baud

      No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despite the other. You cannot serve both God and wealth (Matthew 6:24).

    18. 18.

      Baud

      41 Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. 42 But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents.

      43 Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. 44 They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.

      Mark 12:41-44

    19. 19.

      Rob

      Jesus”Ween” makes me think of the song “Pollo Asado” by the group Ween.

      The high here in DC is going to 83 today. Tomorrow’s high for my part of town could be 78, but that depends how early the cold front moves in. Tomorrow’s morning low is supposed to be 64. Sunday’s high is currently pegged at 63 (from a low of 49). That is going to be a big adjustment.

    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      But seriously, y’all — do these people not have teens, siblings, coworkers, hairdressers, grocery clerks, anyone who can clue them in when they come up with something ridiculous like this?

      No, they really don’t. This kind of mistake happens because they’ve given up on the people they know who aren’t Christianists. Many of them have deliberately cut themselves off from everyone who doesn’t believe the same way they do. The ones who do maintain contact either don’t listen when the ungodly tell them something they don’t want to hear, or they have antagonized the ungodly until they deliberately withhold that kind of information because they want to see the god botherers step on their own dicks.

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      “A Christian Gift Giving Festival”

      Retailers will love this.

      Fine, be a weirdo with two block quotes, WP!

      Anyway, I guess they can’t wait 4 weeks to trample others for a few bucks off of bullshit.

    26. 26.

      geg6

      Showing their stupid uneducated asses in public again.

      Here in Western PA, I’m happy to say that our weather reports seem to indicate that fall is finally here after today. It’s been so unnaturally hot that we were in my sister’s pool in October, a first for all of us. But it’s supposed to drop into highs in the sixties this weekend and I can finally pull out my sweaters, hoodies, fleece and corduroys. My favorite season has finally hit!

      I’m thinking autumn comfort food for the weekend and will be heading out to the long trek to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods with my shopping buddy girlfriend tomorrow. Found a recipe for poached cod with potatoes, red peppers and saffron in my Food Network magazine I want to try and Trader Joe’s has saffron in small amounts for a not-too-crazy price, so the trip will be worth it just for that. I really wish they’d build a Trader Joe’s and/or Whole Foods around here so I wouldn’t have to drive 20-25 miles to get to one.

    27. 27.

      NotMax

      “No, we don’t have any candy. We’re handing out goody bags, each with a pack of crackers and and a mini bottle of wine….”

    28. 28.

      emmyelle

      In, like, early 2018, I had to stop watching Handmaid’s Tale because it felt like the wall separating the fictional Gilead from the US of MAGA was just to thin and in danger of being breached.

      I got back to it a few weeks ago and binged half of season 3 and all of season 4, minus the final episode. I figured it was now safe to go back to it, remind myself that it is fiction.

      That was a mistake. I remain traumatized. Seeing stuff like this causes my PTSDs to flare up. The wall remains thin. Breach can happen at any time.

    30. 30.

      Derelict

      These people are really true Christians who understand their faith and beliefs on a deep, deep level. That’s why they are completely unaware that “Halloween” is actually “All Hallows Eve”–the evening before All Saints Day.

      But I guess having even a vague understanding of your own religion is considered elitist.

    31. 31.

      Almost Retired

      I, for one, am tired of trying to come up with an original costume every year.  Therefore I applaud the organizers of this holiday alternative for encouraging participants to wear a “white top” when greeting (and presumably blessing) trick-or-treaters.   Easy enough.  Insofar as they had nothing to say about pants, I simply won’t wear any – thus putting the “ween” in “Jesusween.”

    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Plans for the weekend?

      The kids and grandkids are coming over tomorrow for a pumpkin-carving party. BYOP.

    34. 34.

      Kelly

      Fun plan for today, leaf peeping at Silver Falls State Park under beautiful blue sky. Leaving as soon as
      I finish this cup of coffee.

    38. 38.

      James E Powell

      I’m in Maryland for a wedding. I got a little radical last night in a local sports bar called Glory Days. First, they couldn’t even say whether anyone even asked for Bruce Springsteen’s permission for the name of the place. Second, they were out of crab cakes. In Maryland! That’s like being out of carne asada in Los Angeles. Third, they had like thirty screens around the outer walls. One and only one had the Dodgers game. One!  Fourth – and this was the worst – top of the 7th they start shutting the TVs off. I stand up and yell, “What are you doing? Turn that back on!” My brother & sister were mortified. Bartender says, “We’re closing!” I said, “Closing? It’s only the 7th inning! Doesn’t anybody care about baseball? Doesn’t anybody care about America?” My brother & sister were moving to the car at this point. Some of the other people in the bar started to agree with me. I gave up and left before brother & sister left without me.

      We got back to the hotel in plenty of time to watch the fantastic finish on the TV in the lobby with some of the other family.

      Bad call you say? That’s baseball. Take a look at these for perspective.

    41. 41.

      Tony Gerace

      My guess is that a lot of them associate only with like minded people.  The most depressed person I know grew up in a midwestern evangelical family.  A pretty toxic culture

    48. 48.

      MissWimsey

      Sleeping. Lots and lots of sleeping. I got back from my trip to Iceland on Saturday and headed straight to work on Monday. I’ve been struggling to stay awake every afternoon.

    52. 52.

      Keith P.

      Crap, now I have to get rid of all that candy I bought and buy a bunch of bread and fish. I assume that handing out wine is still a no-no.

