I just…well:

Get your JesusWeens at Party City! But seriously, y’all — do these people not have teens, siblings, coworkers, hairdressers, grocery clerks, anyone who can clue them in when they come up with something ridiculous like this?

Oh well. Anyone got fun plans for the weekend?

For the past month or so, we’ve taken advantage of unusually high water levels in the river to explore upstream past the dam. Water levels have dropped a bit, so now it would be more of a hassle to go upstream (there’s a spottily attended lock at the dam).

But temperatures are plunging into the low 80s this weekend, so we may cruise downstream further than we’ve ever gone before on Sunday. Should be fun!

Open thread.