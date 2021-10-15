Thinks he’s emperor of the fucking universe.
Everyone say Happy Birthday to Mama Cole. Just got back from dinner celebrating her 80th.
by John Cole| 64 Comments
StringOnAStick
Tata
Happy Birthday, Mama Cole!
Also: that’s some fucking guy.
West of the Rockies
Looks like he’s watching Netflix and chillin’ like a villain.
AJ
Happy birthday Mama Cole! 🎂
debbie
Love all the purplish reflections on his fur.
Amir Khalid
You can’t deny he looks quite imperious in that picture.
A very happy birthday to Mother Cole.
HumboldtBlue
What a fucking guy. Happy birthday to mom as well.
Liminal Owl (formerly The Fat White Duchess)
Happy Birthday, Mama Cole.
Steve is a gorgeous emperor.
Ken
Thinks he’s emperor of the fucking universe.
Multiverse.
And happy birthday to Mama Cole.
Kropacetic
Happy birthday Mama Cole.
My friend and I were discussing an aspect of raising children. Neither of us has one but consider it. He always sees me on here and wanted to pose something.to the community.
We were debating whether there’s an age before which a child should be protected from any portrayal of homosexuality.
Can children in early learning shows have gay parents? Should government or business enforce this?
Juju
Happy Birthday Mama Cole. I hope your 80th birthday was everything you wanted.
He’s a handsome cat. When I read the header, I thought you might be referring to Joe Manchin, who is not as handsome as Steve.
Happy Birthday, Mama Cole!
A picture of Steve! My evening is complete! My goodness, what a magnificent beast!
Happy Birthday MAMA COLE.
Also, cats own us.
Another Scott
Happy Birthday to Mama Cole! I hope the dinner and cake were great.
Cheers,
Scott.
SFBayAreaGal
The emperor has no clothes. Love you Emperor Steve
Happy birthday Mama Cole. I hope your day was full of love, laughter, and fun.
Tehanu
Happy birthday to your mom. As for Steve, it’s really true that dogs have masters, but cats have staff.
Steeplejack
Happy birthday, Mama Cole! 🎂🥂
Also Bro’ Man’s birthday today.
randy khan
Kids are going to learn pretty early that some families have a mom and a dad, some families have a mom but no dad, a small number of families have a dad but no mom, some families have two moms, and some families have two dads. It is unlikely to seem strange to them – heck, they don’t really know what’s strange and what isn’t. And there’s no rational reason to think it will do them any harm.
Now, I’m against showing gay sex to young kids, but I’m against showing them the heterosexual kind, too.
raven
Happy Birthday, GO DAWGS!!!
randy khan
Happy birthday, Momma Cole!
As for Steve, well, he has no reason to think he’s *not* emperor of the universe.
zhena gogolia
Happy birthday, Mama Cole!
zhena gogolia
Does Steve get his dinner in the recliner chair?
Jackie
Happy Birthday to Mama Cole!
Magnificent is too tame of a word to describe the royalty oozing from Steve. He reigns the roost and does so with aplomb!
guachi
Kids will accept basically anything as normal if you present it that way. Since “parents” won’t be an unusual concept I don’t think “gay parents” is off limits for kids.
schrodingers_cat
@SFBayAreaGal: He has furs he doesn’t need no stinking clothes.
Argiope
@Kropacetic: My child’s been exposed to real life homosexuality since birth, since her aunts were her first visitors after she arrived earthside. I’m not quite sure what you’re asking? Little kids seeing devoted, happy, well-adjusted same-sex couples the same way they see opposite-sex couples normalizes being gay, and that’s a great thing. Some little kids are going to grow up to be gay, and having less internalized homophobia or stigmatization about it would be excellent for their mental health. Little kids shouldn’t really see anybody having sex, regardless of the personnel involved. Or, you know, basically what others have said.
Happy 80th Ms. Cole!
eclare
Happy Birthday Mama Cole!
Another Scott
@Kropacetic: IMHO, it’s a category error to be asking such questions. Especially when phrased in terms of “protection”.
Kids know that there are all kinds of families. Probably the best thing a teacher and school can do is be inclusive and not discriminatory – kids don’t pick their families.
My grandpa and his sister lived together (with my uncle as he was growing up) in a small town after their spouses died. There was nothing sexual about it and there was nothing weird about it.
My parents divorced when I was around 5. I had a feeling of shame about it, in school, but wasn’t really sure why – it just seemed like it was something to be ashamed of. Society was telling us (via TV, etc.) that marriage was forever. I’m not saying I was scarred by it, but it made me think about things that I probably would have been better off not worrying about at that age.
This is one of the things that good teachers know how to address, if they’re given the support to do so.
My $0.02.
Cheers,
Scott.
Professor Bigfoot
Happy birthday, Mama Cole!!!
schrodingers_cat
Happy birthday 🎈🎉 Mama Cole 🥳
LeftCoastYankee
Thinks hHe’s emperor of the fucking universe
Fixed it for you.
@Kropacetic: People have been arguing about whether Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street are a gay couple for years. Mr. Rudbek always thought that they got along like brothers. I never thought about it at all when I was a kid.
Antonius
Hey! Happy birthday, Momma Cole!
Steeplejack
What do you consider a “portrayal of homosexuality”? Compare and contrast with a “portrayal of heterosexuality.” Is it a kiss? A caress? Something more?
My niece and nephew (ages 7 and 5) have two dads—have always had two dads. That’s “normal” to them, to the extent that they even “evaluate” what’s normal—which they don’t. They have two dads, end of story.
I’ma stop now, because this is irritating me more the more that I think about it.
Ohio Mom
Happy Birthday Mama Cole!
Thanks for the frog pictures, I really enjoy them, and wishing you all the best in the coming year.
dr. bloor
He’s right. Now go open a can of toona for him, you layabout.
Also, HB Mom.
Steeplejack
What you said. 👍
Shalimar
Happy Birthday, Mama Cole!
Antonius
@Kropacetic: How much effort are you going to put into protecting them from heterosexuality?
MagdaInBlack
Thinks? That cat knows.
Happy Birthday Mama Cole
Poe Larity
IDK why you have calendar submissions when it should just have this pic of Steve for every month and the cover.
Maybe another calendar, titled the official calendar of the DPRK, and submissions for subtitles.
Since QVC gives me 2 for 1 everything, why can’t we get two calendars?
Scout211
We were debating whether there’s an age before which a child should be protected from any portrayal of homosexuality.
Can children in early learning shows have gay parents? Should government or business enforce this?
As a retired family therapist, I believe that the healthy approach to raising children is to talk with them about the world in a real way. That means real people and real relationships and real families. There are ways to talk with kids about the world at their level, of course. But “protecting” them from knowing that there are gay parents? No, I don’t see that as healthy or protective.
I don’t understand what you mean by government enforcement. If you mean laws that bar discrimination, we have them.
Chetan Murthy
@Kropacetic: First, I think everybody thinks that children should not be introduced to “sex acts” until they’re a certain age. So let’s set that aside. After that, it all boils down to what do you think is natural?
Are interracial parents/marriages “natural” ? Are single parents “natural” ? I would think they are. And in the same way, are same-sex marriages/parents natural? I’d like to think they are, and in *precisely* the same way that the first two kinds of parenting are natural.
We’re not *protecting* children when we *deprive* them of the knowledge that people of
the same gender different races can form healthy and loving relationships and make a warm home for their offspring.
Scout211
Happy 80th Mama Cole! Congratulations.
DFH
Happy birthday, Mama Cole!
Happy Birthday Mama Cole!!!
Thanks for the pic of his Majesty. He is resplendent, as always.
CCL
Happy birthday, mom Cole. Thanks for the frog pics!
MomSense
Damn he’s magnificent.
Happy birthday mama Cole!
Dan B
@Kropacetic: It would have been miraculous to have gay people on TV when I was a kid. I was essentially depressed from age twelve until sophomore year of college when I found gay people in Chicago. Most kids these days have seen LGBTQ people on TV and it seems to be a problem for adults in their lives and for a very small, but vocal, percentage of their peers. The number of young people who identify as not straight keeps growing. If the right wing regains power this may change. In fact if the Supremes get a chance sodomy laws and pornography may be regulated by states. If kids see LGBTQ people as no big deal we may emerge from an authoritarian coup.
There are many advantages. However if your underlying feeling is that LGBTQ people are at their core all about sex then you have embraced the core of homophobia and how we must protect the children!
HumboldtBlue
@gwangung:
Theater/band/chorus played a huge role in my upbringing and you’re correct, I knew and was on stage with men and women who were gay at the age of seven, men and women who were friends with my parents and who had earned their trust being the wonderful humans they were.
My parents were no flaming liberals, at this point they sorta went hardcore Catholic, but social justice, decency for all were cornerstones. My father is certainly a far different man than he would have been without the family he and mom created, and his growth has been forced on him.
He was raised by a flaming racist mother who had to eat a lot of crow the first time she sat down at Sunday dinner with our new black sister-in-law. They let us be thinkers and we thunk and our home was home to a lot of misfits oddballs and weirdos, and it made a huge difference.
Mary G
Happy Birthday Mama Cole! Wishing you many more years of photographing frogs.
Caphilldcne
@Kropacetic: wow. I’m a gay man who doesn’t have kids despite greatly wanting kids. I grew up in the 70s and 80s in a Roman Catholic, military family. I went to high school in Nebraska and joined the Air Force when being gay was a thought crime (before don’t ask don’t tell which did not turn out to be an improvement). I didn’t marry the love of my life because he was an immigrant and by the time marriage became available we’d lived 12,000 miles apart for 8 years and broke up). You and your buddy have no idea how much damage you have done to people like me casually discussing how having gay parents might somehow damage your precious child? What if your child is gay? Most gay kids grow up in straight families and have to figure out that they’re different. And people kick them out because of religion. And my trans brothers and sisters have it worse. You can’t figure this out?? And the commenters are being too nice to you. You have no clue. Talk about playing on the easiest level. Fuck you. Fuck your goddamn friend.
Starfish
@Kropacetic: Children of all ages have gay parents so there is no age at which they should be lied to and told gay parents do not exist.
There was even a trans-parent at my child’s elementary school.
Dan B
@Steeplejack: It’s right to be angry. Every minority has been portrayed as a threat to kids, sexual threat. The threats have come from repressed figures like priests and other authority figures. Why is the question not: Should small children be exposed to priests? Or, Should small children be left in the care of powerful men?
Dan B
@Poe Larity: Wait a minute! I have two photogenic cats!!
Oh, nevermind. I’m ruled by two cute cats…..
Caphilldcne
And thanks for hijacking a perfectly nice thread. Steve looks great. Happy birthday Mama Cole. Goddam. This literally ruined my night. Well that and I was attempting to deliver dinner to a friend who just got out of the hospital. Sadly he had two shootings within blocks of his house and traffic was fucked. Friday night in DC. It’s nice here but there are days when you wonder ….
Eric S.
Happy birthday Mama Cole!
Starfish
@Dan B: The government of Texas is a sexual threat to kids. I don’t have a subscription to read the article, but it is bad.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/commentary/2021/10/15/the-most-innocent-victims-of-texas-abortion-ban-children-forced-to-carry-their-abusers-baby/
JanieM
@Caphilldcne: Thank you, I second all of it except your personal story, although mine has some echoes even of that. I was otherwise occupied and couldn’t address Kropacetic right away, which is probably just as well, because you said everything I would have said without the extreme profanity I would have been tempted to use.
I mean, WTF?
BigJimSlade
Happy birthday to Mama Cole! And Steve looks wonderfully imperious.
Dan B
@Caphilldcne: You put it clearly. There are many people, including my partner’s brother and wife who have no clue and would not notice for long that our safety and our opportunities were at stake.
