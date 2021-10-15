Jen Psaki is asked if anyone in WH is worried about setting a precedent with releasing Jan 6 documents. “I can assure you Ed that this President has no intention to lead an insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.” #psakibomb pic.twitter.com/G9KQhZ7zhA — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 14, 2021

We’ve created nearly five million jobs since I took office in January. That’s ten times the average monthly rate I inherited from my predecessor. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2021

EXPLAINER: Rising inflation has triggered the largest jump in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment since 1983. Here's what the increase could mean for you. https://t.co/RFTwOy8uoL — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2021

A new CNN poll finds that 75% of the Democratic Party's voters want an expansive reconciliation bill, compared to 20% who prefer a scaled-back version. A bigger bill wins support even from two-thirds of moderate and conservative Democrats. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2021

Leader Schumer tells Democratic colleagues that he'll file cloture on the Freedom to Vote Act, which he describes as "consequential voting rights legislation that has the support of our entire caucus" on Monday. That would set up an initial vote on Wednesday of next week. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2021

The Biden administration Tuesday ordered a halt to large-scale immigration arrests at job sites, and said it is planning a new enforcement strategy to more effectively target employers who pay substandard wages and engage in exploitative labor practices. https://t.co/WyiAeo7Zvd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2021