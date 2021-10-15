On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Dinosaur NM: Utah, east of Salt Lake, on the border of Colorado.

Dinosaur NM is the location where in 1909 paleontologist Earl Douglass, of Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum, discovered what he called “the best-looking dinosaur prospect I have ever found.”, which turned out to be one of the richest fossil beds on Earth. There are fossils of over 500 dinosaurs with ten species here. Douglass uncovered twenty complete skeletons, now in museums around the country.

The main attraction is the Quarry Exhibit Hall, which shows fossils partially uncovered but still embedded in sandstone. The idea for this kind of exhibit came from Douglass himself. There are also a hiking trails, a reach of the Green River for whitewater kayaking and rafting, and historic sites.