On The Road – frosty – Dinosaur National Monument

On The Road – frosty – Dinosaur National Monument

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

Dinosaur NM: Utah, east of Salt Lake, on the border of Colorado.

Dinosaur NM is the location where in 1909 paleontologist Earl Douglass, of Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum, discovered what he called “the best-looking dinosaur prospect I have ever found.”, which turned out to be one of the richest fossil beds on Earth. There are fossils of over 500 dinosaurs with ten species here. Douglass uncovered twenty complete skeletons, now in museums around the country.

The main attraction is the Quarry Exhibit Hall, which shows fossils partially uncovered but still embedded in sandstone. The idea for this kind of exhibit came from Douglass himself. There are also a hiking trails, a reach of the Green River for whitewater kayaking and rafting, and historic sites.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 7
June 5, 2021

Quarry wall in the exhibit hall. This remaining wall is about 1/4 of the original sandstone that was quarried for fossils.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 6
June 5, 2021

This picture and the next two are partially excavated fossils in the quarry wall.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 5
June 5, 2021
On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 4
June 5, 2021
On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 3
June 6, 2021

Split Mountain. The Green River flows through a canyon behind this mountain. One of the two park campgrounds is in the foreground.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 2
June 6, 2021

We took a short hike on the Fossil Discovery Trail where you can see a few fossils in the same environment that Douglass found in 1909. This is a femur fossil.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument 1
June 6, 2021

Vertebrae, on the trail. The white arrow was very helpful for seeing this one.

On The Road - frosty - Dinosaur National Monument
Carnegie Museum, pitSeptember 20, 2018

