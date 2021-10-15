Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Trump 'Gifts'

Late Night Open Thread: Trump ‘Gifts’

Speaking of “gifts”…

The Saudis had so little respect for Trump, even while he was in office, they gave him cheap fakes:

The Saudi royal family showered Donald J. Trump and his entourage on his first trip abroad as president with dozens of presents, including three robes made with white tiger and cheetah fur, and a dagger with a handle that appeared to be ivory.

A White House lawyer determined that possession of the furs and dagger most likely violated the Endangered Species Act, but the Trump administration held onto them and failed to disclose them as gifts received from a foreign government.

On the last full day of Mr. Trump’s presidency, the White House handed them over to the General Services Administration — the wrong agency — rather than the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which seized the gifts this summer.

At that point, there was a surprise.

The furs, from an oil-rich family worth billions of dollars, were fake.

“Wildlife inspectors and special agents determined the linings of the robes were dyed to mimic tiger and cheetah patterns and were not comprised of protected species,” said Tyler Cherry, a spokesman for the Interior Department, which oversees the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Officials at the Saudi Embassy in Washington declined to comment…

In addition, the Trump administration never disclosed that Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser, received two swords and a dagger from the Saudis, although he paid $47,920 for them along with three other gifts in February, after he left office…

Bess Levin, at Vanity Fair, “Picture This: Jared Kushner Brandishing a Dagger and Two Swords”:

Obviously, this raises more questions than it answers. Because the gifts were paid for, and Kushner presumably retained possession of them, what special display case does he keep them in? Does he show them off to visitors, saying, “These are from my buddy MBS, you know, the guy who had a man chopped into tiny pieces”? And maybe most importantly, how many times a week do you think he takes the swords and dagger out to play with them, and how many times has Ivanka had to take him to the emergency room for stitches despite having told him on numerous occasions, “Jared, these are not toys”? Inquiring minds would like to know…

    1. 1.

      mvr

      Going for the coveted #2 spot with nothing to say. But with enough animus towards Jared that I wish I had a link to an image of him with a rubber dagger and two rubber swords.

    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      You have no idea. Hillary has been selling NFTs in the dark web of the W keys taken from the WH keyboards. She’s richer than Satoshi.

