Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Just a few bad apples.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The revolution will be supervised.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always wins in the end.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 14-15

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,


======

It’s the Economist, so take that into account:

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County web site says 292 new cases yesterday, NYSDOH says 287 new cases.
      Sure doesn’t look like the worst is over yet around here.
      These are the kind of numbers we had in November 2020.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.