



President Joe Biden said vaccines for children ages five to 11 are expected to be approved in the U.S. by year-end. Biden said a decision on that authorization by the appropriate authorities was expected in the next few weeks https://t.co/fEAiSs1p2K pic.twitter.com/EK6Mzwa55U — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

FDA panel recommends Moderna booster for people 65 & up as well as adults at high risk of exposure or severe illness. The FDA will will decide on the recommendation in the coming days. The panel recommended Moderna booster at a half dose, 50 micrograms https://t.co/lYh3vBXXfm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 15, 2021

#VRBPAC voted 19-0 to advise @US_FDA to authorize Moderna's #Covid booster.

Of note: The most persuasive data for boosters comes from Israel, which didn't present Moderna data.

Feels like the adcomms know the booster train has left the station. https://t.co/Kp96ySSXvZ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 14, 2021

7 day average of covid cases is now 86k per day and falling about 2k per day. That's a good trend line. And note that the trend line was the opposite at this time last fall. Also a potentially good sign. South continues to have lowest # of cases/100k.https://t.co/TQ1CC7m3pX pic.twitter.com/XwGDtF400c — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) October 15, 2021

2/

"Let’s be clear: Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us."

"The Labor Department is going to soon be issuing an emergency rule for companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccination requirements in their — among their workforce." — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 14, 2021

It’s the Economist, so take that into account:

Excellent piece. China can’t keep its borders semi-closed forever, and Covid is not going to disappear abroad. Restrictions say as much about China’s political direction as they do about its health policy. Difficult not to feel cabin fever here. https://t.co/T1LzUIoe5Z — Alec Ash (@alecash) October 15, 2021

Early in the pandemic, India’s most advanced bioscience innovation hub was tasked with finding a way to locally produce virus test kits. Its work meant a near-tenfold drop in the price, allowing mass testing and better data on India's outbreak. https://t.co/Qjiijk4FGx — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021

India is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights starting Friday. Foreign tourists entering India by regular flights would be able to do so after Nov. 15. https://t.co/FevpjjPgbj — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021

South Korea said it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a 'living with COVID-19' strategy amid rising vaccination levels https://t.co/MCjDszSdfU pic.twitter.com/x0Ca6cTrrp — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales says it will end hotel quarantine for vaccinated international travelers on Nov. 1 as the government accelerates the easing of pandemic restrictions. https://t.co/QkvzoIy2kW — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021

Sydney to welcome quarantine-free international travel https://t.co/T7YQD4eMVf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 15, 2021

⚡ Russia on Friday reported new record highs of 32,196 coronavirus cases and 999 fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/hlTJozrRy5 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 15, 2021

Millions from Latin America to the Middle East are waiting for doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine due to manufacturing problems and other issues. One estimate says Russia has exported only 4.8% of the roughly 1 billion doses promised. https://t.co/ahdouoESNd — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2021

Italy's mandatory COVID health pass for work sees untroubled launch https://t.co/Ms2sXh5268 pic.twitter.com/Z54xV6Gn0i — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

England eases COVID-19 testing rules for most incoming passengers from Oct. 24 https://t.co/pEEmhvvFqv pic.twitter.com/aA6NfZdEze — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

Around 43,000 people may have been wrongly told their Covid PCR test was negative, after being processed by one lab in Wolverhampton, UKhttps://t.co/72sTn15pfA — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 15, 2021

U.S. donates 17 million J&J doses to African Union https://t.co/glyVlaJOkx pic.twitter.com/fZAanDjLtr — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

Mexico set to impose visa requirements on Brazilian visitors https://t.co/QjGKizVfBZ pic.twitter.com/eImg5q5F8o — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

First U.S. 'mix & match' Covid booster data are in. Researchers urge caution, but a clearer picture has started to emerge. The greatest immune response was among those who had a Johnson & Johnson 1-dose 1st shot followed by a Pfizer or Moderna https://t.co/fCrlaIZPJ5 pic.twitter.com/v8NnTxdD4g — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 14, 2021

2/

– blood clots are rife

– complete remodeling of the blood system in lungs

– death of alveoli — no "trees" means no oxygen & suffocation

– breakdown of the linings of capillaries, so that they leak

Don't kid yourselves: #COVID19 is a terrible, awful disease. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 14, 2021

1/📌As SARS-CoV-2 becomes endemic — more widespread & perpetually around — reinfections will be more common. This study suggests reinfections could occur as early as 3 months after initial infection. Another reason why vaccination, which provides better protection, is important🧵 pic.twitter.com/fBsd2DNumb — Dr. Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) October 10, 2021

3/But getting vaccinated increases protection: in this CDC study, being vaccinated was associated with 2X more protection against reinfection compared to the unvaccinated. Besides vaccination, distancing, indoor ventilation & masks continue to be critical.https://t.co/kIR4AlIwal — Dr. Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) October 10, 2021

Risk of dangerous blood clots linked to moderate COVID-19; high-dose blood thinner can prevent clots https://t.co/Ay9VdyUA5x pic.twitter.com/CJgHcncp3b — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

Newly discovered bat viruses give hints to Covid’s origins. Coronaviruses discovered in Laotian bats are surprisingly adept at infecting human cells, showing that such deadly features can indeed evolve outside of a lab https://t.co/LZxRxdVIlI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 15, 2021

Jumping the species barrier: How the hunt for a deadly virus shaped the search for coronavirus’s origins. The discovery of Nipah virus took 8 months & the animals that harbored it—bats—passed it to pigs, which infected humans https://t.co/hSKowroUUN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 15, 2021

Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge. https://t.co/FtZGE0W6Nh — The Associated Press (@AP) October 14, 2021

Once again, upside-down reporting. "In one of the world's scientific centers, more than 99% of workers – trades, clerical, and scientific – are getting vaccinated. A few malcontents are suing." https://t.co/9xu9BnMc3Z — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) October 14, 2021

Parents sue Wisconsin schools after their children catch covid-19: “Recklessly exposing the public” https://t.co/4mAWqcBxtF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2021

I miss the days when "deeply polarized" meant "evenly split" instead of this nonsense where you pretend the 80% of Americans who support vaccinations is equal to the 20% who don't. https://t.co/p8EpoI5YHA — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 12, 2021

i fucking love it https://t.co/PZfdeLUDRN — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) October 15, 2021

Ali did a commercial promoting vaccines in NYC. So no we wouldnt “turn” on him. https://t.co/NZHtPshlkt pic.twitter.com/5pdq5EwNAB — supreme bey (@trellodelagetto) October 13, 2021