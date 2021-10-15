Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Pages Automatically Refreshing For No Reason?

Over the past few days, I have seen a comment or two on Balloon Juice saying something about being prompted to reload the page.  I inquired whether there was some sort of message saying they needed to reload or refresh the page, or whether it was just happening without your participation, but I never saw an answer.

Today the note below arrived using the site feedback form.  I think this may be what was being reported in the occasional comment, but I can’t be sure.

Using an apple iPad, as I scroll through the page it refreshes about every 2 minutes. This has only started happening in the past couple of weeks.

I had to restart this feedback notice because I couldn’t complete it before it was refreshed away. My browser refreshes About every 2 minutes. I am only able to complete this feedback by copying and pasting several times now. I can’t watch a 2:50 embedded video.

Anyway, I need to understand the problem and find out whether it is:

  • prompting you to reload the page? or the page just reloads itself?
  • happening to a handful of people?   to a lot of people?  to everyone?
  • happening only on certain kinds of devices – tablets, phones, computers?
  • happening only certain specific devices – like an iPad or a Kindle?
  • happening only on older devices – like it happens on your new iPad but not your old one?
  • happening only with certain browsers – Safari?  Firefox?  Chrome?
  • happening only on certain combinations of devices and browsers – say it only happens on an iPad in Safari but not on an iPad using Chrome
  • happening only one one particular device you use for BJ?  or for all of them?
  • happening consistently or sporadically?
  • happening only on certain posts?
  • happening only at a certain time of day?  fine in the morning but always happens in the evening?
  • happening only when you are reading from the front page?  or does it happen within individual posts?

Can you guys help me out and let me know whether this is happening to you, or not?

If you have experienced this, please include the kinds of information I inquired about above.  

Thank you!

 

    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      This has not happened to me (PC/Android using Chrome), and in the grand internet tradition I’m therefore going to declare that everyone else is making it up. :)

    3. 3.

      LivinginExile

      When using my kindle on balloon juice the screen will go blank and then say reload. I just did a factory reset an hour ago and I think it’s done it again since then, although the reset seems to have fixed other problems.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @LivinginExile: Thanks for the info.

      Can you speak to some of the other questions I asked about:

      • happening consistently or sporadically?
      • happening only on certain posts?
      • happening only at a certain time of day?  fine in the morning but always happens in the evening

      Does it just reload and reload and reload, with a certain time period where the site functions?  does it reload once a day?  every hour or two?  on a consistent or predictable schedule, or not?

    5. 5.

      debbie

      Yes, dammit, yes! I’ve worn out Google the past few days trying to figure out how to stop it on my fifth generation mini iPad.

    6. 6.

      coachjdc

      It’s been happening on my iPhone. It refreshes every couple minutes on its own. No prompt or action necessary.

    8. 8.

      debbie

      ETA: New device, OS 14.8. plenty of space left. Only on Balloon Juice. Chrome, any time of day. If I’m in the middle of typing in a post, pffft into space. It does it on its own. About every two minutes seems right, but I’ve never timed it.

      ETAA: All posts; it’s time, not OP-dependent. I don’t have this issue with my Chromebook or very old MacBook Pro (both using Chrome).

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @coachjdc: So it’s every couple of minutes, over and over and over whenever you are on BJ?

      I assume this is not happening on other sites, but I will ask that so you can confirm.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Mai Naem mobile: Same questions:

      So it’s every couple of minutes, over and over and over whenever you are on BJ?

      I assume this is not happening on other sites, but I will ask that so you can confirm.

      Also Android/Chrome doesn’t tell me whether it’s a phone or a tablet.  Or is it happening to you on an android phone and an android tablet?

    15. 15.

      Ha Nguyen

      I only noticed Balloon-Juice reloading more than usual without my input on my Lenovo tablet.  There is no notice of it happening, just a blank screen while it’s reloading.  I only read on this tablet in the mornings and the evenings.  During the day I read Balloon-Juice at work on my work laptop – which is a Dell – and on this device, Balloon-Juice does not reload unless I hit the reload button.

      I use Google Chrome on the Lenovo tablet and Microsoft Edge on the Dell laptop.

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Grover Gardenr:

      Same questions:

      So it’s every couple of minutes, over and over and over whenever you are on BJ?

      I assume this is not happening on other sites, but I will ask that so you can confirm.

      Also Android/Chrome doesn’t tell me whether it’s a phone or a tablet.  Or is it happening to you on an android phone and an android tablet?

    20. 20.

      Vec

      Hi!  iPad, chrome, latest updates on both.  Happens without prompting, mostly in the morning/evening.  On front page, not when I open the post in its own page.  Also happens to me on boing boing.net.

      Thank you and good luck, hope you find a solution!

    22. 22.

      Central Planning

      Using Safari on my iPhone 11Max with all the latest iOS.

      When reading a post, it will automatically refresh. Usually it ends up back where I was in the thread, but it’s annoying.

      I’m not sure about what time of day it happens, but I’ll try to keep track.

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Vec raises a good question for everyone this happens to.

      Does this happen only on the front page?

      Does it only happen within individual posts?

      Or does it happen to you regardless of whether you are on the front page or inside a particular post?

    26. 26.

      LivinginExile

       

      @WaterGirl: It seemed to be any time of day. It usually happens when I’m reading comments and when it reloads it goes back to the post, then I have to click on comments and try to find where I was when it malfunctioned.

      it just did it again, as soon as I posted this comment.

    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Yes, it happens to me on my iPad using Chrome. Also on my iPhone using Chrome. But not on either device using Safari.  At least not on Safari, so far. I never use Safari but I have been forced to lately due to the automatic refresh that has been recently happening more often. A couple of my comments were erased by the automatic refresh.

      This weird automatic refresh of Balloon-juice is not a new thing for me, though. It has happened periodically on my iPad using Chrome for the past year or so. And sometimes, if it happens twice in a row, I get a message that the site can’t be reached. It does fix the problem if I restart my iPad, restart Chrome and empty the cache. This is the first time I have had to switch over to Safari.

      But this most recent problem in the last couple of days is much more often.  Sometimes it happens every few minutes.

      I am on iOS 14.8 on both devices. I have assumed it was a browser issue since I haven’t had it happen on Chrome Safari but I am not really sure since I never use Safari.

      I’d say it’s sporadic, but more recently it is more often. I have an iPad Pro but it’s one of the older models. My phone is an iPhone 8, so old.

      I’m not sure but posts with lots of Twitter embeds do seem to make it happen more often.

      ETA: some corrections and to add: It has never happened on my Mac using Chrome on Mojave.

    28. 28.

      UttBugly

      It happened to me 2 times today while I was viewing comments using Safari on my iPhone X. It does not happen when I view the site with my iPad Pro, using Safari.

      FYI.

    29. 29.

      FelonyGovt

      Yes, it’s happening to me sporadically on my iPhone XR and my iPad, both running Safari. The page will just automatically refresh on its own, usually bringing me back to (approximately) where I left off. It doesn’t happen with any other sites

      ETA and it seems to happen both on front page posts and while reading comments.

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      Please, everyone, even if this doesn’t happen to you, please chime in to say that it doesn’t happen to you and that you use this device with that particular browser(s).

      And let us know whether you read the site from the front page OR if you click on individual posts to read the comments OR if you only read BJ pages by opening in a new tab or by navigating with the fly-out buttons on the side.

      Please share all the details you can because I plan to share this post with the developers so they work on the problem.

    33. 33.

      Amber

      It’s been happening on my phone all week! Using Chrome. However, it has never happened on my laptop so figured it was something weird happening with the mobile version of the site.  It did not happen today when I was on my phone this AM though so maybe it resolved itself.

    37. 37.

      frosty

      Yes, no prompt just refresh.
      IPhone SE 1st gen, iOS 15.
      Firefox.
      Sporadic. Sometimes none, sometimes a couple of times in 2-3 hours.
      Don’t know which posts, definitely in the middle of comments.
      Don’t know about time of day.
      Can’t recall if it occurs on the laptop with Win10

      Usually navigate with the buttons, occasionally flyout, only one tab open

      Just happened twice while editing this comment!.

    39. 39.

      Steve

      Has been happening constantly the last week or so. Reading a story on my iPhone and it refreshes the page every 1-2 minutes and causes me to lose my place. If I’m reading comments, then I have to scroll through sometimes hundreds of comments and go through clicks to load comments just to find where I was.

    40. 40.

      Jerzy Russian

      For me this happens on my iPhone XR with iOS 14.8 and Chrome.  The page automatically reloads itself every few minutes.   It happened even more frequently as I was trying to read the daily COVID thread from this morning.

       

      As far as I can tell, this happens if I use the little arrows to go from one post to the next, or if I visit the main site first before choosing a post.

    41. 41.

      Baud

      Haven’t noticed the issue on my Samsung phone or PC.  I haven’t used my ipad on BJ in a while, but I haven’t noticed it there either.

