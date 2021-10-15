Over the past few days, I have seen a comment or two on Balloon Juice saying something about being prompted to reload the page. I inquired whether there was some sort of message saying they needed to reload or refresh the page, or whether it was just happening without your participation, but I never saw an answer.

Today the note below arrived using the site feedback form. I think this may be what was being reported in the occasional comment, but I can’t be sure.

Using an apple iPad, as I scroll through the page it refreshes about every 2 minutes. This has only started happening in the past couple of weeks. I had to restart this feedback notice because I couldn’t complete it before it was refreshed away. My browser refreshes About every 2 minutes. I am only able to complete this feedback by copying and pasting several times now. I can’t watch a 2:50 embedded video.

Anyway, I need to understand the problem and find out whether it is:

prompting you to reload the page? or the page just reloads itself?

happening to a handful of people? to a lot of people? to everyone?

happening only on certain kinds of devices – tablets, phones, computers?

happening only certain specific devices – like an iPad or a Kindle?

happening only on older devices – like it happens on your new iPad but not your old one?

happening only with certain browsers – Safari? Firefox? Chrome?

happening only on certain combinations of devices and browsers – say it only happens on an iPad in Safari but not on an iPad using Chrome

happening only one one particular device you use for BJ? or for all of them?

happening consistently or sporadically?

happening only on certain posts?

happening only at a certain time of day? fine in the morning but always happens in the evening?

happening only when you are reading from the front page? or does it happen within individual posts?

Can you guys help me out and let me know whether this is happening to you, or not?

If you have experienced this, please include the kinds of information I inquired about above.

Thank you!