President Joe Biden said new commitments from clogged ports on the West Coast, as well as retailers and delivery companies, to keep their operations going 24/7 will help ease shipping bottlenecks that have been weighing on the U.S. economy https://t.co/rau9nWfgGr pic.twitter.com/CKw6jrccPA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

President Biden and his administration just gave everyone two months’ notice that, despite best efforts, it’s going to be tough to keep shelves stocked through the end of the year. Our Failed Mainstream Media just wants to know: But what about Santa Claus, Mr. President?

"We are not the Postal Service" — Jen Psaki in response to a question about if the administration can guarantee that holiday packages will arrive on time pic.twitter.com/PP5qFlbzSb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2021

why are you asking him the first question. is he santa claus. what kind of country is this, are we children https://t.co/MFM0pBcCzJ — jacob ?? (@jacobdotgov) October 13, 2021

I cover the President. I cover the issues pertaining to the interests of the nation. I hold the people in power accountable. I confront them on the topics that matter to the American people. I ask the President of the United States when Santa will deliver Christmas presents. — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 13, 2021

Can Joe Biden save Christmas (shopping)? He's giving it a go. But it's mixed, because supply chain problems exceed his reach, and because they're not so much a sign of a misfiring system — but instead of one overwhelmed by record volume. With @jeneps:https://t.co/t3rSJ5ttUM — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 14, 2021