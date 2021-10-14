Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Santa Claus Versus the Shipping Backlog

President Biden and his administration just gave everyone two months’ notice that, despite best efforts, it’s going to be tough to keep shelves stocked through the end of the year. Our Failed Mainstream Media just wants to know: But what about Santa Claus, Mr. President?

    14Comments

      debbie

      Sharing this again because I love it so much!

      Today, Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR) launched a billboard campaign across the country in response to reckless Republican calls for sham audits of the 2020 election. Here’s one we’ve put up in New York City’s Times Square: pic.twitter.com/96tweL9l9w
      — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2021

      I hope it makes his head explode. I know it’s his favorite picture of himself. //

      Jeffro

      Just trying to picture what the trumpov Administration’s response to the shipping/port backlog would have been…oh wait, there’s a quote that comes to mind:

      “I take no responsibility at all”

      (Plus mean tweets directed at California, I guess?)

      Baud

      I thought the new Beatles documentary was a movie because the old film had been digitally remastered so well.  MJ featured a teaser.

      WereBear

      Are the tides actually shifting? Because no one can explain that, ya know.

      Coffee shop out of gluten free treats, so instead of a mocha I got an Americano to keep the sugar free train going. I won’t derail it for anything less than the best.

      Even a bad morning at the coffee shop is a good morning. Just the right time of year to arrive when they open, and see the battery candles in the windows dim as the dawn gets stronger.

      WereBear

      Working on a phone screen with my new portable Bluetooth keyboard. Pleased with it. But only because I left my Chromebook at home.

      The cats.

      Once I leave, the clock starts ticking until my return. Coming back to fetch forgotten objects is twice as bad when I leave again…

      Betty Cracker

      American workers used the pandemic to reset expectations, most notably what they are willing to put up with for crappy pay and benefits. Now maybe we can use the broken supply chain to rethink our insane instant gratification consumer culture and build something more sustainable. (Yeah, I’m definitely dreaming, though it’s too late to go back to bed. ;)

      sab

      Santa Claus will cope in my house regardless of shipping.

      Dobby thinks my right forearm is a feline competitor. Very scratched. I seem to be winning. He needs new friends. What do I do

      ETA Get a new kitten seems a good choice, but husband says NO! I think his issue is new cats like me more.

