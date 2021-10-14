There’s always a play to be made, if you can just see it.

It’s dispiriting to see discussion of dropping immigration reform from the reconciliation bill in order to get it passed. What can you do? It’s out of our hands. They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do, right?

Not so fast.

There’s always a play to be made, if you can just see it.

Voces de la Frontera organized a general strike across Wisconsin for Monday, October 11, and I asked the folks at Voces to tell us about what they did and how it went.

We have this post tonight – and if there’s interest – we will have a zoom next week where the organizers and the people who made this happen can tell us about it and answer any questions we put to them. If you’re interested in a zoom, please let us know in the comments and we’ll set it up.

Thoughts on Voces de la Frontera’s Oct. 11 2021 “Dia Sin Latinx”

WaterGirl invited us to share some of our thoughts on the Voces de la Frontera “Dia Sin Latinx e Immigrantes Para Ciudadania” that took place earlier this week, on Monday. As we’re all aware, the context is the possibility that immigration reform will be dropped from the reconciliation bill.

Happy to share, here goes:

The “Dia Sin Latinx e Immigrantes” was a call for Latinx, immigrants, and their allies to participate in a general strike – no school, no work, no shopping – in support of the demand that the Democrats (and especially President Biden) honor the promises they ran on and implement a path to citizenship for undocumented people. Other organizations around the country intend to mount actions similar to this as the reconciliation bill moves toward a vote later this month.

It’s “now of never” for passage of this legislation. We have never been so close to seeing meaningful progress on citizenship reform enacted. And we have never been so close to seeing these gains slip out of reach for another generation.

So, we have a choice: we can do nothing and hope that things get better (and experience should teach us that they won’t) – or we can use the political and economic power that we have to take our agency into our own hands. And the “we” in that sentence does not refer just to Latinx, or immigrants, it refers to all of us: we all have that same existential decision to make.

The Democrats hold the power to make the final decision on immigration reform. It is their moral obligation to use it. They are the appropriate target here, because if they don’t use the power that they have they will inevitably lose it. In that way they are politically obligated as well, and once again the obligation is not just to the Latinx or immigrant community, it’s to all of us: if the Democrats fail to hang onto Congress next November, we’ll suffer much more than they will.

So in an attempt to build a fire under their asses, we assembled a march and demonstration of 2-3000 people and persuaded 160 businesses to close down for the day. We got press coverage in Telemundo, Univision, New York Latino media, and regional media. That’s not too bad for under 2 weeks’ lead time.

Why was this worth doing? Doing something always beats doing nothing.

° If you don’t take foolish risks.

° If your people are behind you. If they are behind you, you’ll know it.

° If you can support folks who catch consequences as a result of participation. It happens sometimes and when it does, that’s what we do.

° If it’s not a dead end, because you’re always trying to set yourselves up to do the next thing and do it bigger.

On those metrics, the answer is yes – it was very much worth doing.

Did we succeed? That’s less clear. It’s no secret that the Democrats have not done anything in the past 72 hours that would make us believe that our message got though. But that’s not the point. If another group, or better yet another two or more groups, somewhere else in the country can pull off an action like this, now you have momentum building. Before the second domino can fall, though, the first one has to.

The goal is always to build momentum, but in politics like physics, momentum is something that only happens to bodies in motion. If you’re sitting still, you’ve got nothin’.

~Alan Nichols, Voces de la Frontera