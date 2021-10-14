Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Jan 6 Commission Is Not Going To Put Up With Your Bullshit

h/t Yarrow

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson: STATEMENT ON COOPERATION OF WITNESSES

Oct 14, 2021
Bolton, MS—Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today made the following statement:

“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke. We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt. I’ve notified the Select Committee that we will convene for a business meeting Tuesday evening to vote on adopting a contempt report.

“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed. All witnesses are required to provide the information they possess so the Committee can get to the facts. We’re grateful to the many individuals who are voluntarily participating and to witnesses who are complying with subpoenas, including several who met the deadline to begin producing materials to the Select Committee. We’re moving ahead quickly to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and help secure the future of American democracy.”

Background:

Any person who willfully refuses to provide testimony or documents subpoenaed by Congress, including committees of the House, is potentially liable for contempt of Congress under 2 U.S.C. §§ 192, 194. Contempt of Congress is a crime that may result in a fine and between one and twelve months imprisonment.

Contempt of Congress begins with a “formal action” by the Select Committee, i.e., a business meeting at which a contempt report is adopted. If a witness fails to appear, produce documents, or refuses to answer any question “pertinent to the question under inquiry,” the Select Committee then writes a report documenting the inquiry, the attempts to accommodate the witness’s production or testimony, and the failure by the witness to appear, produce, or answer a pertinent question. The report also contains the text of the resolution recommending the full House hold the witness in contempt.

After the Select Committee has adopted a contempt report, it is referred to the House for a vote and, upon its adoption, the Speaker certifies the report to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Under 2 U.S.C. § 194, following such certification it is the “duty” of the United States Attorney to “bring the matter before the grand jury for its action.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      Susan McDougal.  Yes it can be done, and should be.  She did a year and a half in prison.  Eight months in solitary.  Throw that in the face of every Republican you hear bitching about this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Listening to MSNBC, and John Heilemann has made seven references in his three minutes or so comment about what trump et al are doing– trying to cast 1/6 as a day of great patriotism– and he has made seven references to “the President” while referring to trump. Talking heads do this all the time. Drives me crazy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Awaiting the pilgrimage to Mar-a-lago and the throaty shouts of “Sanctuary!”

      //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      I would be okay with Bannon pulling a Breitbart.  He brings nothing good to humanity.  He is a waste of oxygen.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      Remember, Bannon is only free right because tfg pardoned him, or he might still be in the slammer. No protection from the executive branch now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      Does this mean Bannon is now a fugitive, and anyone can arrest him for the bounty?

      Or is he an outlaw, and completely outside the protection of the laws?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      andy

      Accountability- the conservative’s absolute favorite word that must never ever apply to them  if they can help it. A few days in the tank and Bannon will be screaming to testify if the Committee promises him whiskey.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      As long as Biden / Garland ensure the skids are properly greased so that the indictment and trial and any appeals get fast action by DOJ.  Otherwise this will drag on for far longer than the fortitude or attention-span of the Dems in Congress.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      After the Select Committee has adopted a contempt report, it is referred to the House for a vote

      I’ll be curious to see the votes of the Rs who voted to impeach but aren’t named Cheney or Kinzinger on this. Upton, Newhouse, Herrera-Beutler, Rice, Gonzalez, Meijer, Katko, and Valadao. The last two are from districts Biden won pretty handily.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      I have a feeling this is going to drag out for a bit.  Bannon is claiming that his refusal to comply is based on an assertion of executive privilege by a former president, so it will have to get argued in court.

      I hope he ends up before a very cranky judge though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Ken:

      Your query can be answered by this simple test: Has he had, or helped anybody else to have, an abortion? If yes, arrest the Bannon!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @Ken:

      Was Bannon the one who gave his pregnant mistress an abortifacient without her knowledge, or have I confused him with another Trump aide? 

      Only the best people.

      God.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      thread:

      "Anyone can assert conclusory claims on Twitter" says Greenwald to the person who has — I think I'm right about this — written more published scholarship than anyone else alive about contempt of Congress and more than most about congressional investigations generally. https://t.co/a2IbOlOOg9

      — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) October 13, 2021

      Area Substacker tries arguing with an expert on the subject.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dr. bloor

      @SpaceUnit: Unfortunately, it will almost certainly be argued at several levels of court.  All Bannon needs to do is stall with motions and appeals, and bank on the House flipping next year.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      New Deal democrat

      News Of The Future

      “Supreme Court, per curium, January 16, 2023: The term of the prior Congress having expired, the appeal by the Defendant Bannon from the DC Circuit’s upholding the United State’s Motion to Proceed to Trial for criminal Contempt of Congress is hereby dismissed as moot. The charges shall be dismissed. IT IS SO ORDERED.”

      “Justice Breyer, dissenting . . . .”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: ETA faster typists got there first

      That’s OK, if we all type “Trump aide Jason Miller, who gave his pregnant mistress an abortifacient without her knowledge” enough, he’ll get Santorumed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      A reminder that a “referral for criminal prosecution” is just a recommendation from Congress. It’s up to DOJ to prosecute Bannon for contempt of Congress. Will that happen? I don’t think anyone knows.

      — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) October 14, 2021

      The Select Committee provided an explanation of what happens next re: Steve Bannon. There's a whole statutory process for referring him to DOJ. By law, they gotta write a report, take a House vote, etc. This won't happen overnight. pic.twitter.com/zcp4yC0itS

      — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) October 14, 2021

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      Important to note Jan. 6 committee moving as fast as it is allowed by House rules: Thompson needs to issue three-day notice for meeting to refer Bannon, before House can vote to send to US Attorney for DC.

      — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 14, 2021

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      Oh mah stars, I do declare the good senator from South Carolina is having another a case of the vapahs. This time it’s Gucci Brazilians!

      Sen. Lindsey Graham, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”

      In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham, R-S.C., was critical of the administration’s order to halt large-scale immigration arrests at job sites, with plans for a new approach to target employers who pay substandard wages and engage in exploitative labor practices.

      “Now, what [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas did today, calling off all the raids of worksite, is going to be another incentive for people to come, because the word is out. You come, you claim asylum, you never leave. The policy choices of Biden are all over the world now,” Graham said.

      The senator, who recently visited the border in Arizona, added: “We had 40,000 Brazilians come through the Yuma Sector alone headed for Connecticut wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags. This is not economic migration anymore.”

      NB an economic migration is stacks of hundreds marching across a vast wasteland.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit: No, as I understand it anyway, he’s not claiming that TFG has claimed Executive Privilege.  He’s saying that he **might**.

      They tried to run out the clock with the same nonsense when TFG was in office.  It won’t work this time, and Biden has already said No.

      “Claim or Claim Not, there is no Might.”

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Lapassionara

      I wish the committee would have some public hearings. I remember being riveted to the TV during the Watergate hearings. They went on for months. What gives with this behind the scenes stuff?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Central Planning

      IANAL, but isn’t the privilege with the President, not the person? Since Biden has decided to release all sorts of information from January 6, wouldn’t he be the person that would say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to the claim of privilege?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Lapassionara

      @trollhattan: I think Lindsay is  just projecting. In any event, we do need more workers in the hospitality industry. More people with fashion sense should be a plus, in my view.

      Reply

