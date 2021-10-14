Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Everybody saw this coming.

We still have time to mess this up!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s been a really long fucking year.

The willow is too close to the house.

Reality always wins in the end.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Sense of Taste

Sense of Taste

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

Before I get 100 comments to tell me to get a covid test, I am not losing my sense of taste, but I do want to talk about it for a bit.

One weird thing that I have always experienced is how things taste like other things for me. For example, a latte basically tastes like hot chocolate to me. Every time I eat pineapple I taste coconut in the background. Tonight, I wanted something sweet, so I grabbed a handful of chocolate cover espresso beans, and I tasted a hint of… tobacco. And so on. And it happens a lot.

Does this happen to anyone else?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • craigie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kattails
  • Keith P.
  • Leto
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • Paul W.
  • Poe Larity
  • RaflW
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Ukko
  • westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      Since you stopped drinking and smoking, your palette has probably become more sensitive. Many flavors have undertones – even fresh fruit can, depending on when, where and how it’s grown.

      Also, since you love to cook, you’ve probably trained your sense of taste to pick up on subtleties.

      Then again, maybe you’re developing synesthesia 🙃

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      There are some wines that seem to taste buttery to me.  All part of the magic of organic chemistry, one supposes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      get a covid test the tree is too close to the house Just a very refined palate? Maybe some of those products are produced on the same production line, or the same plant (thinking some type of cross contamination)? I have a friend who has Synesthesia, and that’s pretty trippy (in a neat way).

      Edit: @CaseyL: I was also thinking it might be related to him quitting drinking/smoking, but wasn’t sure how long this had been going in. He said “always”, so…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ukko

      I always liked the way freshly cut turnip smells of sagebrush. I tell this to people and they think I am crazy. Just a similar anecdatum.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      westyny

      You may have a not unpleasant brush of synesthesia.  It could be a lot worse.  Some people bite into a juicy hamburger and taste an aluminum dodecahedron.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kattails

      Yes to the pineapple and coconut thing.  Also, cherries have an almond under-taste by themselves, which is why they pair so well with almonds in baked goods. And of course cilantro tastes like soap (yes I know that bit is genetic). Chemistry, baby.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Poe Larity

      It is a common trait of those of us who were dropped off The Motherhip. Your sense of smell can be calibrated by smelling your finger.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      It sounds like your sense of taste is fine. You’re just fairly perceptive and detecting subtle notes in things.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      A good cold-brew iced coffee definitely tastes like chocolate to me. But I find it is often in the aromas of things that I smell other things not actually present in the food (aromas are an important part of taste!).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Keith P.

      @Kattails: Same here – which is one of the really great things about a fresh, ripe pineapple – the coconut undertones.  Same for some kinds of coffee – African coffees taste chocolatey; Latin American ones are acidic, so a good, smooth cup of African coffee is gonna be chocolatey (my #1 is Tanzanian peaberry mixed with Ethiopian  Yirgacheffe…3 days after roasting it’s like sugarless hot chocolate)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Paul W.

      All of the associations you have above are ones I’ve experienced – especially coffee being like chocolate. Iced coffee or a very fine espresso especially.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.