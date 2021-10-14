Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Let there be snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

      Comrade Colette

      Uh, because I stopped paying attention to pop culture sometime around when you were enlisting in the Army?

      OK, I looked the dude up and he’s a dead ringer for my husband’s cousin, whose last name is also Levitch. Hmmm.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Oh man I remember Regular Show! Cartoon Network totally fucked that show over for it’s finale in favor of more reruns of Teen Titans Go, didn’t it?

