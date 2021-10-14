Every now and then I feel betrayed by you all and this is one of those times.
Why did not one of you mention Up to Speed on Hulu with Speed Levitch.
by John Cole| 9 Comments
Comrade Colette
Uh, because I stopped paying attention to pop culture sometime around when you were enlisting in the Army?
OK, I looked the dude up and he’s a dead ringer for my husband’s cousin, whose last name is also Levitch. Hmmm.
SFBayAreaGal
I had to look him up and the series. Looks interesting.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Don’t feel bad, I had no idea what Cole was talking about
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
mrmoshpotato
No Hulu here. But I will tell you about Bob’s Burgers and Regular Show!
mrmoshpotato
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Oh man I remember Regular Show! Cartoon Network totally fucked that show over for it’s finale in favor of more reruns of Teen Titans Go, didn’t it?
mrmoshpotato
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I don’t know. I still have seasons 6 and 7 to go.
Jack the Cold Warrior
Don’t have Hulu, Netflix and Prime are expensive enough…
