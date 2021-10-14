I have amassed over 100 frog pictures and am saving them for winter when we need something to look forward to, so Find Mr. Frog will resume in a month or so.
This is a full service blog.
by John Cole| 18 Comments
This post is in: Readership Capture
Baud
Call me when you have over 100 frogs.
trollhattan
Ribbit [frog for “secundo”]
Immanentize
You will make the long winter months slightly less dreary. Thank you.
misterpuff
Froggy Went A-Courting…
And Cole leaves us wanting more.
Betty
Something to look forward to. 😀
BGinCHI
“amassed”
scav
A Strategic Accumulated Frog Emergency Reserve! I feel safer already.
eclare
Yay! Looking forward to it.
Old School
Are you expecting a long winter this year?
ant
Dude!
You are weird
Anonymous At Work
So long as it isn’t a picture of your deep fryer, since you wouldn’t have enough to share with everyone.
Craigie
So now we are looking forward to winter?
SFBayAreaGal
I am looking forward to this full service blog.
Ribbit 🐸🐸🐸
Miss Bianca
Is it weird that I’ve been wondering what happened to Mr Frog? Or, at least his pictures?
Tony Gerace
Great! You’re proactively alleviating the frog picture supply chain bottleneck
