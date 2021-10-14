Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I could learn to love this voter suppression scheme…

Early in my tenure as a horrified onlooker to Mango Mussolini’s rise as a political figure, I kept expecting political gravity to catch up with candidate Trump. Calling Mexicans rapists right out of the gate? He’s going nowhere. The cruel mockery of a reporter with a disability? That will do it. Disparaging a media-beloved former POW? He just bought a one-way ticket to Craterville. Picking a fight with a Gold Star family? He’s toast. Getting caught on tape bragging about groping women? Sayonara.

And so on. The consequences never fully caught up, and that dynamic persisted during Trump’s mind-blowingly corrupt and calamitous term in office. The sheer volume of scandals, transgressive behavior, rule-breaking, institutional corruption, international humiliations, deadly incompetence, self-dealing, etc., seemed to make focusing on any single issue impossible, so the entirety washed over the nation like a towering wall of sludge, leaving chaos and wreckage in its wake.

You could interpret the 2020 election results as an accountability moment for the demagogue, but it really wasn’t because it was too “normal,” for want of a better word; Trump didn’t receive the overwhelming repudiation the situation demanded because, for a minority but still electorally significant portion of the population, Trump had ceased to be a novelty politician and had instead become the leader of a cult of personality. So the final tally looked like a “normal” Electoral College result.

Like all politicians (and cult figures), Trump derives his power from the masses. That’s why his party refuses to treat him like the deranged and dangerous demagogue that he is; they either worship him themselves or are too cowardly to risk their careers by standing up to him. For our purposes, their motivations don’t matter; only the fact that the Republican Party continues to enable Trump’s authoritarian, anti-democratic movement is relevant.

But by hitching their electoral fortunes to a demented cult figure, the Republican Party puts its electoral fate in his hands completely. And I mean COMPLETELY — look at this “voter outreach” from the NRCC:

Like their crazed leader, the Republican Party has thus far avoided the catastrophic consequences that should follow from such a foolish decision. But will they continue to defy political gravity if Trump instructs the cultists not to vote?

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will not vote in the midterm and general elections until supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is “solved.”

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” the former president’s statement read.

As we’ve discussed, the evil opportunists in the party are using Trump’s lunacy and the cultists’ devotion to hollow out democracy at every level so they can seize power indefinitely. We need urgent action at the federal level to safeguard election integrity. But the odds that we’ll get the needed remedies in time aren’t good because of the nihilism and corruption of every Republican and the capriciousness and corruption of at least a couple of Democrats in the senate. It’s an existential problem, IMO.

That said, Trump’s statement raises the possibility that we’ll get help from an unexpected quarter. The narcissist Trump’s fragile ego simply can’t withstand the blow of an election loss. It doesn’t look like convincing the majority of Republican voters that the election was illegitimate is enough balm for his savage butt-hurt. So maybe he isn’t going to stop telling Republican officials that they better somehow overturn long-certified election results to make the Kraken lady’s vision a reality, or the party gets it.

Authoritarian Republicans are deploying mechanisms to rig future elections, but they still need their voters to turn out. Lots of them will regardless of what Trump says. But if he manages to convince a significant portion to stay home in protest, he may just throw enough sand in the gears to derail the rigging scheme. I’m too traumatized by the last five years to expect righteous blowback anymore, and admittedly, it’s a thin reed to hang our hopes on. But wouldn’t it be ironic…

Open thread.

    VOR

      VOR

      TFG was a Gish Gallop of scandal. There was just a non-stop deluge which prevented the media from focusing on a single event for weeks. Nazis are “very fine people”? Next day there was something else.

      The Dems have to make 2022 and 2024 referendums on Trump. Either you are pro-democracy or pro-Trump. Republican = Trump cult member, no matter how moderate.

      Reply
    Chris

      Chris

      Authoritarian Republicans are deploying mechanisms to rig future elections, but they still need their voters to turn out.

      Not necessarily. The whole point of the shift that happened in 2020 is that Republicans want to go beyond vote suppression altogether and move on to a far more elite driven model, where state legislatures get to overrule their voters, and tell their electors to vote Republican regardless of what the actual vote count was (citing “concerns” about “election irregularities,” or not even bothering to do that). That and equivalent moves higher up, like the House of Representatives simply refusing to certify the vote count.

      That’s the biggest concern, that’s what Trump is trying to bully Republican elites into doing with messages like this, and with a 6-3 fascist majority on the Supreme Court, there’s every reason to believe the judiciary would bless it like they did Bush vs Gore.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      So all of these audits are just recounts under a (legally) different name, with the goal being to reverse the official results of the 2020 election.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David Anderson

      @MattF: It was the same language he used in the Georgia run-off.  The special elections for the 2 Senate seats had remarkably high turn-out (~85%ish of November) but there was differential fall-off.  The most Trumpy counties had more people who had voted in November not vote in January while Metro Atlanta and the Black Belt had proportionally less turnout fall-off.

That was probably enough to let the Dems squeak out two seats.

      That was probably enough to let the Dems squeak out two seats.

      Reply
    Joe Falco

      Joe Falco

      But wouldn’t it be ironic…

      Irony is dead and has been buried for some time from what I’ve heard over the years. But yes, it’d be poetic that the Republican Party was doomed to electoral oblivion from the very poison it created. I still like to think it was TFG that ultimately delivered the Senate to Democrats through his interference in the Georgia Senate races (plus how much Loeffler tied herself to TFG’s burning effigy during all of 2020). But I don’t want to give too much credit to guys with a lifelong tendency to stepping on their dick. Georgia voters, activists and leaders made it possible and will do so again (fingers crossed) in 2022.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      Trump and the Republicans are sowing the wind.  Let them reap the whirlwind.  I expect 2022 and 2024 are going to be ripe for creative social media campaigns to convince MAGA voters to stay home.  At this point that is where I'd be putting some money.  Someone should drop $100 million or so into an Uber-sophisticated social media campaign to convince the MAGAts not to vote.

Do any of you think for an instant they would not do the same thing if the positions were reversed?

      Do any of you think for an instant they would not do the same thing if the positions were reversed?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Chris: I agree, but the scheme relies on creating enough ambiguity in the results and sham democratic cover that people outside the cult accept the outcome. I'm not convinced Trump is working with Republican officials to create that scenario. I think he's a madman they are leveraging to consolidate minority rule indefinitely, but he's a loose cannon who is focused on himself only in a way that could fuck up their plans. I could definitely be wrong about that!

      Reply
    Brantl

      Brantl

      All of this comes back to the fact that if we had only jailed Nixon, as he so rightfully deserved, 95% of these antics would have disqualified this a-hole for office, individually, and many like them both. The rot that was Richard Nixon's presidency was the start of every bit of this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      I recall an article a couple years ago about how Trump supporters supposedly would never accept his sort of behavior from their best friend or son or coworker.

      How can his supporters not be infuriated by that NRRC demand for fealty and cash?  It’s beyond condescending and insulting.

      As a group, they are all so broken.  Perpetually enraged, frightened of everything, whiny, and loud… how do they not bore the daylights out of their own spouses, kids, and even themselves?

      The mind is boggled.

      Reply
    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will not vote in the midterm and general elections until supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is "solved."

What? Really?

Oh please, oh please. Let it happen.

      What? Really?

      Oh please, oh please. Let it happen.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      They’re working on it.

      TheHill – Freedom to Vote Act vote next week in the Senate:

      The Senate will vote on the Freedom to Vote Act — Democrats’ pared down version of their For the People Act — next week, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday.

      In a “Dear Colleague” letter to his caucus members, Schumer said he plans to call for a cloture vote on the bill Monday evening.

      Democrats would need 10 Republicans to join them in overcoming the procedural hurdle, which requires 60 votes. That’s highly unlikely to happen, though Schumer pointed to centrist Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) efforts to negotiate with GOP senators.

      “Senator Manchin has been engaged in conversations with our Republicans colleagues in hopes of advancing solutions on a bipartisan basis to ensure all Americans have their voice heard in our democracy,” Schumer said in the correspondence.

      “I hope that our Republican colleagues will join us in good faith, and as I have said before, if they have ideas on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and if they are in line with the goals of the legislation, include them in the bill.”

      […]

      They’re laying the groundwork to blow up the filibuster. We’ll actually see if Manchin can deliver any votes, and when he doesn’t whether he gets with the program…

      Sinema is a co-sponsor of the For the People Act, so presumably she’s on board with Manchin on this bill as well (but she’s not an original co-sponsor).

      I see that there are a lot of voting-rights bills in the House and Senate now. Things will be happening soon, even if they end up being less than what we want…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @The Moar You Know: Got him 30% of the Hispanic vote.  The mind reels.

      Not really.  Hispanic Americans are not ‘Mexicans’ they are Americans.  And many of them are as biased against recent undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Central America as anyone else.  Sometimes even more so.  Many are also hard-core conservatives who are business owners or work in typical “white working class” professions.

      Think about it this way.  When people diss and stereotype white conservative MAGAts in places like West Virginia and Kentucky who are mired in poverty and addiction do you agree with them, or do you say … “wait, no, I’m white and those are *my* people.  I find that sort of thing offensive”  A lot of Hispanic Americans have just as much connection to undocumented Hispanic immigrants as the average urban white professional does to white rural hillbillies from Appalachia.  Race or ethnicity isn’t everything.

      Reply
    Chris

      Chris

      @Betty Cracker:

      I would say the scheme relies above all on shifting norms so that states choosing their electors becomes accepted – in the same way that 90% of the public before Bush vs Gore had no idea that the electoral college could overrule the popular vote, but once the Supreme Court had spoken, everybody was pretty much “oh, okay, I guess that is how it works.”  If the SC says “the constitution gives states wide latitude to determine how their elections are run, and while some abuses will probably happen, it simply isn’t in the federal government’s powers to interfere,” I don’t foresee the end result being very different.

      And I don’t think Trump is working with Republican officials; I think he’s trying to pressure them, as publicly as possible, by putting them on notice that he’ll fuck them if they don’t double their efforts.

      It’s still absolutely possible, of course, that no matter what Republican officials do, he’ll decide it wasn’t enough and that he’s going to sit out 2022, maybe even 2024.  If anybody’s that shallow and narcissistic, it’s him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brit in Chicago

      This reminds me of that moment in Blazing Saddles when the Black Sherrif holds a gun to his own head and starts making threats.

      Reply
    Chris

      Chris

      @Kent:

      And many of them are as biased against recent undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Central America as anyone else.

      Yep.  This goes double if the recent immigrants are of a different heritage from the Trump voter in question, i.e. Mexican-Americans dumping on Central Americans…

      See also, Irish-Americans, who when the Italians and Jews and other new immigrants started popping up in the early twentieth century, were often as rabidly bigoted against them as any WASP.  (Or Italian-Americans today, towards Mexicans.  Or…)

      Reply
    ian

      ian

      The NRCC text is straight up combination of abusive language and scam messaging.  Traitor, disloyal, deserter, betrayed… you mean to tell me people still send them money after they been called that?

Also, whoever wrote that needs to see a shrink.

      Also, whoever wrote that needs to see a shrink.

      Reply

