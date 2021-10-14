Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Get Ry Cooder to Sing My Eulogy

Image credit: Jimmy Emerson, DVM on Flickr. Used under CC 2.0 attribution non-commercial license

As I was driving the Yellowstone Trail, I wanted to stop just outside of Selby, SD to take a picture of the 100th meridian marker, where, as all discerning music listeners know, the Great Plains begin. The marker has disappeared, and this photo, taken in 2012, doesn’t match my childhood memory of the marker: I remember a large circle which helped me imagine the longitude line that passed through that otherwise empty and unremarkable location.

The Yellowstone Trail was a coast-to-coast highway first proposed by J.W. Parmley of Ipswitch, SD, about 50 miles east of the 100th meridian. Parmley’s initial goal was simply to get a decent highway between Ipswitch and Aberdeen, a distance of 25 miles. How that morphed into a cross-country road is a tribute to the boosterism of Parmley and others. The Yellowstone Trail Society exists to keep the history of the road alive, and there’s still a 650-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 from just outside Minneapolis to Miles City, MT that is mostly two-lane road, not hugely different from what a tourist in the 50’s or 60’s would have seen.

Everything between the Rocky Mountains and, say, Pittsburgh, is lumped into the “Midwest” by coastal media, but the Great Plains are far different from both the Midwest and the Rocky Mountain West. They’re flat and dry, colder than a well digger’s ass in the Winter, and hotter than broiled fuck in the Summer. It is not good land. As you travel west from this marker, you soon enter land that is best suited for cattle or sheep, maybe wheat, and certainly not corn. Around 230 miles west, near Marmath, ND or Terry, MT, you are squarely in the inhospitable land documented in Jonathan Raban’s excellent book Bad Land: An American Romance. Raban chronicles the plight of settlers who started homesteads there during a couple of wet years, and who did not prosper (to put it mildly) when the inevitable and more usual dry years came.

The events of Raban’s book are roughly contemporaneous with Parmley’s effort to start the Yellowstone Trail. Parmley is the type of good government, growth-oriented politician who helped settle and grow the Great Plains. Parmley’s great passion was road building, but he also advocated for the International Peace Garden, soil conservation, hydroelectric power and Mount Rushmore.

Parmley’s home and land office in Ipswitch are now museums, and certainly the attitudes he embodied are as little seen as most of the artifacts in those two buildings. When I was growing up in a small town on the Yellowstone Trail, there were many efforts to boost the community’s economic development, most of them instigated by local independent business owners. Most of that is gone. When I was a teenager, I attended a Rotary meeting with almost a hundred members. Forty years later, the same meeting is lucky to get more than a dozen to show up. Those hundred business owners from my forty-year-old memory were mostly white, male Republicans, and certainly their boosterism was for their benefit, but it was a hell of a lot more positive than the current white, male Republican efforts to ban CRT and vaccination mandates.

My point, if I have one, is that it takes a lot of positive energy to live on marginal land and make a living. Most towns along the Highway 12 portion of the Yellowstone Trail once had a group of local businessmen and allied boosters who got funding for hospitals, roads, festivals, rodeos, museums, rest areas and historical markers in their towns, to make them places where people wanted to settle, or at least visit and spend their money. Now all that’s left is a critical access hospital — if you’re lucky — a Dollar General and a grocery store.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Kent

      We lived for over a decade in Waco TX which is close to the 100th meridian.  I think the actual longitude is about 97 W.  And I-35 which runs N-S though Texas more or less approximates it.  It is remarkable how it really does slice the state in half.  East of I-35 is black earth farmland and continuing east you quickly get into the humid pine woods of east Texas.  Drive west of I-35 and it’s semi-arid hill country that quickly merges into semi-arid open rangeland that is too dry for most crops.  The only real exceptions are around the Lubbock area where due to the Ogallala Aquifer they do irrigated agriculture of mostly cotton.

      In Texas that line divides everything.   East was cotton and plantation country and so the towns of east and central TX all have historic black communities and are really much more culturally part of the south than west.   If you go west of the line it is ranch country where there was little or no slave plantation agriculture and so no Black community today.   And the sentiment is much more western than southern.  East Texas is more like Alabama. West Texas is more like Wyoming.  Both are Republican, but in different ways.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WhatsMyNym

      Any rural area needs constant reinvestment.  We’ve been lucky on the N Olympic Peninsula that enough folks have been willing to put in time and effort to consistently reinvent our economy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kent

      @PJ: You mean like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, none of which can support much life without stealing water from others.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BC in Illinois

      Not far from my brother-in-law’s farm in Marathon County, Wisconsin, is a Geographical Marker for the “Center of the Northwestern World.”

      45° North, 90° West. A site of no significance whatsoever.

      A Geographical Marker that has elicited the same reaction from every new son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild: “Why are we getting our picture taken here?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      marklar

      A sincere thank you.  Now I have that terrific song by the Tragically Hip (At the 100th Meridian) running through my head.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Kent: In South Dakota, the 100th Meridian is about 20-30 miles east of the Missouri River, which divides the state similarly.  “West River” is more conservative (that’s a relative statement) and mostly ranches.  East River is farm country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      guachi

      I lived in Billings, MT from the age of 9-25 (1983-1999). The economy wasn’t doing well from 1983-1992. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great. The civic boosterism (the good kind) you talk about was strong. People made it the kind of place you wanted to live.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @BC in Illinois:  I could do a whole series on “center of” markers.  For example, Rugby, ND and Belle Fourche, SD both claim to be the “Geographic Center of North America”.  I don’t know what the “Northwestern World” is, but good for them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      I cannot wait for the BJ fight over what is Midwest. I’m from part of the old northwest territories, which I consider to be the real midwest. But the Census Bureau also includes states as far west as the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      @BC in Illinois: They have the same 45th Parallel sign on a big green freeway sign on I-5 just north of Salem, OR.  It is my marker to take the next exit when I’m driving down to visit my parents.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @marklar: Gord et. al. sure got it right with “A generation so much dumber than it’s parents”.

      Reply

