Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Infrastructure week. at last.

I really should read my own blog.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Consistently wrong since 2002

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

Good luck with your asparagus.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 13-14

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

A Brazilian healthcare provider is accused of giving unproven drugs to Covid-19 patients and conducting experiments on elderly people without their relatives’ consent. The allegations have been linked to deaths that, families say, could have been prevented.

Katia Castilho’s grief keeps her awake at night. In March, Norberto, her father, was admitted to a public hospital in São Paulo with Covid-19. Brazil, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, was then at the height of its second wave, with daily deaths numbering 4,000.

Days later, Ms Castilho’s mother, too, began to show symptoms of the disease. Irene, unlike Norberto, had access to a private healthcare provider, Prevent Senior, one of the country’s largest, with more than half a million customers.

The Castilho family contacted the company, and were sent a so-called “Covid Kit”, which included hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, despite there being no scientific evidence that those drugs are beneficial in the treatment of the virus…

Meanwhile at the hospital, Irene was kept in a small ward, where staff rarely came to check on her, Ms Castilho says. The sisters took turns to make sure the oxygen mask stayed on.

One day, Ms Castilho noticed that nurses were giving Irene a thick solution. She says she was told it was flutamide, a type of hormone used in prostate cancer. Flutamide can potentially lead to liver failure in certain patients, and Irene was a liver cancer survivor. The sisters say they had expressly told the hospital not to give her this drug…

A Senate inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic heard allegations that the company was trying to endorse unproven treatments associated with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly dismissed Covid-19…

The inquiry also heard the Bolsonaro administration had ignored repeated offers by drug firm Pfizer to sell it 70 million doses of its vaccine. Next Tuesday, the investigation’s final report will be made public, and it could accuse the president of serious misconduct in his response to the pandemic, which has resulted in more than 600,000 deaths…

======

======

Irving’s defenders say, hold our beers… (h/t Defector)

Irving has made more than $160 million over his NBA contracts and has a massive Nike shoe endorsement deal, so those who know Irving understand he is not driven right now by money, nor cares for inheriting more, but rather the stand for larger issues in his mind that need his support. He’s a seven-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA member and former Rookie of the Year who now stands to lose over $200 million by deciding to use his platform to stand up for his stance of each and every person being able to decide for themselves on whether they should take the vaccine without impacts on job statuses. However, the fact of the matter is there are consequences for being unvaccinated in some industries and municipalities. Just as Irving wants to stick with his principle belief on the matter, policies and requirements are subject to local and federal governments…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Audrey
  • Baud
  • Bunter
  • charon
  • debbie
  • Dr. Omed
  • Jeffro
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • Shalimar
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County web site says 215 new cases yesterday, NYSDOH says 222 new cases.
      We obviously don’t have a handle on this yet.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Here is where being a Democrat is frustrating.  We can’t crow about how we got 100% of decent adults vaccinated long ago because we believe government is supposed to represent everyone.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      I’m glad they won’t be wasting a liver on that woman in the top tweet. Reminds me of David Crosby’s disregard for his new liver.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Unfortunately, there is still some resistance in minority communities.  It’s not all MAGA assholes who won’t get vaccinated.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      Seems like a questionable time for Kaiser to screw their employees in salary negotiations. I hope the strike accomplishes something quickly because the healthcare workers are very much needed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/13 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      At Fujian Province 14 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 103 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Putian 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Quanzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.
      • At Xiamen 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 80 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      At Heilongjiang Province 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Harbin 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city. All areas in the city are now at Low Risk.
      • At Suihua 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District).

      Erenhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a worker at a logistics park, found via regular screening. The city has commenced mass screening of all residents.

      Yili Prefecture in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Horgos) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases (2 each at Cocodala & Horgos) at the prefecture.

      At Yunnan Province there currently are 4 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining t, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

          

      On 10/13, China reported 20 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 6 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all crew members off a cargo ship
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & South Korea
      • Guangxi Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from the US, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Russian national coming from Israel
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic), coming from Niger; 8 asymptomatic cases, 2 each coming from Germany & Tanzania, & 1 each from Japan, Lebanon, Cameroon & Rwanda
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Singapore
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from South Korea

      Overall in China, 36 confirmed cases recovered (18 imported), 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (7 imported) & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 960 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 630 active confirmed cases in the country (489 imported), none in serious condition, 370 active asymptomatic cases (358 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 22,561 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/13, 2,225.504M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 1.423M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/14 Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Indonesia).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dr. Omed

      Wait a minute. What’s the daughter doing for a liver after donating hers to her mother?—We each have one, and we can’t live without a liver. Liver donors don’t need their liver, or a vaccine, because they’re dead.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 8,084 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,369,613 cases. It also reports 68 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 27,593 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.22% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.88.

      683 confirmed cases are in ICU,286 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 12,456 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,249,845 patients recovered – 94.5% of the cumulative reported total.

      17 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,641 clusters. 744 clusters are currently active; 4,897 clusters are now inactive.

      8,063 new cases today are local infections. 21 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 207,520 doses of vaccine on 13th October: 51,631 first doses and 153,750 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 46,252,254 doses administered: 24,620,890 first doses and 21,744,866 second doses. 75.4% of the population have received their first dose, while 66.6% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Audrey

      @Dr. Omed: A person can donate just a portion of their liver.  Theirs will then regenerate the removed portion and the segment that was transplanted into the recipient will also grow up to normal liver size.  The process takes approximately 18 months.  I don’t know why livers can do that, but it’s a nice feature!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @debbie:  I read that and was like, “wow, tribalism is a helluva drug”

      Like, seriously? You’re willing to forgo a liver transplant? Ok then…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Also, per that long Covid tweet: this is the main reason why Team Fro has been, and will continue to be, keeping as safe as possible.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      New Deal democrat

      According to 91-Divoc, CA is only 3rd best for new infections. CT is #1, and HI is #2. But PR beats them all. On the negative side, FL is #5, so expect to hear some serious bullish!t from DeSantis.

      Good news: only 3 States have rising trends: CO, MI, and VT. Bad news: VT’s vaccination rate is still not enough to prevent it from being in the top 15 for news infections. And overall, the decline in cases may be slowing down, although it’s tough to tell because holiday reporting issues look like they are still being sorted out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.