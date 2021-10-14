you’ve got a really special psychosis when you’ll trust the doctors to slice you open, root around in there swapping out vital organs like a mechanic changing spark plugs, sew you back up, and dose you with a crazy immunosuppressant cocktail, but not to give you a vaccine https://t.co/2yybqzgG9R — kilgore trout, never attended a decision-point mtg (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 14, 2021





Biden's employer vaccine mandate could be ready as early as next week. It is currently being reviewed by OMB w/@HeidiNBC https://t.co/AC9juoEsqL — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 13, 2021

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine recipients may benefit from a booster, but not from J&J. Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna would be a better choice, according to research from the National Institutes of Health https://t.co/BUQ2ew0RZB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2021

more people are getting vaccinated and fewer people are being harmed by the virus turns out requiring people to do the right thing is an effective step, who knew https://t.co/daNEM0u411 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 14, 2021

Boeing will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 https://t.co/AEUkcHRzUM pic.twitter.com/0tCZwq6KXr — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

======

"The number of weekly reported deaths from #covid19 continues to decline and is now at the lowest level in almost a year”, says @DrTedros at @WHO presser.

"But it’s still an unacceptably high level: almost 50,000 deaths a week, and the real number is certainly higher." — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 13, 2021

“Of course, deaths are highest in the countries and populations with the least access to #covid19 vaccines”, says @DrTedros.

"We ask once again for the countries and companies that control the global supply of #covid19 vaccines to prioritize supply to COVAX and to AVAT now" — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 13, 2021

The Indonesian resort island of Bali is welcoming international travelers to its shops and beaches for the first time in more than a year. They must be vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries and quarantine for five days. https://t.co/kAfALxKlXs — The Associated Press (@AP) October 14, 2021

Travel frenzy in Singapore as borders set to open https://t.co/BjIRI4Yel1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2021

U.S. to ship 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan https://t.co/kmR8Lg4Z6T pic.twitter.com/gUJfJc0cQm — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

Melbourne will exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said, ahead of schedule even though daily infections hit a record the same day https://t.co/zV2eIELmpc pic.twitter.com/o9z44CraM0 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

New Zealand reported its biggest rise in COVID-19 infections in six weeks, with all cases detected in Auckland, raising prospects of a further extension of lockdown restrictions in the country's largest city beyond next week https://t.co/hu41jfBiOl pic.twitter.com/BUzoSOzoWv — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

BREAKING — Russia on Thursday reported a record high number of both new coronavirus cases and deaths. Officials reported 31,299 new coronavirus cases and 986 fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/KsH2wm9Yi8 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 14, 2021

Only a third of Moscow's pensioners have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now they're being offered cash handouts to get the jabhttps://t.co/zlqSfYRd2c — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 13, 2021

Russia says it is ready to donate millions of vaccine doses to the U.N., but the World Health Organization says it does not know yet when it will approve the Sputnik V vaccine. https://t.co/v16XfQb89T — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 13, 2021

Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000 for first time during fourth wave of pandemic https://t.co/dRCWebVov3 pic.twitter.com/L6VJMK7Npk — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

Neo-facists in Italy are exploiting the rage of those protesting against coronavirus vaccinations. Authorities fear more violence in the next few days over COVID-19 workplace rules. https://t.co/z8Rk8pz0x4 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 13, 2021

Infertility. Sterilization. Blood problems. Vaccine misinformation is widespread in Africa, with women in particular believing the rumors and refusing shots. Experts see a wide gender gap and fear African women are the world's least vaccinated population. https://t.co/xXcGZRx7pa pic.twitter.com/m1da5PrZel — The Associated Press (@AP) October 14, 2021

Nigeria orders civil servants to show COVID-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1 https://t.co/fisdSwFBiS pic.twitter.com/psLhEdgoLI — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

Covid-19 in Brazil: 'My mum was used as a guinea pig' https://t.co/r4IGJAxP4Z — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2021

A Brazilian healthcare provider is accused of giving unproven drugs to Covid-19 patients and conducting experiments on elderly people without their relatives’ consent. The allegations have been linked to deaths that, families say, could have been prevented. Katia Castilho’s grief keeps her awake at night. In March, Norberto, her father, was admitted to a public hospital in São Paulo with Covid-19. Brazil, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, was then at the height of its second wave, with daily deaths numbering 4,000. Days later, Ms Castilho’s mother, too, began to show symptoms of the disease. Irene, unlike Norberto, had access to a private healthcare provider, Prevent Senior, one of the country’s largest, with more than half a million customers. The Castilho family contacted the company, and were sent a so-called “Covid Kit”, which included hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, despite there being no scientific evidence that those drugs are beneficial in the treatment of the virus… Meanwhile at the hospital, Irene was kept in a small ward, where staff rarely came to check on her, Ms Castilho says. The sisters took turns to make sure the oxygen mask stayed on. One day, Ms Castilho noticed that nurses were giving Irene a thick solution. She says she was told it was flutamide, a type of hormone used in prostate cancer. Flutamide can potentially lead to liver failure in certain patients, and Irene was a liver cancer survivor. The sisters say they had expressly told the hospital not to give her this drug… A Senate inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic heard allegations that the company was trying to endorse unproven treatments associated with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly dismissed Covid-19… The inquiry also heard the Bolsonaro administration had ignored repeated offers by drug firm Pfizer to sell it 70 million doses of its vaccine. Next Tuesday, the investigation’s final report will be made public, and it could accuse the president of serious misconduct in his response to the pandemic, which has resulted in more than 600,000 deaths…

======

If a rapid test is positive, it is most likely accurate, says @AmeshAA, senior scholar at @JHSPH_CHS. You should assume you have #COVID19, isolate yourself and talk to your doctor, he says. https://t.co/09cED0hsBu — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) October 13, 2021

2. The fact that the study used 2x as much vaccine in the Moderna arm than Moderna is proposing to give people with its booster shot means the Moderna findings have to be taken with a big grain of salt. It's a huge shame. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 13, 2021

4. The list of limitations on the mix-&-match study are sobering. These data point in a direction. But to paraphrase @matthewherper, they aren't a lot to make policy on. pic.twitter.com/1Fs2aVX1Jz — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 13, 2021

WHO announces a new expert group to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic & other outbreaks. The agency named 26 scientists to a new advisory body, a group that includes scientists from the US, China & 24 other nations https://t.co/Fm24YCnFOc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2021

China to test tens of thousands of Wuhan blood samples in Covid probe. The samples are from blood banks. The store of ~200k samples—including those from the closing months of 2019—might be a possible source that explains when SARSCoV2 crossed to humans https://t.co/EPki2FU6sN pic.twitter.com/gjRnT4UQqh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 14, 2021

Moderna has no plans to share its mRNA Covid vaccine formula. Instead of sharing, Moderna executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is key to increasing the global supply.

WHO & NGOs have pressed Moderna to share the formula https://t.co/kV602jflxe pic.twitter.com/8EVLuDGmzQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 14, 2021

How many people get 'long Covid?' More than half, according to new Penn State research:

-More than half had fatigue, fever or pain

-6 in 10 had lung abnormalities

-Chest pain common

– ~1 in 4 had difficulty concentrating

– ~1 in 3 had anxiety disordershttps://t.co/LeZdlFCiUV pic.twitter.com/jLOIIXLu2C — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2021

======

A year and a half into the pandemic that has killed 700,000 people in the U.S., families of COVID-19 patients are asking hospitals to rethink visitor policies, saying they're being denied the right to be with loved ones at a crucial time. https://t.co/csGS9ypCuz — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2021

Maine can bar religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules https://t.co/domhGUlzHQ pic.twitter.com/cSmDd6mXtl — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2021

Here are the @IHME_UW projections for Texas, placing us at around 80,000 deaths by the end of 2021. California pretty close, but of course California has a population of 40 million compared to Texas at 29 million https://t.co/yoRbVmLtLb — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 12, 2021

Spending every waking hour trying to save lives here in the Lone Star State — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 12, 2021

"I've been covering the NBA now for almost 25 years. This is some of the stupidest nonsense I've ever seen. Just flat-out stupid."@stephenasmith reacts to the latest reports on Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/zmAGP2oM3x — First Take (@FirstTake) October 13, 2021

Irving’s defenders say, hold our beers… (h/t Defector)

… Irving has made more than $160 million over his NBA contracts and has a massive Nike shoe endorsement deal, so those who know Irving understand he is not driven right now by money, nor cares for inheriting more, but rather the stand for larger issues in his mind that need his support. He’s a seven-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA member and former Rookie of the Year who now stands to lose over $200 million by deciding to use his platform to stand up for his stance of each and every person being able to decide for themselves on whether they should take the vaccine without impacts on job statuses. However, the fact of the matter is there are consequences for being unvaccinated in some industries and municipalities. Just as Irving wants to stick with his principle belief on the matter, policies and requirements are subject to local and federal governments…