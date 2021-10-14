On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Arches: Southern Utah near Moab. We stayed at Dead Horse Point State Park.

There are roughly 2,000 arches in the park. They’re like gators in Florida – they don’t count them unless they’re at least three feet wide (three feet long for gators). By a seat-of-the-pants count, we have about 1,975 to go to see all of them.

I expected to see arches, of course, but I didn’t expect to see so many interesting rock formations. One thing about the west – because of the limited rainfall, there’s not a lot of vegetation and forests to prevent you from seeing how the landscape was formed. It’s really easy to start learning about the deposition, uplifts, and faulting in the Colorado Plateau as you drive from park to park in Arizona and Utah.

We spent 1 1/2 days here. Our first attempt was Sunday on Memorial Day weekend. We got there at 9:30 to see a signboard saying “Park Is Full. Come back in 2 to 3 hours.” So we did some grocery shopping in Moab, headed back to the campsite, and toured the state park. On Memorial Day we went to Canyonlands, where we only had a half-hour wait at the entrance. The next day we got up early, got to Arches at 8:15 and waited a half hour. On our second visit we arrived at 4:00 with almost no line. My conclusion? The park info and guidebooks say get there early. I say, sleep late and get there around 2:30 or so after the early birds have cleared out. The line will be shorter and you’ll still have six hours of daylight in the summer.