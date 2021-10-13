Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go…

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go…

19 Comments

… To a near approximation (close enough for media purposes) of space. And after fifty years of girdle jokes, he seems to be — how to phrase it? — secure in his own skin. Age hath its privileges!

When Shatner boards Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18 in Texas at around dawn Wednesday, his one small step into the craft creates one of the ultimate crossover stories of our era.

It’s about space and exploration, sure, and certainly about capitalism and billionaires and questions of economic equity. But it’s also about popular culture and marketing and entertainment and nostalgia and hope and Manifest Destiny and, and, and … well, you get the idea.

“What will I see when I’m out there?” Shatner wondered last week, talking to Anderson Cooper on CNN. An equally valid question is this: What will WE see when he’s out there?

It will be a complex blend of human dreams superimposed upon technology and hope, braggadocio and cash, and the notion that space travel elevates us — all orchestrated by a company under criticism for what some call the decidedly un-utopian, tech-bro ways that it operates…

We live in an era where the fictional and the real have an intricate relationship, and sometimes it’s hard to separate them. Something like this, a collision of dreams and real-life ambition and achievement, couldn’t have a more effective ambassador than the outsized personality that is William Shatner.

“I was there last week rehearsing, whatever they call it,” Shatner told Anderson Cooper.

“Training I think is what they call it,” Cooper said, to which Shatner responded: “I think of it as rehearsal.”…

Meanwhile, for the rest of us:

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Grab some headphones or earmuffs or cotton balls. The sounds of RWNJ heads exploding will be Krakatoaesque.

      DC Comics announced Monday that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is coming out as bisexual in a comic scheduled for November, marking a landmark moment for the publisher. Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman after his father, Clark Kent. Source

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am far from being a Trekkie or Trekker or whatever the correct term is, so I’m a bit surprised at how chuffed I am over Shatner’s enterprise. Wishing him and the crew a safe launch, a happy trip, and a gentle landing.

      🖖

    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Wife is talking gloomily again about possibly needing to expatriate. Thinks it highly likely that we wind up with Trump or a Trumpy clone as dictator, primarily based on the sentiments of white women.

      The continued coddling of and catering to that 30% demographic lump that’s rooted in the filthy derangement of Borderer culture is spelling out our national doom. White women, being the worst, seem really susceptible to the messaging.

    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @NotMax:

      I’ve always thought of Superman as being necessarily celibate. I mean, you know, who could survive that?

    7. 7.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Technically, Jemison was an astronaut before she appeared on Star Trek, so Shatner’s the first one to do it the other way around.

      If you ask me, Jemison’s achievement is more impressive because she did it the hard way.

    8. 8.

      Geminid

      Speaking of rocket power, Stacey Abrams will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s populous Tidewater area this Sunday. Abrams will appear with McAuliffe at three Norfolk churches and headline a “Souls to the Polls” event. Black people are 20% of Virginia’s population. Their votes are the foundation of Virginia Democrats’ recent success, so Abams could really help.

      Hopefully, a Governor McAuliffe can return the favor when Abrams has her rematch with cheatin’ Brian Kemp next year. Georgians need a good Governor, and Abrams could be a great one.

    16. 16.

      Ken

      I might try those VR sims in that last tweet. It’s certainly the only way I’ll ever visit the ISS or the moon, and possibly the only way any of us primates will ever see anything outside the orbit of Mars (and I’m not that confident about Mars).

      Go forth, robot friends! Have a nice trip and send back lots of pictures!

