Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Just a few bad apples.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Too inconsequential to be sued

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I really should read my own blog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Canyonlands National Park

On The Road – frosty – Canyonlands National Park

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

Canyonlands: Southern Utah near Moab. We stayed at Dead Horse Point State Park.

Not a big surprise, but this is a park with a lot of overlooks of canyons. It’s a park where if you want to get away from the main scenic drive to down into the canyons you’ll need a 4×4 … and not our Jeep Grand Cherokee. Something with some real clearance, off-road tires, and a spare tire lashed to the roof along with a couple of jerrycans and some water.

There are four sections to the park, Island in the Sky near Moab (which we went to), Needles, about 100 miles to the south, The Maze, which is only accessible by aforesaid 4x4s, and the rivers (Green and Colorado) with some Class V rapids inaccessible from land.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 6
May 31, 2021

View from Shafer Canyon Overlook. La Sal mountains in the distance.

On The Road - frosty - Some Park 8
May 31, 2021

Shafer Trail “…mostly used by daring four-wheelers and energetic mountain bikers.” The mountain bikers we saw were heading uphill through the switchbacks, very slowly, going 1,400 feet from the main trail to the rim.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 5
May 31, 2021

Crazy people at the Shafer Overlook taking selfies. My conclusion after reading “Death in the Grand Canyon” was that there are two main risk factors for falling off the rim: photography and testosterone…. we might have to add selfie sticks to the list.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 4
May 31, 2021

Mesa Arch. Don’t look for solitude communing with nature here. The trail to the arch is one of the most popular in the park. People line up to take their pictures under the arch.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 3
May 31, 2021

I waited until it was my turn, shooed a couple of people away and got a picture of the arch.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 2
May 31, 2021

Grand View Point overlook. The plateau is White Rim Sandstone, a harder cap rock more resistant to erosion than the underlying rock.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park 1
May 31, 2021

Grand View Point overlook, looking back to Dead Horse Point in the distance. The view from the rim here was definitely grand, and impossible to do justice to with a photograph.

On The Road - frosty - Canyonlands National Park
May 31, 2021

Upheaval Dome. This is the end of the trail to the first overlook. We were fortunate to meet up with hikers coming back from the more strenuous second overlook trail who told us the view wasn’t any better. The site is a circular depression two miles wide from either a meteorite strike or a collapsed salt dome. Even though no one has found extraterrestrial minerals, the meteorite theory is winning because of the deformation of the rock in the center.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.