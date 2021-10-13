Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Let there be snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Most Welcome News

Most Welcome News

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

This is fabulous news:

Lawmakers who sit on the panel said they are prepared to pursue criminal charges against witnesses like Bannon who have balked at cooperating.

“We are completely of one mind that if people refuse to respond to questions without justification that we will hold them in criminal contempt and refer them to the Justice Department,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the panel, said in an interview Tuesday.

To proceed with a criminal contempt charge, the full committee must meet, which is unlikely this week but lawmakers will probably signal their intention to proceed to seek contempt charges, said a person familiar with the process who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

Negotiations between Clark’s legal team and the committee did not proceed as rapidly as the panel hoped, according to a person familiar with the conversations, which resulted in the subpoena being issued Wednesday.

The committee is seeking documents and a deposition from Clark by Oct. 29.

Fortunately for us, it looks like Schiff and other members of the committee seem to understand the gravity of the situation and how tenuous our shit is right now. We are on the edge of the precipice, and if this is not dealt with, I am firmly of the belief that things are over. One party openly embraces chaos and treason, whether you want to believe it or not.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ajabu
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • dm
  • Geminid
  • hrprogressive
  • Kirk Spencer
  • Mike in NC
  • raven
  • SmallAxe
  • Suzanne
  • topclimber
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      • Rufus T. Firefly : Gentlemen, Chicolini here may talk like an idiot, and look like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you: he really is an idiot. I implore you, send him back to his father and brothers, who are waiting for him with open arms in the penitentiary. I suggest that we give him ten years in Leavenworth, or eleven years in Twelveworth.

        Chicolini : I’ll tell you what I’ll do: I’ll take five and ten in Woolworth.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ajabu

      I’m right with you, Cole. It’s my firm belief that if the Republicans ever get a foothold again in the federal government this country is finished. Completely. Permanently.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kirk Spencer

      @debbie: There is a very slight possibility of perp walks. It’s just, remember this is a white male with political connections so don’t wager anything on it.

      But hope? no, it’s not too much to have that hope.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, October 9 @Hakeem Jeffries:

             Every single sycophant who defies a January 6 subpoena must be held in criminal contempt.

      I don’t think Jeffries is just talking tough here.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SmallAxe

      They should start rolling up the non administration stop the steal leaders now and flip em. Ali Alexander numero uno, change tactics get results. We don’t have time for the delay bs

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mike in NC

      Brannon should be locked up and forced to shower more than once a month.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hrprogressive

      Only if this bears fruit in the form of cuffs and a perp walk will this actually be material.

      I am open to the possibility of it happening, but I’m also skeptical enough to believe that outcome is not super likely.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Schiff was on PSAmerica the other day.  He seems very aware of the stakes of our current situation.  He’s definitely in fight-like-hell mode and urges us all to be, as well.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.