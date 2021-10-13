This is fabulous news:

Lawmakers who sit on the panel said they are prepared to pursue criminal charges against witnesses like Bannon who have balked at cooperating.

“We are completely of one mind that if people refuse to respond to questions without justification that we will hold them in criminal contempt and refer them to the Justice Department,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the panel, said in an interview Tuesday.

To proceed with a criminal contempt charge, the full committee must meet, which is unlikely this week but lawmakers will probably signal their intention to proceed to seek contempt charges, said a person familiar with the process who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

Negotiations between Clark’s legal team and the committee did not proceed as rapidly as the panel hoped, according to a person familiar with the conversations, which resulted in the subpoena being issued Wednesday.

The committee is seeking documents and a deposition from Clark by Oct. 29.