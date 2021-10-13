Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Accountability, motherfuckers.

No one could have predicted…

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The revolution will be supervised.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Good luck with your asparagus.

More Pandemic Reads : No End to the Tragedies

my first inclination is to suggest that rural people have, in part, done this to themselves, but *preventing* those outcomes is part of what you elect a fucking governor to do, even if tucker carlson tells them to do otherwise.

the shallow answer is “fucked around, found out”, but a lot of republican governors have the blood of covid dead all over their hands, and before we blame ol’ jim down the road who listens to OANN 14h a day, let’s look at the people who swore oaths to protect their people.

abbott or noem or tate or desantis or [fill in the blank] basically did nothing to help prevent these outcomes because they’re more interested in guest spots on fox news than they are interested in governing their state or protecting the people who live in it from harm.

it’s not that these governors didn’t act aggressively enough — they acted aggressively *in opposition to protective measures that were clearly successful elsewhere*.

not enough gets made about the fact that all of these governors simply do whatever conservative media tells them because they have no ideas or thoughts of their own. they’re all weak, and they’re all following the leader because they are weak and stupid, and bad at politics.

so, yes, there’s some personal and individual choice at play here, but *good* politicians know how to direct that energy. all of these people are bad at politics along with everything else they’re bad at. telling people what they want to hear is easy.

this is what’s wrong with horserace coverage and wrong with the entire “win the news cycle” way of covering politics. it rewards cowards who do what pundits tell them to do. it punishes elected officials who do what needs to be done.

… Moderated by Science reporter Jon Cohen, the online debate brought together scientists from both sides of the issue. Linfa Wang, a bat coronavirus researcher at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, is convinced the virus originated in nature. Evolutionary virologist Michael Worobey of the University of Arizona said he had kept an open mind from the start. He signed a May letter in Science asking for more serious investigation of the lab-leak theory but now strongly leans toward a natural origin.

On the other side were evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center—who said he considers a lab origin “highly plausible”—and Alina Chan, a postdoctoral fellow at the Broad Institute who specializes in genetic engineering. Chan, who has become one of the most visible proponents of the lab-leak idea and has co-authored a book on the origins issue, paraphrased comedian Jon Stewart to explain why she believes it is just too much of a coincidence that the pandemic began so close to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV): “In 2019, a novel SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome] coronavirus, with a novel genetic modification, appeared in a city where there’s a lab studying novel SARS coronaviruses with novel genetic modifications.”

The hourlong discussion touched on many issues including China’s lack of transparency, biosafety procedures at WIV, the possible roles of the Chinese wildlife trade and the Huanan seafood market in spreading the virus, and the implications of a new study reporting the discovery of the closest relatives of SARS-CoV-2 so far, in bats in a cave in Laos, which Wang argued shows potentially dangerous coronaviruses are common in nature…

From a much longer, informative, thread:

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      In the beginning of any pandemic, we have 4 options for what could happen:
      1) continually occurring disease, with small or large surges
      2) local elimination of disease
      3) global eradication of disease
      4) complete extinction of the pathogen

      5) Human extinction.

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Excellent articles, Anne Laurie.

      I look forward to reading about Mrs. Giacopini.  And Mangy Jay in FP.  And the Hubei bats.  Thank you.

    3. 3.

      Cmorenc

      No matter how strong the evidence presented that covid spread to humans from a natural animal host in wuhan, fox and murdoch are going to insistently present that it originated in a bioweapons lab in wuhan vis genetic manipulation, because that supports the political narrative they are pushing wrt china and responsibility for the pandemic’s consequences for the us population.  Never mind that they simultaneously push the narrative that the covid pandemic is overblown hype such that government efforts to limit contagion are needless repugnant infringements on personal freedom.

    4. 4.

      Doug R

      Two of the lowest vaccination spots in Canada: a rural area in Manitoba and a rural area in Alberta. Both with LOTS of Mennonites.
      As the descendent of Mennonites, I am ashamed of the hubris of these people.

    5. 5.

      Fair Economist

      I have always thought, based on the sequence information showing substantial evolution *between* bat and human, and the evolutionary advantages of jumping from a farmed species, that this jumped from bats to some farm animal, and, years later, from there to us. But I hadn’t been aware that China had raccoon dog farms (the #1 suspect for an intermediate host) within a few miles of a HUGE population of wild bats.

      I think the Chinese government thinks the same thing I do. Why else would they shut down those farms? And, frankly, pushing the nonsense claim that it originated out of China is probably just an attempt to muddy the waters. They don’t want to admit they were so *outrageously* irresponsible as to provide a bat-to-human evolutionary runway after SARS1 showed how dangerous these bat viruses could be. I wouldn’t even be surprised if the CCP is even boosting the “lab leak” speculation, because they know it’s not actually *true* and so won’t cause trouble for them, but revealing that it got here via animal farms could cause them a lot of trouble.

    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Well, the totally predictable, not to say inevitable, has happened. My youngest brother — the RWNJ, flat-earth-believing, vaccine-refusing brother — has been down with flulike symptoms for about ten days, and finally took a Covid test last night. Yup, you guessed it. He tested positive.

      I love him dearly, and obviously I hope it proves to be a mild case with full recovery, but I’m having real anger issues right now. I’m simply furious.

    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      @SiubhanDuinne:   Does RWNJ bro have a pulse oximeter?  What are his oxygen levels looking like?

      Need to inform Mr. Genius that lung damage can occur long before he is aware he is in trouble.

      My sympathies, SD.  Keep us posted.

    12. 12.

      Nelle

      @Doug R: Another Mennonite person here.  How many of us are there, lurking about.  Kent is another.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nelle

      @Elizabelle: At the very beginning, a doc friend of mine told me to buy a pulse oximeter.  My husband thought I was over-reacting, but it has brought much peace of mind from time to time.  Worth every penny.

    15. 15.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      not enough gets made about the fact that all of these governors simply do whatever conservative media tells them because they have no ideas or thoughts of their own. they’re all weak, and they’re all following the leader because they are weak and stupid, and bad at politics.

      so, yes, there’s some personal and individual choice at play here, but *good* politicians know how to direct that energy. all of these people are bad at politics along with everything else they’re bad at. telling people what they want to hear is easy.

      this is what’s wrong with horserace coverage and wrong with the entire “win the news cycle” way of covering politics. it rewards cowards who do what pundits tell them to do. it punishes elected officials who do what needs to be done.

      The other thing wrong with horserace coverage is that it puts bad faith statements and ideas on a par with actual, you know, *reality*.

      There is simply no rational argument, even from a libertarian perspective, for calling sensible pandemic restrictions an impingement on freedom. The government can, and should, prevent people from becoming mobile bio-weapons labs that will infect others.

      We’ve now learned that the Republicans can be in a situation in which the truth is trivially obvious, and they’ll still lie, confident that no one will be crass enough to point out that they are, literally causing the deaths of people. And what excuse do they have? “Duh, well, y’all can’t *point* to the *specific* people I’m killing, which means, uh… oh RIGHT, I didn’t kill them, because I only did it INDIRECTLY.”

      Alas, this has been true in the US for a long time – political actors *can* kill people, and no one of consequence will give a damn, so long as the people who die can’t have their deaths tied *directly* to the actions of the political actors. (I’m including, e.g.,  lobbyists who urge Congress to allow their johns to poison people, and, of course, the companies that hired the lobbyists, etc., as part of the “Get Out Of Responsibility, Free!” cardholders.)

      Anyway: yeah, in lalaland, “Republicans want to take health insurance from 20 million, which means some of those people will die” is far too shrill and nasty and partisan, even if – stop me if you heard this before – even *IF* they did it within a couple years of a deadly global pandemic.

    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      I haven’t the faintest idea about his oxygen levels or any other details. I think he would have said if he were going to be hospitalised or under a specific course of treatment, but right now I can’t talk to him or send him an email. I’m too mad, and would likely say things I’d end up regretting. Thanks for your good thoughts.

    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I can’t read it, but he claims Biden’s approval is in the low 40s. I thought he was up to 50 again?

      It sounds like a BJ thread, basically.

    21. 21.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: Sounds like his usual concern trolling to me. The sausage is being made on the infrastructure bill so of course he wants to throw poisoned peanuts from the peanut gallery.

    22. 22.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      John Harwood
      @JohnJHarwood
      ·39m
      new CNN poll on how Americans view Biden’s performance in office:
      50% approve
      49% disapprove
      largely unchanged from August and September polls

      Reply
    28. 28.

      zhena gogolia

      This morning I’ve been enjoying a YouTube video of a Soviet evening news program from October 1987. It seems so benign. Dam-building, record harvests. They even report on the Loch Ness monster.

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Today’s paper looks at regional zip codes with lowest vaccination rates and all have a very high percentage of voters who were yes on the Newsom recall. i.e., least surprising correlation ever.

      Common clay, salt of the earth, morons.

    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      The states are mostly those who refused Medicaid expansion. The result of that has been the decimation of rural health care in this country.

      Yet, they continue to vote for them.

      Governors who push ‘solutions’ pushed by rich donors…

      but, won’t push the FREE VACCINE.

      AND, purposefully try and tie the hands of those in government who want to put in protective measures against COVID.

      Then, combine that with their refusal to vaccinate, even though their Orange Savior is fully vaccinated.

    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      it’s not that these governors didn’t act aggressively enough — they acted aggressively *in opposition to protective measures that were clearly successful elsewhere*.

      Exactly. We should look on this as a war between America (and the world, really, but that won’t rouse the flag-humpers) and the coronavirus. And these people have unquestionably sided with the damned virus.

      They are traitors to America. It’s that simple.

    34. 34.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      They’re probably happy with 50, as much shit as he’s had to deal with. I still wish they’d crow about the economy more. Normies aren’t economists! They’ll be like “you know, it IS good”. It is. Brag!

    35. 35.

      Cermet

      Protein hunger is universal among primates and just something that is so innate there is no way we won’t eat just about any animal – and as AGW along with growing population, the need to tap any/all sources is overwhelming. As for an idea intermediate host, those are pigs. In fact, the great pandemic of 1918 most likely got started from a pig farm in Kanas that was situated along a major migatory bird route (with nearby ponds the ducks loved and provided pigs drinking water; then there was a nearby military training base. The perfect storm.)

    36. 36.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m not saying to kick your brother when down with an “I told you so,” but it seems like this is the kind of moment to mention that “mild” through “moderate” doesn’t mean what people generally think. If you have horrible aches, food and drink suddenly have no taste, or altered tastes, if you’re coughing so hard you sometimes think you broke a rib, if the last time  you got up, you had to balance yourself off a wall, and realized you have to pretty much stay in bed before you fall… but your sats were 92+, that’s not a “serious” case (which means “requiring hospitalization”).

      What’s even crazier is, there are now multiple meds that can provide protection *if* it’s caught early, and so many people are in denial that they won’t ever be helped by them.

      And I’ll tell you, you can blame Trump, and Desantis and Abbott, and a whole bunch of others, but save your deepest scorn for every Republican who knew their fellow Republicans were taking actions that would kill Americans (or, if we must, “American citizens”), and failed to speak up.

      *Those* are the foulest of the foul. They are the ones who sit by and say “I don’t want to go out on a limb, and preach overthrowing an election… but if it *works*, I don’t want to be shut out of the goodies!” Of course, they already were cool with “I don’t want to go out on a limb and criticize TFGs handling of the pandemic… but if it works, I’m sure I can protect me, and my own, and sure, people will die, but I don’t want to be shut out of the goodies!”

      That is, in fact, one of the jobs of the press: to hold up the mirror of truth. And it’s the one they’ve decided they can throw away. I wonder if they’ll ever look in the mirror of their own truth, and see how they are, in fact, a bit more responsible than the “who cares, I won’t scream in favor, but if it works, I want my goodies!” Republicans. Those journalists are spiking real, important stories that should be in the public eye – the Republicans are just venal little toads, with minds, hearts, and spirits, too pathetic to remind them they’re supposed to be public servants. Cowards, the lot of them.

    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Kay

      He does a good job crowing, I think. I think they are focused on getting the BBB bills finished. Then I expect a major roadshow, especially in the spring.

    39. 39.

      Ksmiami

      @Baud: nah as bad as pandemics are, unlike a large NEO impact (e.l.e level) or super intelligent AI taking over, there are always survivors…

    40. 40.

      Ksmiami

      @SiubhanDuinne: tell him to go to a hospital before he gets worse. Part of the reason we have such bad outcomes from Covid hospitalization is people wait until they’re too sick to actually help…

    41. 41.

      NotMax

      @zhena gogolia

      A troika from the before times:

      1) In a prison, two inmates share their experience.

      “What did they arrest you for?” one of them asks. “Was it a political or common crime?”

      “Of course political. I’m a plumber. They summoned me to the district Party committee to fix the sewage pipes. I looked and said, ‘Hey, the entire system requires replacement.’ So, they gave me seven years.”

      2) A man walks into a shop. He asks the clerk, “You don’t have any meat?” The clerk says, “No, here we don’t have any fish. The shop that doesn’t have any meat is across the street.”

      3) A nervous man came to the KGB. “My talking parrot disappeared.”

      “This is not our case. Go to the criminal police.”

      “Excuse me. Of course I know that I have to go to them. I am here just to tell you officially that I disagree with the parrot.”
      :)

    43. 43.

      Old School

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      My sympathies.  My RWNJ brother-in-law, his wife and two kids all tested positive for COVID a few weeks back.  The nephew in his early 20s was hit the hardest, but thankfully they all seem to be getting better.  Here’s hoping your brother bounces back too.

      Of course, my mother-in-law now argues that we can get together with the family for Christmas because they’ll all be immune during that time.

    45. 45.

      Ken

      i would like more cable news hosts who invite the governors with large rural populations (which is most of them) to ask those governors what they are doing to address this.

      “We’re banning all vaccinations, and are confident there soon won’t be any difference between rural and urban death rates.”

