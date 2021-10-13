A 6-hr drive from Wuhan, @mstandaert saw human traffic into bat caves & shuttered civet farms that supplied Wuhan markets. New details in The Washington Post on a potential natural pathway for the coronavirus, in the same province as the initial outbreak: https://t.co/DyLFqFF2gK — Eva Dou (@evadou) October 11, 2021

Not far from the caves in Enshi, farms for civets & other wildlife now stand abandoned. This area had been a source of wildlife for Wuhan markets, and it’s unclear if the animals were tested. “They were released back into the woods,” one farmer said (Photos by @mstandaert) pic.twitter.com/3xexiK4Apn — Eva Dou (@evadou) October 11, 2021

Primetta Giacopini lived a life of adventure: She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, escaped Italy during the war, built a life for herself in Connecticut. Then this month, at age 105, her life ended the way it began: in a pandemic. https://t.co/ju3jSx8U1G — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021

When Giacopini was two years old and living in Connecticut, her mother died of the flu. It was 1918, and the flu pandemic would go on to kill about 675,000 Americans. https://t.co/UVbAh8gfrD pic.twitter.com/tc6DXXdZIN — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021





Sent to her ancestral homeland of Italy after her mother’s death, Giacopini eventually fell in love with a fighter pilot who then died in the war. She left Italy after being warned that Americans could be targeted by Mussolini. https://t.co/RBQIfYBULy — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

Despite being vaccinated, Giacopini caught COVID-19 earlier this month at age 105. Had she not caught the coronavirus, “I think my mother would have been around quite a bit longer,” said her daughter, Dorene Giacopini. “She was a fighter.” https://t.co/4rqDuIYCML — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

The U.S. death toll from the Spanish flu pandemic was eclipsed this month by the number of Americans killed by the coronavirus. At a time when the world had one-quarter of the population it does now, the flu pandemic killed 50 million people globally. https://t.co/Yw2r9mymPF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

i would like more cable news hosts who invite the governors with large rural populations (which is most of them) to ask those governors what they are doing to address this. https://t.co/uSy0au3Aac — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 30, 2021

my first inclination is to suggest that rural people have, in part, done this to themselves, but *preventing* those outcomes is part of what you elect a fucking governor to do, even if tucker carlson tells them to do otherwise. the shallow answer is “fucked around, found out”, but a lot of republican governors have the blood of covid dead all over their hands, and before we blame ol’ jim down the road who listens to OANN 14h a day, let’s look at the people who swore oaths to protect their people. abbott or noem or tate or desantis or [fill in the blank] basically did nothing to help prevent these outcomes because they’re more interested in guest spots on fox news than they are interested in governing their state or protecting the people who live in it from harm. it’s not that these governors didn’t act aggressively enough — they acted aggressively *in opposition to protective measures that were clearly successful elsewhere*. not enough gets made about the fact that all of these governors simply do whatever conservative media tells them because they have no ideas or thoughts of their own. they’re all weak, and they’re all following the leader because they are weak and stupid, and bad at politics. not enough gets made about the fact that all of these governors simply do whatever conservative media tells them because they have no ideas or thoughts of their own. they’re all weak, and they’re all following the leader because they are weak and stupid, and bad at politics. so, yes, there’s some personal and individual choice at play here, but *good* politicians know how to direct that energy. all of these people are bad at politics along with everything else they’re bad at. telling people what they want to hear is easy. this is what’s wrong with horserace coverage and wrong with the entire “win the news cycle” way of covering politics. it rewards cowards who do what pundits tell them to do. it punishes elected officials who do what needs to be done.

good luck getting them in front of anyone other than a television camera. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 30, 2021

I wrote a piece for Foreign Policy about infectious disease control in a liberal society, in which I addressed two questions: 1. are mandates & other restrictions on individual behavior new? (no) & 2. can they justified within liberalism? (yes). https://t.co/Eo7aQ7itdz — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) October 2, 2021

Now compare that fraught ratio between individual burden & harm prevention to something like a vaccine mandate for workplaces. Justifying the latter seems like child’s play, in comparison. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) October 2, 2021

You can actually have a normal scientific debate about the origins of the pandemic without shouting matches and Twitter vitriol. It was long overdue and fascinating to watch. Kudos to @sciencecohen for organizing and moderating. https://t.co/UMITpkAYLm pic.twitter.com/8G05ofibE3 — Martin Enserink (@martinenserink) October 1, 2021

… Moderated by Science reporter Jon Cohen, the online debate brought together scientists from both sides of the issue. Linfa Wang, a bat coronavirus researcher at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, is convinced the virus originated in nature. Evolutionary virologist Michael Worobey of the University of Arizona said he had kept an open mind from the start. He signed a May letter in Science asking for more serious investigation of the lab-leak theory but now strongly leans toward a natural origin. On the other side were evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center—who said he considers a lab origin “highly plausible”—and Alina Chan, a postdoctoral fellow at the Broad Institute who specializes in genetic engineering. Chan, who has become one of the most visible proponents of the lab-leak idea and has co-authored a book on the origins issue, paraphrased comedian Jon Stewart to explain why she believes it is just too much of a coincidence that the pandemic began so close to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV): “In 2019, a novel SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome] coronavirus, with a novel genetic modification, appeared in a city where there’s a lab studying novel SARS coronaviruses with novel genetic modifications.” The hourlong discussion touched on many issues including China’s lack of transparency, biosafety procedures at WIV, the possible roles of the Chinese wildlife trade and the Huanan seafood market in spreading the virus, and the implications of a new study reporting the discovery of the closest relatives of SARS-CoV-2 so far, in bats in a cave in Laos, which Wang argued shows potentially dangerous coronaviruses are common in nature…

In the beginning of any pandemic, we have 4 options for what could happen: 1) continually occurring disease, with small or large surges

2) local elimination of disease

3) global eradication of disease

4) complete extinction of the pathogen pic.twitter.com/7ggTAIpdMs — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) October 1, 2021