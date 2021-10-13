Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Re-Grounded

Late Night Open Thread: Re-Grounded

by | 23 Comments

Hand to goddess, I originally started this morning’s Open Thread Friday the 13th falls on a Wednesday this month… but I was afraid Murphy the Trickster God would jinx things…

As an aside, one of the underrated moments in Galaxy Quest, IMO, is Alan Rickman’s eternally-grousing-highly-trained-Shakesperian’s heartbroken realization, while interacting with an actual alien, that the pop-cult action hero he despised himself for playing turned out to be more important than any Hamlet or MacBeth he might’ve done. Maybe that wasn’t an affectionate jibe at the Shatner we Trekkies remember from back in the 1970s, but then…

Hey, bucket list accomplished!

    23 Comments

    1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I would hardly call ~68 miles up “space”, but at least it was higher than that Red Bull dude went to when he jumped down to Earth from “space”.

    2.

      Burnspbesq

      Night six of CONCACAF World Cup Qualitying.

      USA 2-1 Costa Rica
      Canada 4-1 Panama
      Honduras 0-2 Jamaica
      2nd half, El Salvador 0-1 Mexico

      If the Mexico result holds, they will lead the group by three points over USA. USA and Mexico play in Cincinnati on November 12.

    3.

      JoyceH

      It struck me today that the moon landing happened after the last episode of original Trek aired. For those of us who watched Trek in first run, did you even imagine that in 2021 we wouldn’t even have reached Mars yet? I hope we’ve finished the hiatus and heading back to space again. Because I’ve decided I want to go into space when I’m 90, too.

    6.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):   You mean Shatner or the Red Bull dude?

      When I show a graph of the temperature structure  of the atmosphere in class, I often point out where Red Bull Dude jumped from.  It is at the lower end of the y-axis.

    8.

      Another Scott

      @Jerzy Russian: Felix’s jump actually provided useful information even if it wasn’t from “space”.  Bezos’s joyride was great for Bill, but doesn’t really teach us anything.

      SpaceSafetyMagazine:

      On October 14, 2012, Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner stepped out of his fiberglass Red Bull Stratos capsule, 39,045 m above sea level, jumped, and survived the hostile near-space environment. At sea level, average barometric pressure is 760 mmHg and temperature is 20 °C, conditions that humans have been adapted to for thousands of years. But at 39 km, pressure and temperature are extremely low, 3.26 mmHg and -57°C tem­perature respectively, conditions fatal to exposed humans.

      What protected Baumgartner from these conditions? A portable Earth-like environment called a pressure suit, which is a specially designed piece of technology that kept the pressure around his body something like what a normal human would experience at 11 km. At that altitude, atmosphere is about one percent of the ground-level air pressure that the human physiology is specifically adapted to for the normal functioning of the brain, heart, and lungs. Protected only by his special suit ensemble – 45 kg pressurized suit and 3.6 kg helmet – Baumgartner’s successful stratospheric jump demonstrates humans can survive lethally thin atmosphere and intense cold of near-space at an altitude of 39 km. Baumgartner became the skydiver to achieve the highest parachute jump and the first human to break the sound barrier outside a plane.

      “One of the unknowns is how a human body will react [to] approaching supersonic speeds,” Baumgartner explained in advance of the jump. “The effects of the transition to supersonic velocity and back again are not known. This is just one of the things we hope to learn.” Baumgartner went on to ponder some of the advances that could be made as a result of his jump: “Maybe one day it will be possible to bring astronauts home safely from space if their spacecraft malfunctions. It sounds like a sci-fi scenario, but aeronautics is definitely moving in that direction. So data showing how my body responds throughout the mission will be valuable information for researchers.”

      Spacecraft, of course, go much, much faster than balloons, so re-entry is a huge problem not addressed by Felix’s jump…

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jerzy Russian:

      LOL, both honestly. I lost a ton of respect for Shatner (well, what little I had) when he started hosting a show for RT. As for the Red Bull guy, well:

      In October 2012, when Baumgartner was asked in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung whether a political career was an option for his future life, he stated that the “example of Arnold Schwarzenegger” showed that “you can’t move anything in a democracy” and that he would opt for a “moderate dictatorship […] led by experienced personalities coming from the private (sector of the) economy”. He finally stated that he “didn’t want to get involved in politics.”

      On 6 November 2012, Baumgartner was convicted of battery and was fined €1500 after slapping the face of a Greek truck driver, following a petty argument between the two men.

      In January 2016, Baumgartner provoked a stir of critical news coverage in his home country after posting several critical remarks against refugees and recommending the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the Nobel Peace Prize. Later on, Baumgartner endorsed the presidential candidate of the right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria, Norbert Hofer. On 13 July 2016, Facebook deleted his fan page of 1.5 million fans. Baumgartner subsequently claimed that he must have become “too uncomfortable” for “political elites”.

      After Austrian authorities refused to grant sports tax breaks to Baumgartner, he moved to Arbon, Switzerland, whereupon his house in Salzburg and his helicopter were seized.

    10.

      Poe Larity

      @JoyceH: Everyone was gloating about the landing and I was playing on the lawn looking at the moon wondering what the fuss was about. The Enterprise was out visiting planets. Earth seemed primative even then.

      We can’t even make good Star Trek shows now, how would we get to Mars?

    11.

      Hungry Joe

      @JoyceH: I don’t think any of us are going much of anywhere. It’ll take too damn long, and be too expensive (and too dangerous) to pull off more than a few small-scale trips to Mars. People all but went nuts in their own homes during the worst of the pandemic; romantic and cool as it seems on paper, a voyage to Mars means months in a very small vessel with just a handful of people, followed by many months in small-ish Martian pods. They’ll be climbing the Martian walls. Want to go for a walk to take a breather from your (by now) annoying fellow adventurers? Suit up, wait for the airlock to equalize … and stroll out into a mostly featureless desert. Gets old fast. Then, having seen everything on Netflix twice, a months-long return trip.

      Faster-than-light to the stars? Yeah, I like science fiction, too.

    12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Poe Larity:

      We can’t even make good Star Trek shows now, how would we get to Mars?

      What about the new Trek shows don’t you like?

    13.

      hitless

       

      @JoyceH: have you seen the apple tv show For All Mankind? It’s an alternate history of the space race and it appears that in the upcoming season people get to Mars in the 90s. It’s a good show imo.

    14.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I guess I am the only person who doesn’t care about space. I am not one of those people who thinks it’s a waste of money – I just don’t get excited about it. I don’t see human colonization of another planet anytime in the next hundred years. Finding intelligent life on another planet would be very cool.

    16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Hungry Joe:

      Faster-than-light to the stars? Yeah, I like science fiction, too.

      TBF, the Alcubierre Drive (similar to ST’s warp drive) is actually theoretically possible according to our current understanding of physics

    19.

      JWR

      Liz Warren was on with Seth Meyers last night, and she used these civilian launches as a way to underscore the inequities in our society. Great for William Shatner, but I tend to agree with Senator Perfessor Warren’s take on the whole affair. I also really hope Bezos and company don’t push too hard against the issue of safety just for bragging rights.

    21.

      JWR

      And the hits keep on coming:

      The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday subpoenaed a former Justice Department lawyer who played a key role in then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

      The subpoena seeks sworn testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, the former acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division, by Oct. 29.

      (Forgive me if already mentioned.)

    22.

      Hungry Joe

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): That’s a capital-M Maybe at best. A lot of things that we once thought were impossible turned out to be not only possible, but actually have actually been done … which leads us to suspect that EVERYTHING we think is impossible will someday be done. Nope. Some things really are impossible.

       

      I suspect that FTL is one of them. As an aside, it goes a long way toward explaining why nobody has come to visit: No matter how smart and advanced they are, they live in the same universe we do, and are governed by the same laws. In short, they simply can’t get here.

