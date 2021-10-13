Area Man Who Moved To Idaho Discovers He Now Lives In Idaho pic.twitter.com/AEFI9a9hoV — Name Sounds Like 'Tod' But More Murdery (@RTodKelly) October 11, 2021

There hasn’t been such a sad tale of rightwinger deprivation since Bundy’s Meal Team Six had to sully their Malheur Reservoir occupation with an all-points internet plea for fruit roll-ups.

Speaking of rightwingers who don’t understand what they’re trying to get themselves into… While I’m sure there would be actual tragedies if the loyal MAGAAAAhts were to get their ‘civil war’, I don’t think a general rebellion would last past the discovery that violent insurrection would interfere with the delivery of government checks and internet popcult…