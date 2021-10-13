Question: What’s the WH response to people who say that vaccine mandates have reduced the workforce?

Psaki: I know world renowned business travel and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point but…. pic.twitter.com/oJ9d3bGKR8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2021





The United States is now reporting 1,462 new coronavirus deaths per day, the lowest seven-day average since September 6, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 12, 2021

Many Americans who got the Pfizer shots are rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, but millions of others who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait to learn when it's their turn. Federal regulators will answer that question this week. https://t.co/3lP1NipQCl — The Associated Press (@AP) October 12, 2021

The delta wave is subsiding but deaths are still high. The summer surge is waning in the South where the devastating #delta variant hit hard. But deaths are still hovering around 1500 daily – levels last seen at the end of the winter surge, before vaccines https://t.co/IEa0vn4lc5 pic.twitter.com/MBwj6Cb1Pi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2021

US to re-open Mexico Canada borders for fully vaccinated travellers https://t.co/v4Es665rz2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2021

the pandemic-related restrictions on movement have been the most severe since world war 2. I know no one wants to let their guard down too early, but allowing travel again has huge implications for the human condition https://t.co/r0Dvm9Uqdp — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 13, 2021

How can you be the country that made the 1st Covid vaccines, did clinical trials at warp speed with 95% efficacy and remarkable safety, has more than enough shots for every resident, yet be 52nd on the list, and continuing to fall? https://t.co/CtQtGEAl0S @FT pic.twitter.com/qbYQFowPTi — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 12, 2021

Asia's airlines ramp up flights, offers as tough COVID travel curbs ease https://t.co/shLm8JAdy0 pic.twitter.com/jyoDOQKzzl — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

South Korea launches panel to debate 'living with COVID-19' https://t.co/getnvhlAhp pic.twitter.com/qpZLLMIPDi — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

COVID-19 curbs in Sydney could ease early amid surge in vaccinations https://t.co/fz5LyTWbzI pic.twitter.com/eN53VU4b8A — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

New Zealand reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases https://t.co/CH8fOOWuMW pic.twitter.com/Zcy4t8iYx7 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

⚡ Russia has reported a new record high 984 coronavirus fatalities over the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/GCr1l2I6h1 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 13, 2021

At least 2 Russian regions have suspended routine medical procedures as all available hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patientshttps://t.co/GCr1l2I6h1 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 13, 2021

Russia, EU to discuss terms for recognising COVID-19 vaccine certificates -Ifax https://t.co/nQBThvgZmN pic.twitter.com/nblLN4EAU0 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

Ukraine reports second-highest daily COVID-19 related deaths since pandemic start https://t.co/QjBMgZlGBP pic.twitter.com/CAI9TOT6MB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

After months of quarantines, masking, vaccinations & devastating death tolls #Spain is "exiting the #pandemic" & starting the arduous process of rebuilding its national health system, & restoring the health & well-being of its health workers. Remain vigilant, says @lopezacunad . https://t.co/SJ10rz8FFd — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 12, 2021

Misleading Covid vaccine claims target children and parents https://t.co/Y6tM2D9wCh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2021

By boat, by motorbike & by foot: The circuitous journey to vaccinate Colombia’s remotest communities—and people who live in these hard-to-reach regions look forward to getting vaccinated. https://t.co/emIgluHuZc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 12, 2021

Vaccines remain the best tool to combat Covid

-Covid vax: $30-$40 p/dose. Boosts immunity/limits community spread

-Monoclonal antibody: $1250 p/dose. No long-lasting immunity or herd protection

-Molnupiravir: $700 for full course. Treatment, not prevention https://t.co/gFtDUdoMrw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 13, 2021

Does vaccine A after vaccine B generate the same immunity as B after A? With data from a mix and match study about to emerge, some things we know, some things we don’t, and some challenges standing in the way. https://t.co/e1eQcR6fXc — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 12, 2021

Data suggests mRNA booster dose generates stronger antibody response after J&J shot – Axios https://t.co/JZvvLIdfyB pic.twitter.com/fuhodJYYNH — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

Intriguing that @US_FDA scientists did not take a stand on whether people vaccinated with Moderna's #Covid vaccine need boosters at this point. @matthewherper went through the docs ahead of Thursday's #VRBPAC meeting, which he & I will live blog. https://t.co/hOaxSNrGvT — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 12, 2021

When exposed to #SARSCoV2 why does one person have no illness, while another is soon in ICU?

Dose.

Controlled study in monkeys shows the dose of viruses inhaled is a key factor determining the severity of the disease.

Seems obvious, yet this is new.https://t.co/zdfCnR40bR pic.twitter.com/HH8kxMM2xm — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 11, 2021

A US county-level analysis of opening K-12 schools and Covid risk

"These findings support policies that promote masking and other precautionary measures at schools and giving vaccine priority to education workers"https://t.co/44sAAd5sPh@PNASNews by @VC31415 @hkasahar pic.twitter.com/vGCrvmbayy — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 12, 2021

If #COVID19 #vaccine production were to switch to growing antigens on chicken eggs, how would we make #flu vaccines? Most flu vax is made on chicken eggs, and there's barely enough bacteria-free chickens laying enough eggs for enough flu vax.

? @CEPIvaccines ? https://t.co/L7zUhOxoxy — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 12, 2021

Hundreds of police officers have died from Covid. Yet, vaccines remain a hard sell. Far more law enforcement officers in the US have died of coronavirus than from any other work-related cause in 2020 & 2021. Even so, police unions are fighting vax mandates https://t.co/XtInzPQwxz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 12, 2021

Vaccination rates for workers spiked following city-issued mandates: In San Francisco, the immunization rate among city workers spiked from 55% this summer to 94% as of last week. Walnut Creek, CA went from 65% to 86%. San Jose went from 84% to 93%.https://t.co/G1EybHIpoN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2021

Republican governors in Texas and elsewhere are moving to block President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers before the regulations are even issued. The issue will likely end up in the courts, which have long upheld vaccine mandates.https://t.co/f0T7pa1Fb3 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 12, 2021

Rebuffing the Texas governor, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said they would comply with U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to require that their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline https://t.co/p1N64uR7bl pic.twitter.com/vfoIBQCKPA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

there really is no way to quantify how royally fucked we are https://t.co/sOEln8Volg — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 13, 2021

the goal is to sling so much shit against the wall that people throw their hands up and say the truth is unknowable and boy howdy is it working — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 13, 2021

More plausible explanation, IMO:

There is a burnout associated with labor shortages. I’ve heard from industry friends that they’re calling people to work extra, including positions they’re not normally assigned to. Not that many people are unvaccinated. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 12, 2021