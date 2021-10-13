Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 12-13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 12-13

by

More plausible explanation, IMO:

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County web site says 195 new cases yesterday, NYSDOH says 167 new cases.
      Deaths now at 1412, up from 1410 last week.
      Full vaccinations at 66.9%.

      There were 1493 new cases last week, and ages 10 -19 had the most cases at 288.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      Maybe I’m imagining things but it seems to me like in the past few days there’s been an escalation, and antivaxxers are starting to encourage people more strongly to try to get infected. There’s this idea that there are new miracle treatments that will save you, and it means that the best way to be inoculated against COVID is now to actually get COVID and then be saved by the miracle treatments.

      Good luck getting those miracle treatments when you fill up the hospitals, folks.

      It makes me wonder if that’s specifically the influence of a foreign psyop aimed at killing Americans.

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin:It makes me wonder if that’s specifically the influence of a foreign psyop aimed at killing Americans.

      I’m sure there’s that, but you gotta admit that a lot of Americans are willing, eager co-conspirators. Anything to own the libs.

      I remember those “better Russian than Dem” shirts from a few years back. I doubt their attitude’s changed. So it really doesn’t matter much who knows where the latest propaganda is coming from.​​

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: Crashing the healthcare system kills some of everybody. And general chaos/unrest is perceived as good for them. And… well… I think a certain ex-KGB guy’s perception of the long game is flawed in any event.

    6. 6.

      p.a.

      @DelthiaRicks
      Hundreds of police officers have died from Covid. Yet, vaccines remain a hard sell. Far more law enforcement officers in the US have died of coronavirus than from any other work-related cause in 2020 & 2021. Even so, police unions are fighting vax mandates

      To Protect and Infect

    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: We’re on the tail end of this particular wave. But some places like Idaho and Alaska have been pretty much under a medical denial-of-service attack.

    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 7,950 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,361,529 cases. It also reports 103 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 27,525 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.22% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.88.

      710 confirmed cases are in ICU, 304 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 10,882 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,227,889 patients recovered – 94.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      13 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,624 clusters. 762 clusters are currently active; 4,862 clusters are now inactive.

      7,921 new cases today are local infections. 29 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 209,534 doses of vaccine on 12th October: 55,798 first doses and 153,736 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 46,044,734 doses administered: 24,567,968 first doses and 21,4591,116 second doses. 75.2% of the population have received their first dose, while 66.1% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply

