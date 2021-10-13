Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Just a few bad apples.

Let there be snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No one could have predicted…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

This fight is for everything.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / And I’ll turn my back on this world – Yes, I’ll turn my eyes from this world

And I’ll turn my back on this world – Yes, I’ll turn my eyes from this world

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Yesterday’s big news that 3% of workers quit their jobs, mainly in retail and food, has inspired all sorts of speculation about the ongoing “great resignation”. As a full service blogger, I provide far more than empty speculation — I have anecdata!

This sign is from a men’s room toilet in a Cenex in Western Minnesota, but it could have been from any small business on the two lane highways I traveled in Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota. Help wanted signs were everywhere. I wish I had taken a picture of one in the convenience store in Michigan that promised a wage under $10/hr with a promised $0.50 raise after working there a few months. Another memorable one was on a farm in the middle of nowhere in Eastern South Dakota: “Manual Labor – $15 – 20 Hour”. I’m sure that farmer was going to pay for transportation from anywhere populated to his place for that wage.

What’s the mystery here about folks quitting shit jobs like these during a pandemic? The closeness and ubiquity of debilitating illness and death brings clarity about precious time, and these quitters don’t want to waste it on a job that provides no benefits, no security, and slight, if any, enjoyment.

To employers, I say: welcome to the wild world, brother, sometimes it’s gonna rain on you. Sometimes applicants don’t want to take a drug test for a part-time shit job where they could be maimed or killed because they ask a Trumper to put on a mask. Perhaps your desire to never have a full-time employee, and never pay benefits, with your 35 hour a week jobs that occupy all the hours a parent can spend with their child, clashes with a potential employee’s desire to have their kid remember their name and smile when they walk into the room.

So, if you work HR at a billion dollar corporation that pays so poorly that your employees are all on Medicaid, and those employees have almost nothing left over after they pay for daycare, maybe you should take the advice of one of your motivational posters and walk in your employees’ shoes for a few days.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.