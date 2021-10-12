Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Debunking the Media Village Bullsh*t

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Debunking the Media Village Bullsh*t

14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Like wildebeests crossing the Serengeti, journalists travel in a herd. We follow not the life-giving seasonal rains but a safe, comfortable, groupthink story arc — call it The Narrative — whose current chapter is titled “Democrats are doomed.”

Readers can’t help but be aware of what The Narrative is saying, or shouting, right now: President Biden’s approval numbers are down. The slim Democratic majorities in the House and Senate are in disarray — and surely will be erased in next year’s midterm elections. Everything hinges on whether an ambitious agenda involving trillions of dollars in social and infrastructure spending is enacted within the next few weeks.

There’s always some truth in The Narrative but rarely an abundance of perspective. Biden has served less than one-fifth of his term in office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be running their chambers and setting the nation’s legislative agenda until January 2023 — at least. And big, transformative legislation does sometimes get signed into law during an election year, with one example being the Affordable Care Act in 2010…

The context that’s missing is that the Democratic Party, for better or worse, has to represent the entirety of the sane political spectrum, from Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) on the right to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the Squad on the left. That’s because the GOP has left the building…

I can’t recall another time when one of our political parties has so lost its way — and its mind — leaving the other to do all the serious work of governing. And one of The Narrative’s weaknesses is an inability to deal with novel situations — as though the wildebeests, expecting to be galloping across wide-open savanna, somehow find themselves in a dense rainforest…

So when The Narrative warns that Biden urgently needs to get the progressives and the moderates in his party to set aside their differences, I take a somewhat different view. What I see is a pretty normal exercise in legislative give-and-take, except that it’s all happening within the Democratic Party — while Republicans hoot, holler and obstruct from the peanut gallery…

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Kay
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Starfish

      debbie

      FB is on fire about the wealthy making out better under BBB. Is there no talk about means testing? I thought it was one of the issues being negotiated. 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Baud

      @debbie:

      Manchin wants it. Progressives hate it..

      ETA: I also assume the meme is a lie based on cherry picked info.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      The dimensions of the chasm between MSM predisposed reporting and reality on the ground put the growth of Jacob Marley’s chain to shame.

      Starfish

      @debbie: Means testing is not the only way for this stuff to work. Means testing slows stuff down. You can choose to give things to everyone and tax it back from people later, but maybe doing it that way will make people sad?

      The child tax credit works this way. Everyone gets the tax credit monthly; but if you were not supposed to get it, you pay it back at the end of the year. If you really don’t want it and think you don’t qualify, you can opt out. This puts the burden of doing stuff on the people who have more time and money.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      Why is that a surprise? Flaming liberals have been attacking Dems for decades.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The child tax cedit is already means tested.

      Eligible families for the child tax credit,  include: Families earning up to $150,000 filing as a couple. Parent filing as a head of household making up to $112,500 Single parent filing alone making up to $75,000.

      Manchin wants to make it a poor people program. If the only social programs Democrats want are poor people programs (a mistake in my view) that’s fine, but BBB is already means tested out the wazoo. Manchin wants to means test it further.

