There Has to Be a Backlash at Some Point, Right?

There Has to Be a Backlash at Some Point, Right?

The always excellent Adam Serwer:

Last month, Justice Samuel Alito insisted that the Supreme Court’s critics are wrong. The Court is not “a dangerous cabal” that is “deciding important issues in a novel, secretive, improper way, in the middle of the night, hidden from public view,” he said. Reading aloud from a piece I wrote in the aftermath of the Court’s recent ruling on an abortion law, Alito insisted that it was “false and inflammatory” to say that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision had been nullified in Texas.

Alito’s speech perfectly encapsulated the new imperious attitude of the Court’s right-wing majority, which wants to act politically without being seen as political, and expects the public to silently acquiesce to its every directive without scrutiny, criticism, or protest. (As if oblivious to the irony, Alito’s office set ground rules barring media outlets from transcribing or broadcasting in full the speech at the University of Notre Dame, in which he delivered his complaint.)

Last month, that conservative majority allowed Texas’s most recent restrictions on abortion to go into effect. Without exceptions for rape and incest, the Texas law bars abortions after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant, and deputizes citizens to sue those who “enable” abortions after that period for a $10,000 bounty. At midnight on the day after the law took effect, the Republican appointees on the Court, except for Chief Justice John Roberts, insisted that a procedural scheme adopted by anti-abortion activists for the precise purpose of avoiding judicial review had tied their hands.

At some point people will see what the court is doing and revolt, right? Or are we that far into the creation of our very American Reich that it is too late? At any rate, in case there are still idiots out there who think all of this is just about saving the babies, here’s the Guvna of Texas spilling the beans:

It’s not about abortion. It never was. The Christianist right didn’t even care about abortion until the 80’s when St. Ronnie decided it was good electoral politics. It’s about control. They are coming for birth control, same sex marriage, anything that the bible thumpers want.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      There Has to Be a Backlash at Some Point, Right?

      I’ve been saying that to myself for nearly twenty years now

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @RaflW: A chicken in every pot, a Karen in every bedroom.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      I’ll say it again: If it wasn’t about control — if it really was about protecting life — those fuckers would be prosecuting the bastards who couldn’t keep their damn pants zipped.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Pretty much this

      They are coming for birth control, same sex marriage, anything that the bible thumpers want.

      And this is blatant overreach that ordinary people will not stand for. Who the fuck, in this day and age, thinks birth control pills should be illegal? Nobody in the mainstream, that’s for damn sure. It’s easier to sell abortion as something evil; it’s much harder to sell contraception as the same.

      Cole, you see the Justices’ defenses of their decisions as them being imperious; I see it as them attempting damage control

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cermet

      Like AGW, the slow (but accelerating) turn to fascism by the thugs is gaining strength; if the dems somehow hold onto the house or senate it will delay but not stop that train. King rump, unless he dies, is gonna be crowned by the house in 2024 one way or another thanks to certain senate members – hopefully one or both die of natural causes very soon. Not optimistic at all – sorry.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Annie

      “At some point people will see what the court is doing and revolt, right? ”

      Gee, there were nationwide marches 10 days or so ago . . .

      And have we all forgotten all the women who got into politics due to sheer fury about Dolt 45?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      You can’t be pro-life and oppose all attempts to control a pandemic that’s killed >700,000 Americans, and millions around the world.

      They don’t mean a word of it.  It’s always been about punishing those women and girls they regard as sluts, and controlling women in general.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MomSense

      Without the electoral college and the geographic advantage Republicans have, there would not be a serious threat to reproductive rights and access.  There’s also the reality that for decades the progressiver than thou and the normies have rejected the pleas to vote in every election specifically for the courts including the SCOTUS.

      Too many sympathetic people couldn’t be arsed to vote to protect women’s autonomy.  I’ve been working on this for more than 30 years.  I’m fucking sick to death of it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      Agreed. I loved it. Especially this:

      The reporters who cover the Supreme Court are a hierarchical bunch, as anyone who has had to sit in the fourth row of the press area, straining to see or hear the proceedings, will tell you. They are decorous and proper and deferential to the justices. The longtime SCOTUS reporters for outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post did not even link to my piece that Alito was mischaracterizing so that their readers could make their own judgments; His Honor’s word would do.

      I don’t know why they wouldn’t link to his article. That’s just basic fairness.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TEL

      Man the amount of doom mongering on BJ has gone through the roof lately! Yes the Republicans are insane, yes we have to fight for what we believe in, but it’s not over – not even close. The tactics the repubs are using are those of a political party in decline – as they lose voters, they move to illegitimate methods to try and maintain control. Gerrymandering, relying on the supreme court, passing laws to overturn electors and make it more difficult to vote – all of this points at a party that can no longer get enough votes to stay in power. We need to remember that we have a lot of strength as well, even if it seems never ending.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      I don’t know why they wouldn’t link to his article. That’s just basic fairness.

      Maybe somebody ought to ask them why

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @TEL:   I know.  This blog is off the rails.

      Not to say we are not in dangerous times.  But these Eeyores who want to lie down on the tracks.  We’re always going to looooooose.

      Just fuck ’em, as a very good man would say.

      Nancy Pelosi has more balls than any of the Eeyores here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I just think it’s odd. A US Supreme Court Justice (bizarrely) and angrily calls out a writer specifically and they don’t link to the article in question? What else can that be but excessive deference?

      I joked that after Roberts was confirmed they would run out of ways to say “smart” when describing Right wing justices but I was wrong- there were new levels of embarrassing fawning that were possible.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      We don’t need insipid content, but today’s progression of posts was:

      the media sucks (OK, it does, but…)

      election tampering (yes, there is indeed …)

      the Taliban, for light relief

      Greg Abbot is coming for your birth control.

      Eugene Robinson should come here and flog a few of you with a wet noodle.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lowtechcyclist:

      You can’t be pro-life and oppose all attempts to control a pandemic that’s killed >700,000 Americans, and millions around the world. 

      Not in a logical world you can’t, but in the world of hypocritical, controlling sacks of shit…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JoyceH

      Some state legislature in a blue state needs to do a companion piece to the Texas law, authorizing bounty hunters to sue people who buy or sell AR-15s. Just kind of to make a point.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike G

      Alito’s office set ground rules barring media outlets from transcribing or broadcasting in full the speech at the University of Notre Dame

      “I’m not part of a secretive cabal, and you’re forbidden from transcribing this speech.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @JoyceH:

      I’d just take the birth control dialogue with Abbott and scream it from the rooftops. Do they support outlawing contraceptives? Without Roe, what does the legality of contraceptives rest on? Why couldn’t a state legislature outlaw them?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      zhena gogolia

      @Omnes Omnibus: I thought he was carefully avoiding agreeing with the woman in the video. I assume she’s masquerading as someone who wants to ban birth control in order to trick him into agreeing, which he avoids.

      Not to say that isn’t his goal, but the video doesn’t prove it. And I don’t approve of those tactics. We know who Abbott is, for God’s sakes.

      Reply

