Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Talking With / About the Taliban

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Talking With / About the Taliban

Per Reuters:

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will host a special summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, as worries grow about a looming humanitarian disaster following the Taliban’s return to power.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the country – already struggling with drought and severe poverty after decades of war – has seen its economy all but collapse, raising the spectre of an exodus of refugees.

The video conference, which is due to start at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), will focus on aid needs, concerns over security and ways of guaranteeing safe passage abroad for thousands of Western-allied Afghans still in the country…

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20, has worked hard to set up the meeting in the face of highly divergent views within the disparate group on how to deal with Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul.

“The main problem is that Western countries want to put their finger on the way the Taliban run the country, how they treat women for example, while China and Russia on the other hand have a non-interference foreign policy,” said a diplomatic source close to the matter.

China has publicly demanded that economic sanctions on Afghanistan be lifted and that billions of dollars in Afghan international assets be unfrozen and handed back to Kabul. It was not clear if this would even be discussed on Tuesday…

This comes after US/Taliban talks over the weekend:

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.

The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” …

The United States made it clear that the talks were in no way a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who swept into power Aug. 15 after the U.S.-allied government collapsed.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the discussions “candid and professional,” with the U.S. side reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on their actions, not only their words.

“The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society,” he said in a statement…

The talks were held as Afghanistan faces what aid workers fear is a severe humanitarian crisis.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned at a donor conference last month in Geneva that the poverty rate was soaring and public services were close to collapse.

Some 40% of the country’s GDP – national output – comes from aid, according to the World Bank.

The US froze $10bn (£7.3bn) of the country’s central bank assets after the Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August.

For the poor in Kabul, the priority is staving off starvation, the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen recently reported from the Afghan capital…

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      schrodingers_cat

      Afghanistan is going to be a festering wound on the body politic. Modi’s government through its elaborate IT disinformation apparatus is touting Taliban’s return to power as an existential threat to India and its Hindu population.

      Which is nonsense but many who should know better are falling for it.

      Also, this a big win for Pakistan’s military and the ISI, bad faith actors in a volatile region of the world.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      The main problem is that Western countries want to put their finger on the way the Taliban run the country, how they treat women for example, while China and Russia on the other hand have a non-interference foreign policy,” said a diplomatic source close to the matter

      Let’s be clear, this is a problem for Democratic administrations.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      Highlights of the end results of the meeting:

      Much of the aid effort will be channelled through the United Nations, but there will also be direct country-to-country assistance, despite a refusal by most states to officially recognise the hardline Taliban government.


      In a joint statement after the meeting, the G20 leaders called on the Taliban to tackle militant groups operating out of the country. They said future humanitarian programs should focus on women and girls, and that safe passage should be given to those Afghans who wished to leave the country.

      Ahead of the meeting, China demanded that economic sanctions on Afghanistan be lifted and that billions of dollars of Afghan international assets be unfrozen and handed back to Kabul.

      The United States and Britain, where many of the assets are being held, are resisting this effort, and there was no mention of the matter in the final statement.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Fair Economist

      After 20 years of US “assistance”, 40% of the GDP comes from aid? In an era when rapid growth is the norm for poor countries? That’s really inexcusable, and another demonstration that we weren’t helping anybody other than military contractors by being in Afghanistan.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dopey-o

      My understanding was that the ISI groomed the Taliban to backstop Pakistan’s fight with India.  I am sure that Adam could explain the actual history. But having a ready supply of mujahadeen and suicide bombers  certainly strengthens Pakistan.

      Religious fanatics with nuclear weapons on both sides portends trouble.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      Personally don’t think we, or any other nation, should be sending Afghanistan anything.  They allowed the Taliban to come to power again; let them enjoy the sparse fruits of that decision.

      More to the point, a nation state that exists on money generated by what amounts to international blackmail is just a bad fuckin’ idea.

      Reply

