Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This really is a full service blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Women: they get shit done

I really should read my own blog.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This fight is for everything.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Past Elections / 2020 Elections / Election Tampering at the Local Level

Election Tampering at the Local Level

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

While sore loser Trump Republicans are screeching like scalded skunks about the nonexistent problem of “voter fraud,” they’re busily tampering with elections at the local, state and federal levels. One example is a case playing out here in Florida against a disgraced former state GOP official, Frank Artiles, who is accused of rigging a 2018 special state senate election in South Florida.

Senate District 37 is currently represented by Trump-affiliated Republican Ileana Garcia, who was “elected” in a scam featuring a sham candidate who shared a surname with the incumbent Democrat. Artiles bribed the fake candidate, who was experiencing financial difficulties, to run. The fake candidate drew 6,400 votes in an election where the Trump fraud edged the Democrat by 32 votes.

There are other scams being investigated — all perpetrated by and designed to benefit Republicans — but the Artiles scam that benefited Garcia resulted in the most obviously fraudulent “win” given the margin of “victory.” Garcia claims to have been unaware of the scheme and pretends to be a legit state senator. Florida Democrats have called on Garcia to resign and have asked for a special election so voters could choose a state senator, but the Republican-run state is ignoring the situation so far.

Anyhoo, that’s one example of rampant Republican election tampering. ProPublica is out with a new piece today that sheds light on another technique Republicans are using to rig elections: driving out county-level elections officials and replacing them with pro-Trump stooges. If you’ve wondered why Trump and his cultists at the county level are hounding Republicans in states Trump won handily, like Texas and Florida, to conduct “audits,” this explains it.

The article focuses on an election administrator who oversaw the vote without incident for 14 years in a heavily Republican county, including the 2020 election that Trump won by 80% or so there. Trump cultists made administrator Michele Carew “the public face” of a system the cultists “had come to mistrust,” and she eventually submitted her resignation. The problem is widespread, according to experts:

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, a nonprofit that seeks to increase voter participation and improve the efficiency of elections administration, said Carew’s departure is the latest example of an ominous trend toward independent election administrators being forced out in favor of partisan officials.

“She is not the first and won’t be the last professional election official to have to leave this profession because of the toll it is taking, the bullies and liars who are slandering these professionals,” said Becker, a former Department of Justice lawyer who helped oversee voting rights enforcement under presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. “We are losing a generation of professional expertise. We are only beginning to feel the effects.”

Though experts say it is difficult to determine how many elections officials have left their positions nationally, states like Pennsylvania and Ohio have seen numerous departures. According to the AP, about a third of Pennsylvania’s county election officials have left in the last year and a half; in Ohio, one in four directors or deputy auditors of elections have left in the southwestern part of the state, according to The New York Times.

I’ve complained in this space before about Florida’s Trump-affiliated governor championing and signing into law new voter suppression measures like changing the rules around vote-by-mail requests to make it less convenient. (This after he bragged that the 2020 election was the most secure in state history.) DeSantis and other Republican governors talk out of both sides of their mouth like this all the time — not just about voting but about everything, including vaccines.

This widespread effort to undermine election officials who won’t promote Trump’s sore loser lies makes me understand my partisan county officials’ response to Trump’s voter fraud bullshit and DeSantis’s voter suppression efforts a little better. Every single elected official in this county is a Republican, including the supervisor of elections.

The woman who supervised the 2020 election in my county, which Trump won overwhelmingly, is a Republican who ran elections here for decades, and she seemed to do her job with integrity and competence (that’s the problem, from the cultists’ point of view). She retired after the 2020 election, overseeing the election in which her successor was chosen — a woman who had also worked in the SoE office for decades.

While Trump was running around the country pre-emptively lying about a stolen election before votes were cast and baselessly demonizing mail-in ballots and drop-off boxes, our county’s retiring election official put out a gingerly worded statement that gently suggested that voting by mail and using drop-off boxes here was safe. At the time, I thought it was an amazingly supine response to a direct attack on the SoE’s integrity, but now I get it.

After the election, when the governor proposed changing the vote-by-mail rules, the newly elected SoE put out a similarly mealy-mouthed statement, affirming that the county had not encountered significant problems with mail-in ballots, which are widely used by Republicans in Florida. (My hope is that his Trump-placating suppression efforts blow up in DeSantis’s face when Republicans find they can’t vote by mail as usual and don’t bother to turn out, but who knows?)

Meanwhile, the current SoE was opposed in the last election by the biggest Trump stooge in the county — a cattle rancher whose antics split the local GOP into two “clubs” a few years ago because he didn’t think the existing county Republican Party was sufficiently worshipful of Trump. Not coincidentally, he’s an egotistical fool who’s made scads of enemies, so he got nowhere in his quest for elected office.

But not every county will be so lucky. And maybe mine won’t be next time either. The point is, we need oversight to ensure nonpartisan administration of elections. Our patchwork system may make it harder for foreign entities to hack into systems and change results on a widespread basis, but it’s uniquely vulnerable to the cult fuckery that’s happening now, and that’s a problem for all of us.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brantl
  • Cacti
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • The Moar You Know

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Brantl

      They’re going to attack voter validity through signatures, anything wrong with your address, etc.,  if you haven’t voted recently enough to suit them, and by the pre-supposition that your signature is invalid. They are going to disallow voters at the last minute possible, so any appeal of their decisions will be too late, then make it as big a PITA as possible to get your provisional ballot counted. First, holy shit?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      There’s too much hinky stuff going on that we’re finally finding out about. IIRC, there have been races where someone with the same first and last name has appeared on the ballot against Democrats. It’s blatant dirty tricks (and is probably especially effective on ballots where the party isn’t explicitly indicated). It’s Putin-esque.

      I’m not sure what can be done about it except much more disclosure, and timely disclosure, of who’s funding who, and maybe states and parties changing their ballot access rules.

      This stuff has national implications, of course. E.g. Tom Cotton’s 2020 Senate race:

      Cotton is up for reelection in 2020 — and the Democratic Party of Arkansas isn’t running anyone against him.

      That’s not to say it didn’t try. The party had a Senate candidate, Joshua Mahony, who also ran unsuccessfully in the state’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018. He had spent months touting a run, and had gained the support of state party elites and progressive activists despite losing his House race by more than 30 percentage points.

      As Arkansas political resumes tend to go, Mahony’s was unsurprising: a middle-aged white man whose family had been active in state politics. His claims about previous employment and sources of income had come under scrutiny in a September investigation by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, but he still enthusiastically filed for the race days before the deadline. Then, two hours after the filing period closed, he abruptly dropped out, leaving Arkansas Democrats without a candidate against one of the most ambitious, powerful politicians in Washington.

      Mahony claimed that an unspecified family member’s unspecified illness was the motivation behind his sudden exit. But just after the filing period closed, the state Republican Party put out a press release saying it planned to file a Federal Election Commission complaint over irregularities in Mahony’s campaign finances. A memo sent to Cotton supporters after Mahony dropped out indicated that state Republicans had uncovered other material damaging to his candidacy — and had waited to divulge that information until the filing period had closed with the express purpose of keeping Cotton from having a challenger.

      “Our strategy was to hold our research, allow Mahony to gain momentum to prevent other candidates from entering the race, and work [with] the state Republican Party and the [National Republican Senatorial Committee] to release this information after it was too late for anyone else to enter the race,” said the memo, which was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

      In a press conference held two weeks after Mahony withdrew, state Democratic Party Chair Michael John Gray said Mahony didn’t give party leaders a heads-up that he was leaving the race, and hadn’t been in contact with party leaders since — even skipping a meeting party leaders had set to determine if there was a path to finding a replacement candidate. There’s a provision in Arkansas law that allows a party to replace a candidate if they drop out due to personal illness, but Mahony’s statement dropping out of the race didn’t say whether the illness was his or a family member’s. And he didn’t provide party officials any further information.

      That smelled, and continues to smell, to high heaven.

      Follow the money!!

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      Rick Hasen has yet another good article exploring all of the ways elections are at risk.
      We talked about this one during the (failed) coup but it’s really the scenario that is most likely, IMO:

      It wasn’t just Trump advancing this argument to try to overturn the election. It also was a cadre of conservative activists like Leonard Leo, co-Chairman of the Federalist Society, whose Orwellian-named “Honest Elections Project” pushed the same argument before the Supreme Court. As leading election law scholar Nate Persily told Jane Mayer for the New Yorker, the Independent State Legislature doctrine is “giving intellectual respectability to an otherwise insane, anti-democratic argument.”

      So how does this argument work? Article II of the Constitution of the United States provides that state legislatures get to set the “manner” for choosing presidential electors. Similarly, Article I, section 4 gives the state “legislature” the power to set the time, place, and manner for conducting congressional elections, subject to congressional override. In practice, these clauses have been understood as allowing the legislature to set the ground rules for conducting the election, which are then subject to normal state processes: election administrators fix the details for administering the vote, state courts interpret the meaning of state election rules, and sometimes judges and officials decide when state rules violate state constitutional rights to vote.

      This is a wacky theory of legislative power, but it is one that four Supreme Court justices (Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas) expressed support for in various opinions during the 2020 elections, and it echoes an alternative argument that former Chief Justice William Rehnquist, joined by Justice Thomas and former Justice Antonin Scalia, made in the Bush v. Gore case ending the 2000 election and handing victory to Republican George W. Bush.
      Justice Alito thought enough of the argument in the 2020 Pennsylvania case to order ballots arriving in Pennsylvania in the three days after Election Day to be set aside for possible exclusion from the count. Fortunately, there were only about 10,000 such ballots, and they did not determine the outcome of the presidential race (Biden won there by about 80,000 votes.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Right now, the most important thing we can do is make sure that every one of these scams gets as much publicity as possible.  Where possible, the state authorities should prosecute and where that isn’t feasible, the DOJ should step in.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      Justice Alito thought enough of the argument in the 2020 Pennsylvania case to order ballots arriving in Pennsylvania in the three days after Election Day to be set aside for possible exclusion from the count. Fortunately, there were only about 10,000 such ballots, and they did not determine the outcome of the presidential race (Biden won there by about 80,000 votes.)

      If it had been just Pennsylvania and if it had been closer this would have happened, and every Republican would have been onboard, including a majority on the Supreme Court.

      They would have installed another GOP President. I’d bet my house on it. The only thing I don’t know is whether the public would have gone along with it to the extent they went along with Bush v Gore. I don’t think so. I think it might have actually collapsed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I agree that’s the most likely vehicle. In that scenario, the work on the ground in states (electing sham candidates, replacing election officials with stooges or undermining local officials, etc.) can help create a groundswell for coup acceptance.

      People who dismiss the possibility because Trump failed at the 2020 coup despite having his fingers on the levers of federal power are sleepwalking, IMO. He’s an idiot, but he’s backed by people who aren’t, and they’ve been busy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: This, of course, is why getting the largest margin of victory possible is needed.  They really can only cheat at the margins.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Omnes Omnibus: At one point, I read that the FL Dem Party chair was considering calling on the DoJ to investigate the Artiles scam described above, but I don’t know whether that’s happened or not. The South FL case is ongoing, and the sham candidate agreed to flip on Artiles in exchange for probation instead of jail.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      @Kay:  trump would have the National Guard patrol the streets to prevent riots.   If necessary, he would have called up troops.

      It sickens me that he’ll be able to run again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      screeching like scalded skunks

      I would like to go on record as never wanting to be close enough to a scalded skunk that I can hear its Dustin Diamond impression it screech.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Just the number of the experts – the agreement among them- that there’s a real and present danger is pretty extraordinary. You can’t just go along with business as usual and expect to address this. It’s going to take more than what has come before. New thinking. Hasen has made the transition. His advice this time is different than it was in 2008 or 2012 or 2016 because the threat is more severe.

      They were wholly unprepared for the last coup attempt, up to and including even protecting their own workplace. They won’t get away with that again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.