Amid drop in covid rates, Fauci encourages outdoor trick-or-treating and says “enjoy Halloween” https://t.co/iGCK5dt0fu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 11, 2021





Bottom line on COVID = progress

— nationally cases and hospitalizations are down;

— 39 states see hospitalizations down;

— vaccinations are up, nearing 80% of adults w/ at least one shot

— 95% of seniors have one shot, 10% have booster — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 11, 2021

Boosters are complicating efforts to persuade the unvaccinated to get shots. The number of people still weighing whether to get a Covid vaccination has sharply dwindled, leaving an unvaccinated population that is mostly hard-core refusers https://t.co/98Axxo0JhA pic.twitter.com/YF4spfd6Tw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 12, 2021

… About 56 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, a level that exceeds some early estimates about what it could take to achieve so-called herd immunity against the coronavirus. That percentage will surely rise once the shots are authorized for children under 12. But Delta is so contagious that experts have revised their optimum coverage estimates to 90 percent or higher. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s vaccine surveys, those who say they will never get the vaccine — the “definitely nots” — have held steady for months between 15 and 12 percent of respondents. The rising vaccination rates of late reflect the steady shrinking of a different group — those who say they had been waiting to decide and could be convinced. They now total just 7 percent, down from 39 percent in December. (An additional 4 percent of respondents say they would get vaccinated only if their workplace or school mandates it.)…

======

Women are less likely to be vaccinated in many low-& middle-income countries, according to a new study. Less than 2% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated — & among those who have, women are often less likely than men to have access to vaccines. From WaPost pic.twitter.com/OfKbxv714I — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 11, 2021

The #WHO has recommended that immunocompromised people be given an additional dose of #coronavirus vaccine, due to their higher risk of breakthrough infections after standard immunization.https://t.co/a0iHSDZ5Uo — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 11, 2021

Moderna's chairman, Noubar Afeyan, says the company won't share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because scaling up its own production is the best way to increase the global supply. The U.N. health agency has pressed Moderna to share its formula. https://t.co/IZWlR5qm8t — The Associated Press (@AP) October 11, 2021

India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's COVID-19 pill https://t.co/RqfGwC7kP3 pic.twitter.com/r3OE1rdBsA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

S.Korea to donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, 470,000 doses to Thailand https://t.co/BgGTPuZrfs pic.twitter.com/tggBQv2SBo — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

Thailand to re-open for some vaccinated visitors on 1 November https://t.co/n9OUTtQrnV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 11, 2021

Sydney's COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest in two months as authorities rolled out support measures for businesses, shifting their focus to rejuvenating the economy after the city exited a nearly four-month lockdown a day earlier https://t.co/J10NCSnM2v pic.twitter.com/VZsTk9qsQa — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

New Zealand seeks to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations amid persistent cases https://t.co/uhGPfCIzpB pic.twitter.com/I3ISqo6cw6 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

Russia’s daily coronavirus infections and deaths hovered near all-time highs in the country amid sluggish vaccination rates and the Kremlin's reluctance to toughen restrictions. https://t.co/ZpGOzs90dU — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 11, 2021

The numbers might not be accurate, but they’re exquisitely calibrated…

#BREAKING Russia on Tuesday reported 28,190 new coronavirus cases and 973 deaths from Covid-19, a new record number of daily fatalitieshttps://t.co/W17KfJa2vK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 12, 2021

The Kremlin on Monday described Russia's Covid fatality toll as "high" and the country's vaccination rate as "unacceptably" low, even as it rejected new restrictions so as to protect the economyhttps://t.co/Mq74btWMxR — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 12, 2021

UK's early Covid response was "one of the most important public health failures" the country has ever experienced, report by MPs findshttps://t.co/xtJwqudaj4 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 12, 2021

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he is 'bored' by questions on COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/sH0VNKLHe4 pic.twitter.com/SJcxjvN2tU — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

======

With more Covid booster shots on the horizon (J&J & Moderna likely to get recommendations this week for boosters) mixing & matching shots may become relatively common https://t.co/hr6JrtcG4t pic.twitter.com/fJSrf0t89U — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 12, 2021

Research at a hospital swamped by people with COVID-19 has confirmed that portable air filters effectively remove SARS-CoV-2 particles from the air https://t.co/OT3JKIxWhB — nature (@Nature) October 11, 2021

Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral Covid drug molnupiravir. If authorization is granted, the medication, made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be the 1st oral antiviral to fight Covid. It comes in capsule form https://t.co/kERabzS2NI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 11, 2021

For the unvaccinated, reinfection by SARSCoV2 is likely. New Yale research is the 1st to examine reinfection after natural infection & w/out the benefit of vaccination. Reinfection can reasonably happen w/in ~3 months. Study analyzes other viruses, too https://t.co/ysavGd18f0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 11, 2021

Long Covid now has an official definition from the World Health Organization. Lingering fatigue, shortness of breath & brain fog are among the symptoms people may experience months after clearing the virus, according to the WHO https://t.co/YmNAKeznIE pic.twitter.com/33JlfJz1Yc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 11, 2021

A new study offers the worrisome suggestion that the coronavirus not only can shrink the brain, but also reduce “gray matter thickness,” damage tissue in areas associated with the sense of smell, and cause more than 60 other long-term changes. https://t.co/bEnPytk0dQ — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 10, 2021

#DeltaVariant will continue to circulate and cause serious outbreaks unless vaccination reaches high coverage levels in adults & children, a team of Australian scientists predicts based on results of a mathematical modeling study https://t.co/UCJ6ldaylF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 11, 2021

Unvaccinated patients are getting kicked off organ transplant waitlists. But here's why: Transplant recipients must take immune-suppressing drugs & that raises the Covid risk https://t.co/7DUesjHs7c — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 12, 2021

Could fractional doses of #Covid vaccine be enough to boost immunity? @CEPIvaccines wants to find out and will fund studies to examine the question. https://t.co/EdwAChdQ7Q — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 11, 2021

======

Lancet paper – if Texas and Florida had matched Massachusetts' vaccination rate, as of August 31 they would have avoided roughly: 1,311,900 Covid cases

95,000 hospital admissions

22,000 deathshttps://t.co/paFaCinZDp — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) October 11, 2021

Ron DeSantis is himself vaccinated, and yet he is fighting masks in classrooms and trying to ban the most notoriously disease-prone businesses on Earth from requiring vaccination. it's a deliberate strategy pic.twitter.com/XKTk2aDo2A — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) October 11, 2021

"At bottom, a huge chunk of movement conservatives would rather die than admit they live in a society with other human beings who also deserve consideration and respect, and these radio hosts did just that." https://t.co/WpeCl92fZs — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) October 11, 2021

The mandates will continue until freedom improves — Hallowete Spookeeley (@PETEKEELEY) October 11, 2021

it's like that simpsons episode where a meteor almost wipes out springfield, and afterward an angry mob takes torches to the observatory, screaming "let's burn it down so this never happens again!" https://t.co/TuvMlG40fV — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 11, 2021

Latest social-media chant for the right-wing chorus:

We are really quite dumb. pic.twitter.com/MiYae8LNW8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 11, 2021