Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The revolution will be supervised.

This blog will pay for itself.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / You’ll Be Popular! I’ll Teach You the Proper Ploys…

You’ll Be Popular! I’ll Teach You the Proper Ploys…

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m out in the Dakotas and as soon as I visit some diners, I’ll be able to let you all know what real Americans are thinking. But, in the meantime, let’s look at “popularism,” the stupid name for what pollster David Shor thinks Democrats should do, as told to Ezra Klein in a much-too-long Times piece over the weekend. Basically, Shor thinks that Democrats need to run on popular ideas (such as Medicare negotiating prices for drugs), and be careful about their messaging around police reform and climate change. Here’s the justification for toning down the climate change:

Shor showed me, as an example, a set of environmental talking points he’d tested, in which the ones that mentioned climate change performed worst. “Very liberal white people care way more about climate change than anyone else,” he said. “So when you talk about climate change, you sound like a weird, very liberal white person. This is why policy issues matter more than people realize. It’s not that voters have these very specific policy preferences. It’s that the policies you choose to talk about paints a picture of what kind of person you are.”

I should say that the polling differences here struck me as modest: The best environmental message on Shor’s list increased Biden’s approval rating by 1.7 percentage points, while the worst-performing message cut it by 0.4 points. On the other hand, a percentage point here, a percentage point there can be the difference between winning the White House and losing it.

Anyway, it really is a very long story, which is a testament to how receptive the Times thinks its white, liberal audience is to pieces explaining how you’re saying it wrong to the rubes. And I’m sure the white, liberal audience doesn’t have a big personal stake in issues like immigration, for which Shor’s prescription is to simply not talk about it, as the Obama campaign decided, because just talking about it caused white middle-class suburban women in focus groups to be more likely to vote for Romney. Shor’s general view:

[…] There was an old conventional wisdom to politics in the ’90s and 2000s that we all forget. We collectively unlearned those lessons over the past 12 years. We’ve told ourselves very ideologically convenient stories about how those lessons weren’t relevant — that tax phobia isn’t real or we didn’t need to worry about what conservative white people thought. And it turned out that wasn’t true. I see what I’m doing as rediscovering the ancient political wisdom of the past.

I guess if you think that the road to Democrats’ success is to tone down your messaging so white conservatives will consider voting for them, this makes sense. I take a view more like Steve M’s, in a piece titled “If Your Voters Think the Other Party is the Antichrist, You Don’t Need ‘Popularism'”. Steve points out that Republicans are motiviated by negative partisanship — they vote Republican because they hate Democrats. Lacking Fox News, and not constitutionally inclined to run a hate-filled campaign, the Democrats are already at a loss when battling Republicans.

Let’s face it: if you took a poll of Fox Republicans, and worded the questions to avoid trigger words used by Carlson and Hannity, they would probably agree with a lot of the issues that Democrats promote. But it would make no difference when they vote, because they will only vote for someone with “R” after their name. Such is the utility of issue polling and focus groups with that audience.

I think the lesson here is for Democrats to do popular, somewhat polarizing things, and hit the Republicans who oppose them, hard. One example is taxing the rich. Another is increasing access to affordable healthcare in any and all ways possible. We need to preserve voting rights, and I would really like to see some Democrats go hammer and tongs against DeathSantis, Abbottoir and the other stone killers. I don’t think suggestions like these are a panacea, because the problem we’re trying to solve is hard. But they involve fighting rather than hiding, and I think voters who will have to stand in lines for hours will appreciate that.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Doug R
  • Ken
  • L85NJGT
  • Matt McIrvin
  • PsiFighter37
  • rumpole
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • The Dark Avenger

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      One can argue that some of Shor’s hypotheses are overwrought, but there is merit to some of them. Unfortunately, I think the ship has sailed on trying to realign working-class white folks to vote on something other than racial resentment.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Happily having quit the FTFNYT, I only read a bunch of outtakes and after so many “Democrat, words, bad”, I thought NMMNB’s was a piece of sunny optimism.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      Adam Serwer correctly identified the problem: the other side has influence over what people are talking about. You can’t just make the issues on which your positions are less popular go away. They’re going to bring them up. That’s what culture-warring is all about. If an evil position on, say, immigration is more popular than a good one, you can’t neutralize it by just not bringing up immigration, because the other side will demagogue it hard–you have to actively espouse the evil position, which will probably hurt you with your own base too

      To me this is just Thomas Frank’s nonsense repeated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      I think the lesson here is for Democrats to do popular, somewhat polarizing things, and hit the Republicans who oppose them, hard.

      Yes, and also — and much more importantly — promote the things you’ve done, to a Democratic audience.

      Republicans lean Republican and almost uniformly will vote for Republicans *IF* they vote.  The only reason to direct any messaging to Republicans is to convince the marginal ones NOT to vote.  The most important thing Dem messaging can do is boost morale and turnout among Dem-leaners, and only secondarily is it to depress turnout among Republican-leaners.

      The “crossover voter” is a chimera; changes in vote percentages between parties is not individual voters switching but rather people who lean one way staying home rather than voting and people who lean the other way doing the opposite.  The whole DC “political reporter” fixation on “swing voters” and “undecideds” makes sense from the point of view of businesses that don’t want to lose a single set of eyeballs, and reporters who don’t want to alienate a single source or lose a single party invitation, regardless of political orientation.  Political operatives who want to win (vs just keep raking in contracts) shouldn’t listen to a word they say.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Dark Avenger

      If you don’t give people a reason to vote for you, they’ll either not vote or vote for the other candidate.  Unfortunately, screaming “We’re not as bad as the Republicans! Vote for us!” while defensively curling up in a corner of the room isn’t the way to do it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rumpole

      Shor-the guy who allowed a decorated war hero to be painted as a coward by a two term draft dodger.  I don’t think he learned from the swiftboating incident.  He’s pretty much the platonic ideal of a feckless democrat.

      One political party tried to subvert democracy and kill members of Congress to install an autocrat.  A minority of voters agrees with that.  You’re not going to reach them.   They would vote for Ted Bundy with an R after his name.  You need to get the D side energized in off years or the whole shooting match is lost.  That means -fighting-.

      For example, Bannon claimed executive privilege in response to a 1.6 subpoena.  He was not an executive branch employee.  The privilege runs with the office (w/the exceptions of documents under the presidential records act–Trump has a right to contest their release.).  Bannon’s response is legally friviolous and should have been the subject of immediate contempt proceedings.  Instead, Congress is out for two weeks while they let a man who plotted to kill many of them walk free and their public statements say they will “swiftly consider.”  There’s something deeply wrong with that.  And yes, it’s the Kerry mistake all over again.

      The never Trumpers seem to have a lot more urgency  than the D leadership does.  The first time, Trump didn’t havfe the benefit that most politicians have of a network of  people to run the government.  Now he has that network.  If he wins again, they will be installed and the American experiment is over.

      Those are the stakes.  I would really like to see Democrats act like it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      My favorite take on “You’ll be popular, I’ll teach you the proper ploys” is now the scene in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle where Professer Oberon (Jack Black) is teaching Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) how to be seductive.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      L85NJGT

      Gun racks for some, miniature confederate flags for others.

      Angling for the Pat Caddell chair over at Fox. The problems in pandering to past election media cycles are self evident to all except Democratic messaging strategists.

      ID your voters, get them to the polls.

      ID your voters, get them to the polls.

      ID your voters, get them to the polls.

      ID your voters, get them to the polls.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.