Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Women: they get shit done

The revolution will be supervised.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This really is a full service blog.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Straight out of Dickens

Straight out of Dickens

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: ,

A few days ago, ProPublic published a long-form piece that began with the story of a bizarre incident in Rutherford County, Tennessee, where four black children at Hobgood Elementary in Murfreesboro were arrested for a nonexistent crime. Kids as young as eight were pulled out of classes and off busses, handcuffed and transported to a children’s jail.

It all began with an investigation of a schoolyard fight video on YouTube. No one was hurt in the fight. By the time of the arrests, the kids who fought were allegedly friends again, and none of the arrested children engaged as combatants in the first place. But the kids were charged with a made-up crime on the say-so of an all-powerful juvenile court judge’s halfwit minion.

The tale is positively Dickensian. The judge is Donna Scott Davenport, who began her career as a cop wannabe, then went to law school and had to take the bar exam five times over nine years before she passed. With an apparent talent for failing upward, Davenport then got herself elected to a newly created juvenile court judge position in 2000.

She’s been running the county’s juvenile justice system as her personal fiefdom ever since, hoovering up public money, building out facilities, hiring henchmen and making up rules. It’s “God’s mission,” she says, publicly. A brief excerpt:

What happened on that Friday and in the days after, when police rounded up even more kids, would expose an ugly and unsettling culture in Rutherford County, one spanning decades. In the wake of these mass arrests, lawyers would see inside a secretive legal system that’s supposed to protect kids, but in this county did the opposite. Officials flouted the law by wrongfully arresting and jailing children. One of their worst practices was stopped following the events at Hobgood, but the conditions that allowed the lawlessness remain. The adults in charge failed. Yet they’re still in charge. Tennessee’s systems for protecting children failed. Yet they haven’t been fixed.

It’s a lengthy article that’s as horrifying as it is hard to summarize, but basically, Davenport created a detention system that stayed busy by illegally jailing an estimated 1,500 children. The detention rate in the county was astronomical, which should have raised red flags, but the state’s oversight is basically nonexistent, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services dropped the ball.

Nothing happened to stop this insane situation until the victimized children’s families sued in federal court under a class-action lawsuit. The county had to pay out $11 million for illegally arresting and detaining kids, and the federal judge made them scrap their lawless intake scheme.

You’d think the judgment would get people’s attention. I assume $11 million is a noticeable chunk of the county budget. But no one involved suffered serious professional consequences for their grievously harmful conduct. The same people are still in charge of juvenile justice in the county, and Davenport is now marketing her excess jail capacity to other Tennessee counties.

Davenport plays up the god-bothering angle of her “work.” She emphasizes dog-whistly issues like her policy toward children who come to court with saggy pants, telling local radio listeners she keeps extra belts in the courtroom and makes everyone tuck in their shirts. I’m sure a certain type eats that shit up with a spoon, maybe even at the hefty price of $11 million, since she’s running for reelection again even after a scandal that should have ended her employment around children forever.

Just unbe-fucking-lievable. I was too busy last week to read the piece when it first came out, but it’s the type of long-form journalism that ProPublica excels in, and it’s worth carving out the time to take in and ponder. The piece was produced in partnership with the Nashville NPR station.

As if we didn’t have enough to contend with at the state and federal level, this article made me wonder what other horror stories lurk in the 3K county governments that operate within the U.S.  You can read the whole thing here.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • dopey-o
  • E.
  • Ejoiner
  • germy
  • James E Powell
  • Kent
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • SpaceUnit
  • thebewilderness
  • trollhattan
  • VOR
  • waspuppet
  • Zelma

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    5. 5.

      Barbara

      Sue. Again and again. Not so fun fact: The Ferguson cop who shot Michael Brown was a transfer from another small town that dissolved its own police department after it could no longer afford liability insurance. Make them pay until it hurts too much to do the wrong thing. They seem to think that attitude works for the rest of us.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ejoiner

      Yeah…like others when I first came across this as a long thread post on twitter I was shocked and sickened. Glad to see that it’s getting quite a bit of exposure across multiple platforms now.

      Nothing makes cockroaches run like a bright light on their behavior. These are some really horrible, horrible people.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      VOR

      There was a recent case about an Alabama jail. The sheriff had been saving the difference between funds allocated for feeding inmates and actual costs. He was able to pocket those funds when he retired, which came to several hundred thousand dollars. http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/03/14/593204274/alabama-sheriff-legally-took-750-000-meant-to-feed-inmates-bought-beach-house

      I suspect there are a bunch of little fiefdoms like this out in America.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      E.

      I couldn’t finish it. I got to the point where the one officer took the cuffs off the kids and responded “I understand” to the angry father who had said “fuck you” to him, and then went back to the precinct to cry. It made me feel so helpless. Just about all of this seems to have been driven by a single sociopath, the judge, but made possible by such a pervasive acceptance of white supremacy that it’s hard to see a way to fight your way out of it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dopey-o

      @germy:11 Black children, as young as 8, were arrested for a crime that doesn’t exist:

      Oh, their crime does exist. It’s pretty obvious what the underlying crime was. Being black in the Confederacy. Being poor, black and powerless has always been a crime down here in the Lower Depths.

      And a great source of revenue!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      What makes this even more horrifying is that we are not talking about some rural backwoods Appalachian backwater county.  Rutherford County is a large suburban affluent white county of about 350,000 within the Nashville metro area with a median household income of about $65,000.   In other words, it is affluent white suburbia.

      This is Rutherford County on the map.

      https://goo.gl/maps/NseFQNCRC9kfjLmAA

      Racism is a hell of a drug.  And it is a continual stain and horror in this country.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      James E Powell

      That judge is just evil and no one is benefitting from her work other than people who get perverse pleasure from cruelty.

      But the other adults involved are also to blame. I read the story and I will allow that maybe I don’t know all the facts, but the cops are fucked up for doing this. The principal should have stalled them and secretly sent the kids home by some means. When the Nazis show up, you don’t bring the Jewish kids to the office. So what if the cops arrest you? You’re an adult and you are supposed to protect children.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Zelma

      After reading this article, I concluded that misanthropy is the only approach to the world.  The older I get, the more convinced I become of this truth.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Very happy my son didn’t have a similar god botherer supervising him during his troubles. I’d have been sorely tempted to introduce her to her maker.

      I assume $11 million is a noticeable chunk of the county budget.

      I wonder how much was covered by insurance, assuming they had insurance. Lord knows they will sell you a policy to cover just about anything.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty

      Juvenile courts are the easiest to subvert. I am sure there are many stories of abuse around the country. There was a outrageous case in Pennsylvania a few years ago, but there were consequences. The judicial system has the power to remove these misfits. In an unrelated matter, PA Supreme Court judges were removed for misconduct of a much less egregious violation. Public exposure helps.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      This story reminds of the news a few years ago that a judge IIRC in Pennsylvania was sending gobs of children to jail and getting gobs of kickbacks in return.

      Was Davenport making money off of this, sounds like it since she’s working hard on renting out the now empty cells.

      I’m also reminded of the “secret” Cambodian bombing campaign. It wasn’t a secret to the Cambodians. Think of how many people were watching Davenport’s (and the judge from PA) scheme in operation, and just standing by.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      thebewilderness

      Every time another story like this is reported I wonder when we are going to stop being shocked and start addressing the corruption in our so called justice system. The 2008 kids for cash scandal seems to have been forgotten instead of sparking widespread investigation.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      Never be born in a red state.  My advise to any fetus would be to self-abort the moment you’re able to detect banjo music.

      Cause if they detect your heartbeat first you’ll be completely on your own.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      waspuppet

      So, are her own kids old enough to have been picked up for statutory rape yet, or are they still young and innocent enough that they’re “just” grabbing girls’ behinds?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @E.

      Just about all of this seems to have been driven by a single sociopath, the judge, but made possible by such a pervasive acceptance of white supremacy that it’s hard to see a way to fight your way out of it.

      It may be driven by the one judge, but a system that lets itself be taken over by a single sociopath has much deeper problems. Any system should have a system of checkpoints that keep a single bad person from running amuck, and they obviously all failed in this case. The whole system needs to be investigated from top to bottom, and every person who should have intervened needs to be looked at. This is the worst kind of systemic failure, and in a just world the whole system- police, courts, jails, and the higher-level system that turned a bind eye to what was happening- would be turned over to someone else.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      Speaking of things horrifying, this.

      California regulators have substantiated a complaint about a Folsom senior living center where a worker was secretly recorded on video striking a 90-year-old resident with dementia, and have determined that another worker at the home had not been cleared to work there. The finding by regulators from the California Department of Social Services stemmed from a Sept. 30 visit to the Brookdale Senior Living Facility that substantiated allegations that the video showed a staff member hit the resident “on the side of the face and pull their hair.” The staffer also was seen “roughly placing” the woman into bed, “throwing a blanket over (the resident’s) face and turning on and off the bedroom lights,” a report from DSS’ community care licensing division determined. The violations “constitute physical abuse” and will result in a $500 fine “for a resident sustaining a serious bodily injury while in care,” the report states. The report does not name the worker involved but the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Sharan Umlesh Kaur, 49, with one count of felony elder abuse after the secret video surfaced.

      The resident was an evacuee forced from her Pollock Pines home during the Caldor Fire and had only been at the facility for four days when family members noticed bruising on her thigh and a granddaughter hid a camera inside a DVD player in the grandmother’s room. The video caught the caregiver striking the resident, and Rebecca Gyorgy, the granddaughter who planted the camera, said she called the facility after seeing what had been recorded and asked who was taking care of her grandmother that night. She was given the names of Kaur and Taylor, she said Friday.

      Five-hundred bucks, that’ll show them. At this point you may be wondering who owns and operates this Brookdale Senior Living Center in tony Folsom, a wealthy Sacramento suburb? Surprise!

      Brookdale’s headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee, issued a statement Saturday saying it does not condone the alleged behavior by the workers.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article254874692.html#storylink=cpy

      Glad to know beatings of residents are not condoned by the owners, three time zones away. I can assure all that they are billing their residents somewhere in the $6-8k/month range for these fine services, and that the line workers are pulling minimum or slightly higher than minimum wage. SOMEBODY is getting a fine profit off this bidnez.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.