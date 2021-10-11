Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Open Thread: All the News That Fits (Our Narrative)

Open Thread: All the News That Fits (Our Narrative)

The obvious answer is that you can’t build a century’s reputation for probity within a single election cycle. (The corollary being that it’s much easier to destroy such a reputation than to build it in the first place.) And that’s before getting into whether that reputation was ever deserved — the NYTimes was, and to some degree remains, ‘the paper of record’ in America.


  Cathie from Canada
  Chetan Murthy
  dmsilev
  GoBlueInOak
  sab
  SiubhanDuinne

    2. 2.

      Cathie from Canada

      Yeah, the New York Times is SUCH a left-wing paper:
      -lets do another Habberman beat-sweetner about Trump!
      -“but her emails”!
      –lets hire Brett Stephens!
      -Obama wore a tan suit!
      -lets do another Miller beat-sweetner about Bush!

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Cathie from Canada: Lets report jack-shit about one of the most egregious criminals operating in our city for 2+ decades, when he then goes to run for President.  Lets report jack-shit on everything we and everybody in our business knows about the fucker.

    4. 4.

      sab

      I haven’t read the WSJ since the Murdochs bought it. It used to have very good reporting and a nutzo editorial page whose editors and contributors apparently never read the news pages. Is this still even true? Is the news side still independent and high quality?

      I used to read the Economist until I realized that in their coverage of stories that I actually knew anything about from my own life they were pretty awful. Also too I don’t trust reporting with no byli es. Who is that person and why should I trust what they say.

      Bloomberg?

    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sab: The WSJ’s “news pages” are going downhill.  There was an example we discussed a few days ago — I forget what it was, but it was discussed here, too.  Everything Rupert touches turns to propaganda.

    7. 7.

      sab

      @Chetan Murthy: They did some pretty bogus Covid columns where a study was blatantly misquoted. One of the alleged scientific reporters was an astrophysicist not an epidemiologist and the other was an MD entrepremeur who does Ted talks. Since I don’t know if that pair was reporting on the news side or the editorial side I can’t say if it should reflect badly on the news side

      ETA I think that was in AL’s early morning Covid post sometime this week. Either Laurie Garrett or Helen Branswell tangled with them over it.

    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “Why isn’t there a New York Times of the right,” […] asks @brianstelter on @cnn.

      I would love to know what tone of voice Brian Stelter used to ask that question. Depending on the inflection, it’s either idiotic or aggressive or eminently reasonable.

