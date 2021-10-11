“Why isn’t there a New York Times of the right,” with a large staff of reporters to turn up new facts and information, instead of primarily being commentary and opinion organs, asks @brianstelter on @cnn. Intriguing question. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 10, 2021

The obvious answer is that you can’t build a century’s reputation for probity within a single election cycle. (The corollary being that it’s much easier to destroy such a reputation than to build it in the first place.) And that’s before getting into whether that reputation was ever deserved — the NYTimes was, and to some degree remains, ‘the paper of record’ in America.

They had the Wall Street Journal but the journalist side is regularly subject to human sacrifice rituals by the Op/Ed board. — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 10, 2021





No one asks why there isn't a leftist hedge fund or a left Special Forces unit. Certain professional functions, behaviors, and interests align with certain views of the world. A symmetrical right-wing NYT is nonsense because that symmetry is impossible https://t.co/EBAysvlaWS — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 10, 2021

If we are talking about Opinion sections here, then sure. But I think the proposition suggested above is tethered to newsrooms and a stereotype that most MSM journalists are left-leaning. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 10, 2021

the only thing intriguing about the question is that people still get paid suitcases full of money to ask it, when the answers are very obvious and have been for more than a decade. https://t.co/pQJ2pEtWWy — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2021

right wing media is, itself, a *reaction to objective, fact-based journalism*. right-wing media exists, in part and in whole, as an offense and defense *against information that could otherwise harm the movement*. that was the point of it's creation. it always has been. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2021

and if you ask questions like these to "provoke discussion", you're just retreading the same cartwheel paths that have been cut into the ground since i was in high school over twenty years ago. no one who knows anything about this is unclear on how or why it's happened. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2021

there isn't an NYT of the right because the movement teaches young conservatives that the highest form of "journalism" is opinion-page trolling and funnels them to do that — Max J. Rosenthal (@maxjrosenthal) October 10, 2021

asking why there isn't a "NYT of the right" is like asking why dogs don't have tentacles or why wasps can't sing an aria. if you are asking the question, you're making a category mistake. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2021