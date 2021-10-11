Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This blog will pay for itself.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Women: they get shit done

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Infrastructure week. at last.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We still have time to mess this up!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Bryce Canyon National Park

On The Road – frosty – Bryce Canyon National Park

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

Bryce: Southern Utah, close to Zion. We stayed at Bryce Canyon Village.

We spent two unplanned days at Bryce Canyon. I had thought we would spend our time in the area at Grand Staircase, which we hadn’t been to before, but there were very few hikes within our capability close to where we were staying. So we opted for Bryce, which we’d seen briefly in 2004 on a cross-country trip with our boys.

We skipped the most popular scenic stops the first day, drove to Rainbow Point at the end of the park drive and hiked the Bristlecone Trail. On the way back we made stops at Bryce Point and Inspiration Point. On our second day, we unloaded the eBikes, rode five miles in, locked them up at popular and busy Sunset Point and hiked down to Wall Street, a slot canyon among the hoodoos. 0.3 miles, 500 feet down … and then back up.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 6
May 24, 2021

View of Bryce Canyon from Rainbow Point.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 5
May 24, 2021

Bristlecone Pine. Very old, very dead. I’ve wanted to see some of these trees after we missed them in the Eastern Sierra and Great Basin because of snow at high elevations.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 4
May 24, 2021

This is probably a bristlecone based on the shape of the needle bundles.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 3
May 26, 2021

Looking up from the Wall Street trail. This was not a secluded hike.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 2
May 26, 2021

Looking down at the Wall Street trail. Lots of switchbacks!

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park 1
May 26, 2021

Wall Street slot canyon.

On The Road - frosty - Bryce Canyon National Park
May 26, 2021

End of the slot. This is where we turned around. I had to wait about five minutes to get a picture with no people in it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.