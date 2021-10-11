On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Bryce: Southern Utah, close to Zion. We stayed at Bryce Canyon Village.

We spent two unplanned days at Bryce Canyon. I had thought we would spend our time in the area at Grand Staircase, which we hadn’t been to before, but there were very few hikes within our capability close to where we were staying. So we opted for Bryce, which we’d seen briefly in 2004 on a cross-country trip with our boys.

We skipped the most popular scenic stops the first day, drove to Rainbow Point at the end of the park drive and hiked the Bristlecone Trail. On the way back we made stops at Bryce Point and Inspiration Point. On our second day, we unloaded the eBikes, rode five miles in, locked them up at popular and busy Sunset Point and hiked down to Wall Street, a slot canyon among the hoodoos. 0.3 miles, 500 feet down … and then back up.