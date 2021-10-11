President Joe Biden has issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While Native Americans have campaigned for years for such recognition, Biden's announcement appeared to catch many by surprise. https://t.co/jpbLCdKdJn — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2021

And it’s not just saying the right words:

Interior Sec. Haaland got a hug from POTUS and chokes up talking about new protections Biden signing today for two national monuments which are on tribal land “Many Indian tribes have sung and spoken in unison to protect this sacred place,” she said pic.twitter.com/JjUMRBRh22 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) October 8, 2021

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a bit emotional as she speaks about efforts to protect lands important to indigenous people: “Thank you, Mr. President, for the profound action you are taking today to permanently protect the homelands of our ancestors, our songs, our languages.” pic.twitter.com/RaixCHnYD6 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 8, 2021

President Biden will restore full protections to three national monuments including Bears Ears in Utah, reversing Trump cuts https://t.co/iT3cXAsq3q — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 8, 2021