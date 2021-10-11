Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let there be snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

People are complicated. Love is not.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This fight is for everything.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Usually wrong but never in doubt

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Monday Morning Open Thread: Indigenous Peoples’ Day

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

And it’s not just saying the right words:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Emmyelle
  • Professor Bigfoot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      President Biden says as he expands the sizes of three national monuments that had been made smaller by the Trump administration.

      You could analogize that to the whole nation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @debbie: considering how Italian Americans (broad generalization, obvs) have seized on their whiteness, that’s really only to be expected.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      We tend to value human dignity and equality highly.  But there are a lot of competing interests, including economic interests, in play.  For example, a lot of tribes make money from payday lending, which Dems tend to oppose and the Republicans support.  Some tribes may simply be socially conservative.  Tribes are as complex as any other large group of people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Mr DAW just told me that the new Bond movie is 2 hours and 45 minutes. There’s a little theater in my building that shows old movies sometimes and I recently saw Breakfast Club (1 hr 37 minutes) and Dirty Dancing (1 hr 40 minutes). They told a full, engaging story. Breakfast Club did it with multiple characters. Is 2 hours and 45 minutes really necessary to tell a Bond story well?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      Sometimes in morning threads Not Max gives us a heads-up on worthwhile classic films that are coming up on TCM. I’m going to do the opposite and warn y’all off a new Netflix film because you don’t want to waste 1 hour and 43 minutes of your lives on the turkey that is “The Starling.”

      I like all three of the principal actors — Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd and Kevin Kline. I am also fond of starlings. But even the humans’ combined talents and CGI birds’ charms couldn’t overcome the criminally maudlin script and extraordinarily cloying score. Keep scrolling, friends.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.