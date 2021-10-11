I rather enjoyed learning the answer to “what if tiger beat but with a rumpled godking at his florida version of michael jackson’s petting zoo” https://t.co/oq83mlRrQQ — kilgore trout, never attended a decision-point mtg (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 8, 2021

It was whispered, IIRC, that the Federalist hired Molly Hemingway for her last name, and yet was eventually forced to ‘upgrade’ her to editor. It’s not so much that she’s a bad writer (though she is), but she’s too obviously angry, sadly incapable of layering the required sombre veneer of just-the-facts plausibility over this week’s assault on democracy and/or reality.

If that’s true, maybe the professional GOP Death Cultists don’t really want TFG running for president again. They want him to remain the God-Emperor of Marred-At-Largo, a celebrity figurehead to keep the rubes agape while sharper intellects set up the next judicial insurrection, a daily bloviating puppetshow that aw shucks, we’re all just simple populists here…

“I don’t like her … and I don’t like me.” Former President Donald Trump was looking at a photo of the two of us that his assistant had just taken on my phone. It wasn’t up to his specifications… A few weeks after Biden was inaugurated, I told Trump during a phone call that I was going to write a book about the 2020 election. He invited me to come see him. That’s how I ended up in Florida in late February, for our first interview. The moment you land at the Palm Beach International airport, people joke about having made it to the Free State of Florida, but that’s exactly how it feels compared to D.C. My friend Karol Markowicz, a writer who escaped Brooklyn for an area near Palm Beach just so her children could attend school during the lockdowns, describes the area as “The Hamptons, but colorful and risk-taking. Everyone is rich enough that they don’t care what anyone else thinks of them.” Palm Beach in the winter is just perfect. The town is full of beautiful men and women who seem to have the right balance of work and leisure. With the blissfully temperate climate and the gorgeous — and yes, colorful — homes and lawns, I began to fantasize about what life-changing events would have to occur for me to be able to make the move also…

By our May interview, Trump was still disappointed in McConnell, who he called “a disgrace to the Republican Party. He’s gutless. He should have fought for us on the rigged election. Can you imagine Schumer saying ‘We have to declare Trump the winner to get the country going’?” “The problem with the Republicans is they don’t know who to fight,” Trump said. I asked him who he thought might make a better leader for Republicans. He discussed a few names off the record, and said, “Leadership is a very funny thing. Oftentimes you don’t know who’s going to be a good leader until they’re there. It’s like you throw the baby into the water and they turn out to be an Olympic champion, or maybe it won’t work out so well. I’ve watched people that have such capability, and they turn out to be lousy leaders. You never know.”…



TFG is happy to nod along with Hemingway’s every recitation of right-wing doctrine: The ‘rigged’ election was stolen ‘on technicalities’, with help from FaceBook’s dark algorithms. Biden is a senile old man on the brink of total collapse, and the media only follows him so they’ll have it on camera when he does. The pandemic is the result of a lab leak — probably not intentional, he corrects her, those Chinese guys are just too sloppy to compete without cheating. And, of course, Hillary remains the Anti-Christ.

But he’s more interested in rehashing the settling of old scores — at least a quarter of the article concerns his anger at notorious GOP powerhouse Ben Sasse of Nebraska. And, she agrees, his old GOP enemies are only too willing to come crawling back…

… Trump was having dinner with [Ted] Cruz. They were the center of attention. When they finished their dinner, Trump stood up to walk the Texas senator out. The diners all applauded. As he made his way to our side of the patio, Trump said to Karol and me, “How is everything? Amazing?” But we hadn’t even been served water by that point. He motioned to someone to take care of us. He made some nice comments about Cruz, before bringing up his 2016 convention speech, in which he excoriated Trump. “The way he got out of that race,” he said, laughing. “He’s a worse loser than me!”… Our meal turned out to be great. The lump crab and a pasta dish with an exquisite sauce was extremely well prepared and flavorful. We were both a bit surprised, having read disdainful media reports of similar dining experiences. Then again, these same reporters suggested that Mar-a-Lago was gauche. It was a reminder of how extremely negative feelings about the former president colored how the media covered him and anything he touched…

