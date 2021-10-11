(h/t DAW)

the spread of COVID-19 visualized pic.twitter.com/zIaSkQrqr2 — John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) October 9, 2021





The rate of Covid-19 cases is dropping nationally but rising in these 5 states: Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All had at least 10% more new cases this past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://t.co/mb1cc2LM7q pic.twitter.com/v7d5PbDnZR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 10, 2021

"The constant adjustments over the last 18 months have been draining." As the virus pandemic continues to cause disruption, small business owners are left trying to strike a balance between staying safe and getting back to being fully open. https://t.co/7SMTiTgeZa — The Associated Press (@AP) October 10, 2021

Thread — until we’re all immunized, the numbers will remain dire:

California, the U.S. coronavirus hot spot early this year, in recent weeks has recorded some of the lowest case rates in the country — lower than some states that are more vaccinated. One clear example is the New England states of Vermont and Maine. https://t.co/1jz4gEgzoy pic.twitter.com/00UUCsy7JW — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 8, 2021

As horrific as the winter surge was, with hospitals overwhelmed and death rates hitting pandemic peaks, experts say California emerged from it with a relatively significant amount of natural immunity. https://t.co/1jz4gEgzoy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 8, 2021

Maine, with a vaccination rate just under Vermont’s at 69%, has been struggling the hardest in the region, breaking its single-day record in daily new cases last week. https://t.co/1jz4gEgzoy pic.twitter.com/yrJOaKPm86 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 8, 2021



Southern Maine is vaccinated, northern Maine is… Trump country, unfortunately.

======

Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a 'new normal' to live with COVID-19 https://t.co/sbgiYQ6aKZ pic.twitter.com/fyp4GX3s2t — Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021

Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars have reopened to fully vaccinated customers for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest state exceeded its vaccination target. https://t.co/DOAo5dex4s — The Associated Press (@AP) October 11, 2021

New Zealand reports fall in local COVID-19 cases, all in Auckland https://t.co/y5UPnnqxKY pic.twitter.com/zHLgO3faYY — Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021

Most of New Zealand’s health care workers and teachers will be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The COVID-19 Response minister says many in those professions are already vaccinated but the country can’t leave anything to chance. https://t.co/vXwIli7ZQ3 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 11, 2021

Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus vaccines found dumped https://t.co/uc4DV5Dfg7 pic.twitter.com/jR96vVUqaQ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021

Egypt’s public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel. It said the vaccines had been allocated to the health directorate in the city of Minya, about 220 km (137 miles) south of Cairo, where 18,400 vaccine packages with a value of more than 5 million Egyptian pounds ($319,000) were found to be missing. An inventory found nearly 5,000 more packages had been lost from the depot because of storage at improper temperatures, a prosecution statement added. It did not give the number of doses or type of vaccine, but an earlier official statement said they were made by China’s Sinopharm… The vaccines that were dumped went missing after being given by an authorised pharmacist to the driver of a Health Ministry vehicle to deliver to the Minya directorate, the prosecution said. Initial investigations held the pharmacist and an official at the directorate’s depot responsible for gross negligence, and they were ordered detained for investigations along with the driver after giving conflicting accounts, the statement said. Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 million of its population of more than 100 million by the end of the year, but has struggled to ramp up its vaccination rate amid delays in supplies and some vaccine hesitancy.

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro complains he couldn't attend a soccer match because he is not vaccinated: "I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinnated. Why should that be?" The club says he had not asked to attend.

https://t.co/ENUZNpecJK — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 11, 2021

======

New data have shed light on breakthrough infections across all age groups and multiple vaccines

1. The Israel data on restoration of protection vs severe illness with Pfizer booster shots among 4.6 million peoplehttps://t.co/Yju9B9V6Bl pic.twitter.com/XgNVgOXXat — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 10, 2021

6. Bottom line:

To prevent symptomatic infections, a 3rd shot (booster) will be needed at ~6 months from vaccination in many people.

To prevent hospitalizations and deaths, a booster is necessary for people over age 60. — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 10, 2021

The hot new back-to-school accessory? An air quality monitor. Parents are sneaking CO2 monitors into their children’s schools to determine whether the buildings are safe. An aerosol scientist says they work best when not sealed away in a backpack https://t.co/0u5x3a70vX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 10, 2021

AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/keW3HFJSLX pic.twitter.com/rsLLBdkPBk — Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021

T cells are normal in kids w/ MIS-C.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children—MIS-C—is a serious condition linked w/ recent Covid infection. A UC San Diego team has found in a new study that T cell responses are normal despite contrarian hypotheses https://t.co/WGh5uAd81h pic.twitter.com/3rVZ1I1Ipl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 10, 2021

A low-cost ventilator is now set to help people in low-income countries. Ventilators are required in ICUs where patients are debilitated by respiratory diseases. Designed in the UK, the ventilator is a fraction of a conventional machine's cost https://t.co/I2EX002fyv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 10, 2021

A snow leopard has died of suspected Covid at the South Dakota Zoo. The Sioux Falls zoo said Baya had a cough a week ago & was lethargic. Other big cats at the zoo’s feline complex have displayed similar symptoms. A necropsy will provide a definitive cause https://t.co/wXuuV7a6gY — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 9, 2021

Delta variant nearly killed a lion during National Zoo’s covid outbreak https://t.co/LjCVsDbswe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 8, 2021

======

Hawaii just became the first state to administer COVID vaccines to 90% of its residents 12 and older. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 10, 2021

100s of 1000s of US military are unvacc'ed or partially so, as #Pentagon’s 1st #COVID19 deadline nears, w/"a spike in deaths amng military reservists illustrating how political division over shots has seeped into a nonpartisan force w/unambiguous orders."https://t.co/WzuWDyjBG7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 10, 2021

14% of NYC home health aides missed the City's #COVID19 #vaccine deadline.

The tragedy is that these are low-paid, hard workers, mostly immigrants and people of color. They can't afford to lose work, but disinformation targeted them.https://t.co/vfjF2IkhWb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 10, 2021

In addition to a medal, some water and maybe a banana, volunteers will be handing out masks to the Boston Marathon finishers as they leave the socially distanced course on Monday. https://t.co/jm6z9wgpLN — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 10, 2021

after explaining that he has Covid & is maxing out on crazy with hydroxychloroquine & invermectin, West feels necessary to clarify that while his wife is vaxed he is not. So apparently he got barraged by nutballs disappointed he got vaxed. https://t.co/vWPhi5So6q — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 9, 2021

Eli-Lily is the largest supplier of monoclonal antibodies and charges $2100 for each treatment. I cannot get over the stupidity of this line of thinking pic.twitter.com/LJ5ebraBip — maaronweber (@maaronweber) October 10, 2021

Tomorrow’s Wingnut Wurlitzer sonata today!

this is remarkable. the article literally says the issues have nothing to do with vaccine mandates. way down in the article says there were rumors abt it being tied to vax mandates but that's wrong. whether, non-vax staffing issues. Cruz breaking new ground in being a liar. https://t.co/WEKM1Gr3xZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 10, 2021