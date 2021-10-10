… blind procreative instinct, or something larger:
The Japanese 🇯🇵 Puffer Fish is probably nature's greatest artist 🐟
To grab a female’s attention he creates something that defies belief 😲
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 9, 2021
This post is in: Nature & Respite, Open Threads
Lapassionara
What a beautiful design. Thanks.
Another Scott
There’s a giant cat down the street that is shaped like an inflated pufferfish or basketball when it sits down. It came up to me a couple of days ago when I was walking Ellie – it wanted to say hello and get some stitches.
I petted its back and was amazed to find that it’s almost all fur!
Cheers,
Scott.
debbie
it would be interesting to see the designs of other puffer fish. I wonder if they’re like snowflakes or fingerprints.
West of the Rockies
Man… and I thought it was a big deal because I did the laundry and made dinner.
LeftCoastYankee
The romantic part of me was hoping Betty Bubblefish would wander by and be very impressed with Barney Bubblefish’s work of art.
The post-2020 part of me was waiting for the shark….
Seriously, this is very wondrous.
craigie
That’s amazing, all the more so because he’s made a perfect circle (actually several of them) without ever being able to see them while he’s doing it.
Jim Appleton
There’s a joke in here somewhere involving “fugu,” but I’m hopeless at finding it …
Ajabu
To grab a female’s attention he creates something that defies belief
Exactly what drove me to become a professional musician…
phdesmond
i think of my poet self less as a puffer fish and more as a bower bird:
Kalakal
SFBayAreaGal
So perfect.
