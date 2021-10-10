Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Electioneering

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Electioneering

43 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Good news, IMO:

One Iowa Democrat:

      NorthLeft12

      About freaking time. The order of primaries should be changed every four years IMO.

      Starfish

      Yesterday, I went to a local political gathering. The main issues were voting rights and the attempts to overturn Roe v Wade by Texas and Mississippi.

      Earlier that day, some man was trying to explain how “pro-abortion” was the wrong messaging to a woman who is the executive director of a non-profit that focuses on reproductive rights. The confidence that some folks have in attempting to reduce healthcare to a language argument reminded me of the way that people here on Balloon Juice were trying to rebrand “defund the police” instead of focusing on the issue of police brutality.

      Baud

      @Starfish:

      “Defund the police” is an actual slogan created by activists.  I’m not aware of any pro-choice organization that markets themselves as “pro-abortion.”

      Baud

      @Ken:

      I don’t understand.  SC is currently fourth, and it’s primary voters are more aligned with the base of the party than NH.

      Iowa gave us Obama but that doesn’t mean caucuses and Iowa-as-first shouldn’t be thrown into the dustbin.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Starfish: I also would prefer “reproductive autonomy” to “pro-abortion”, but hey, it’s not my decision.  I for *certain* prefer “Gestation Slavery” [h/t to a B-J commenter]: “pro-life” is gaslighting and doesn’t expose the fundamental evil of that position, not near enough.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      they need to torpedo the Nevada caucus as well, in favor of a full primary​

      lowtechcyclist

      I think there’s a certain logic to having relatively small states early in the process. It allows a wider selection of candidates to jump in and get a wider variety of points of view into the discussion.

      That said, (a) the early states shouldn’t be the same ones every year, and (b) shouldn’t be caucus states.

      And that said, the real problem with our primary system is the interminable fucking campaign before the first primary or caucus.

      There’s really no way to stop the Presidential primary campaign from starting practically as soon as the midterms are over. So let the winnowing commence in 2023: have small-state primaries in June and September and early November.

      If that doesn’t get vanity campaigns sufficient motivation to drop out, it’ll at least give the people running candidate forums/debates a clear basis for excluding candidates who weren’t able to draw any actual popular support, and once past that June 2023 primary, keep the number of candidates on stage down to a manageable number.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We had dinner last night with two lifelong Rs who voted third party in 2016 and Biden in 2020. But they don’t think Biden should run again because of his age, and they don’t think Harris is “up to the job.” My guess is that if the Rs run anyone other than Trump, they’ll vote R again. Their parents were Rs. The wife recalled her parents cheering when Roosevelt died. But they hate Trump.

      Rusty

      @Baud: NH is schizophrenic at the moment, all blue at the federal level, all red at the state level.  The state republicans and getting more conservative, the last legislative session was a real roll back.  Everything from abortion restrictions to more gun friendly legislation, taking already inadequate funds from public schools to boost religious and home schooling, to the weird, our high school students now need to pass a citizenship test in order to attend the state universities.  The next elections are going to be interesting.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Every now and again, reading the news pays off. Via Arwa Mahdawi at the Guardian:

      Ordinarily, I have zero regrets about not attending law school. But every so often there’s a legal shitshow that lights up every corner of my brain, and I understand why people get into the field.

      The insurance company GEICO, who have tormented us with corny ads and that British lizard mascot for way too long, are right now embroiled in a sordid affair involving a man and a woman known in court documents as M.B. and M.O. The latter has been seeking damages related to contracting HPV, the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S. She says this was the result of having unprotected sex with M.B. in his car in late 2017, when he supposedly knew he was positive for the virus but had not told her. M.O. received her diagnosis in 2018. Because the vehicle was insured by GEICO, in February of this year she demanded a liability settlement from the company to the tune of $1 million — or else she’d file for damages.

      Yes, a million dollars from his car insurance company. Because they had sex in his car.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Starfish:  “Abortion is about your medical privacy and being able to make decisions about the most intimate aspects of your life without other people’s religious structures interfering.”

      Geminid

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Caucuses are a poor way to select candidates when states will conduct primaries at no charge. In 2018, Virginia 5th Congressional District Democrats chose their candidate through caucuses that attracted only a few thouand participants. By contrast, Democrats in the 7th District next door had a primary that was won by Abigail Spanberger with 35,000 votes. The next of four other candidates pulled in 20,000 votes. Fifth District were contesting an open seat, but they passed up an opportunity to mobilize tens of thousands of voters, and also picked (I thought) a weaker candidate.

      Now, Virginia Democrats seem to use primaries exclusively. It’s the Republicans who go the caucus/convention route. This advantages their radical faction, and seems to work to the detriment of the party in general elections.

      Starfish

      @debbie: It was an interesting discussion that made a distinction that I had never really thought about too much.

      There are the activists who are pushing their issue the most and doing the policy work. The language used to target them is different from the language used to target a more general audience.

      A local police abolitionist who bailed people out of jail had the various jails in her cellphone listed as county cages. If anyone called her from jail, it would list the name of the county followed by the word cage. Up until that point, I don’t think that I had not known of someone so radically opposed to jails. The language that they used was completely different.

      Geminid

      @Rusty: It looks like New Hampshire Senator Hassan will face the younger Sununu in next year’s Senate race. This will be a real fight, with high stakes nationally.

      NotMax

      @debbie

      “I am not sure what it means when one says that he is a conservative in fiscal affairs and a liberal in human affairs. I assume what it means is that you will strongly recommend the building of a great many schools to accommodate the needs of our children, but not provide the money.”
      – Adlai Stevenson
      .

      The Oracle of Solace

      @debbie:

      social liberal/fiscal conservative

      I’ve always found this combination suspicious. When I’ve dug deeper into the beliefs of those who embrace this label, it’s turned out they’re saying they want workers of all races to be miserable.

      Suzanne

      @Ken: We should change it every time, and represent different portions of the country on each primary day. Just because the system produced your preferred outcome one time doesn’t make it a good process.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      “Pro-Choice” was a huge framing mistake. Roe was perfect libertarian doctrine – that there are decisions which are so private and intimate that rgovernment cannot intrude. Would have been a great vehicle for earlier approval of same sex marriage and striking down criminal laws regarding sex practices and homosexuality. By framing in in one contest only, it limited the impact and created a focal point that could be used as a social wedge.

      Betty

      I just wish Biden did not have to keep begging his own party to get on board supporting his agenda. They need to move on to voting rights as soon as possible.

