From our indefatigable WaterGirl:
Some of the flowers that are still blooming in my garden as of today (October 3rd).
At top: The white mandevilla blooms through the fence, so I get to see if from my side, anyone going down the street see it from there, and my neighbor gets to enjoy it from her side.
My peach tropical hibiscus is going great guns – we have had such crazy weather that it seems like it’s a month behind; it usually would have peaked a month ago.
Even the hydrangea in my round bed are unusually happy for October.
Virtually every stem has a baby but on it, and I so hope they all get to come out before we have our first freeze. I’d say there are close to 100 little blooms.
The pink hair grass is one of my favorites this time of year; you can probably tell because I took pictures of two different plants. I have 7 of them at various spots in the back yard.
The yellow flowers are rudbeckia and they are technically zone 6, but some years they come back for me in the spring. The green-yellow ground cover around them is Creeping Jenny.
I have two Rose of Sharon pictures – the pink one is my more established plant and the white with the rose center is my new baby Rose of Sharon. Sending those in spite of the Rose of Sharon haters on BJ; I think they are beautiful and happy plants, so I don’t understand the hate.
I may have sent photos of the purple Mexican Petunia before. By June or so it makes a hundred purple flowers a day, which all open around dusk, and in the morning there’s a whole new set. Repeats daily until winter.
Last but not least is a new pot of pansies for fall, and a stem from the bleeding heart vine next to it is resting on the pot. The little white flowers with the pop of red are bleeding heart vine.
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
