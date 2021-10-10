From our indefatigable WaterGirl:

Some of the flowers that are still blooming in my garden as of today (October 3rd).

At top: The white mandevilla blooms through the fence, so I get to see if from my side, anyone going down the street see it from there, and my neighbor gets to enjoy it from her side.

My peach tropical hibiscus is going great guns – we have had such crazy weather that it seems like it’s a month behind; it usually would have peaked a month ago.

Even the hydrangea in my round bed are unusually happy for October.

Virtually every stem has a baby but on it, and I so hope they all get to come out before we have our first freeze. I’d say there are close to 100 little blooms.