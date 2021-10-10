Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Looking for Something To Do On This Lovely Afternoon?

by

This post is in: 

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Looking Ahead
You may have noticed that Medium Cool started up again last week.

Well, BG is  back and he has all sorts of ideas for the next few weeks.  And there’s homework, but only for extra credit, of course, and only if you’re interested.  I mean, come on, this is Balloon Juice so of course we don’t need to have watched something to have an opinion about it!

BG is hoping that we (at least some of us!) will watch Ted Lasso and The Green Knight ahead of time.

Oct 17:  Ted Lasso

Oct 24:  The Green Knight

BG promises that after we get through tonight’s topic and the next two, that he will pivot to some general topics for a few weeks.

I see that the last Sunday in October is Oct 31 – who knows, maybe that one will be Halloween related!

Totally open thread.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      Doc Sardonic

      Watched a few episodes of Ted Lasso and have enjoyed them, but can’t watch much tv because it seems this new streaming video lifestyle is a trigger for my insomnia.

      eta: Frist

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lahke

      Saw The Green Knight in August with a couple of friends.  Since it was a Monday afternoon and we’re seniors, we paid $4 each and were the only folks in the theater.  Hit another mostly empty theater yesterday for the Met Opera simulcast.   I don’t think the movie-going public is fully confident about returning to theaters just yet.

      (I refuse to believe that my taste in entertainment is in any way deficient as a possible explanation for these events.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Alternatively,

      Apple TV+https://www.apple.com › apple-tv-plus
      A monthly subscription is just $4.99 per month after a free 7-day trial. Share Apple TV+ with your family. Try it free. Free 1‑month trial.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I wondered the same thing.

      I just googled “apple tv free trial”.  As I was pasting it into a comment, I notices that it was a bit ambiguous.

      If you check it out, let us know what you find out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I already have extreme anxiety from all the delightful programs that I’m NOT watching on the services I pay for — Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Passport.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      We don’t have any dedicated streaming services, either. (We have Prime, but I don’t watch much TV and J doesn’t use it.)

      In other things to do, DeLong has a good piece on his Substack:

      BERKELEY – If you are concerned about the well-being of the United States and interested in what the country could do to help itself, stop what you are doing and read historian Geoffrey Kabaservice’s superb 2012 book, Rule and Ruin: The Downfall of Moderation and the Destruction of the Republican Party, from Eisenhower to the Tea Party. To understand why, allow me a brief historical interlude.

      Until roughly the start of the seventeenth century, people generally had to look back in time to find evidence of human greatness. Humanity had reached its peak in long lost golden ages of demigods, great thinkers, and massive construction projects. When people did look to the future for promise of a better world, it was a religious vision they conjured – a city of God, not of man. When they looked to their own society, they saw that it was mostly the same as in the past, with Henry VIII and his retinue holding court in much the same fashion as Agamemnon, or Tiberius Caesar, or Arthur.

      But then, around 1600, some people in Western Europe noticed that history was moving largely in one particular direction, owing to the expansion of humankind’s technological capabilities. In response to seventeenth-century Europeans’ new doctrine of progress, conservative forces have represented one widely subscribed view of how societies should respond to the political implications of technological and social change. In doing so, they have generally gathered themselves into four different kinds of political parties.

      […]

      Needless to say, the GQP is in the wrong categories.

      Click on over – it’s a good read. DeLong loves bringing history into his discussions of economics and politics.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Woot, looking forward to the Ted Lasso discussion!  We just watched the last episode of season 2 last night.  I don’t have a smart TV or a new enough “box” to add AppleTV+, so I just activated it on my Macbook and we watched from there.  If you are a Target Circle member, they have a special going on now where you can get 4 months of AppleTV free.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Abnormal Hiker

      For anyone in western Switzerland this afternoon, you can visit the Musée Baud in Sainte-Croix.  Unfortunately I was too late to the last thread, but I think this fits here too.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Abnormal Hiker:

      The three Baud brothers, Frédy, Robert, and Auguste, began collecting and restoring automatons in 1946

      I think “automaton” sounds much more sophisticated than “bot.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl: it’s a 7 day free trial. I signed up Wed or Thu last week to watch Ted Lasso with the fam, and we’re not gong to get through S1 before our first payment kicks it, but i’m not opposed to forking over $4.99 to Apple for a month to finish it. So far it is so good.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      laura

      I binged season 2 of Ted Lasso friday night with my best friend and Wow- love Love LOVE it. Looking forward to the discussion next Sunday. He’s here, he’s there, he’s every fucking where….. Roy Kent!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Raven

      I decided to take Artie to Boolebark. There’s no parade on the street but we have 75 dogs in costume and folks are having a good time. We are sort of in competition with Porchfest, 100 bands playing on neighborhood porches.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud

      I only have Prime, and that’s only because it’s included in Amazon’s Prime membership (although it’s a pretty nice service).

      Same here. My wife and I have never been big TV-watchers, so we’ve never bothered with anything else. And now TV’s just gotten too complicated and segmented. Is it on regular cable? (We don’t even bother with that.) Premium cable (HBO etc.)? Netflix? Amazon? Apple TV? Network TV? Something else?

      So we’ve pretty much said the hell with it. We’ve got movies on DVD and can check DVDs out from the library, and occasionally one of us will notice something available on Prime that we want to watch. And if we can’t get it that way, then nuts to it.

      Reply

