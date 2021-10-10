

You may have noticed that Medium Cool started up again last week.

Well, BG is back and he has all sorts of ideas for the next few weeks. And there’s homework, but only for extra credit, of course, and only if you’re interested. I mean, come on, this is Balloon Juice so of course we don’t need to have watched something to have an opinion about it!

BG is hoping that we (at least some of us!) will watch Ted Lasso and The Green Knight ahead of time.

Oct 17: Ted Lasso

Oct 24: The Green Knight

BG promises that after we get through tonight’s topic and the next two, that he will pivot to some general topics for a few weeks.

I see that the last Sunday in October is Oct 31 – who knows, maybe that one will be Halloween related!

Totally open thread.